Coming Soon to Netflix

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 21st to 27th, 2024

At least 21 new movies and series are scheduled to arrive this week.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Coming To Netflix This Week October

Picture: Sony Pictures, Netflix, DreamWorks Animation

Another week is here, and we’re getting to the end of October, but that doesn’t mean that Netflix’s slate is getting emptier. Below, we’ll take a look at the preliminary list of everything new scheduled to drop on Netflix US (or globally in the case of Netflix Originals) 

This week, we’re expecting to get the full list of new arrivals scheduled for November. Until that full list drops, you can find the preliminary list of everything we know so far that’s coming here. Missed any of last week’s new arrivals? You can revisit 42 new arrivals, plus we also look at the Netflix top 10s for that week here.

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) 

Added to Netflix: Monday (Today)

After hitting theaters this March and Peacock over the summer, it’s now the turn of Netflix to be in receipt of the fourth installment of Kung Fu Panda. Jack Black returns as Po, the Dragon Warrior, who is unexpectedly called to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Faced with his own lack of spiritual knowledge, Po must find and train a new Dragon Warrior while also confronting a new threat: Chameleon, a shape-shifting sorceress. 

Territory (Season 1) Netflix Original 

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Netflix Australia has done a pretty poor job at promoting this big new series starring Anna Torv, but allow us to firmly put this new Yellowstone/Tulsa King-styled show on your radar. Set in the outback, this series revolves around a cattle ranch that’s up for grabs when the owner dies and an heir isn’t apparent. The result? All-out war. 

Don’t Move (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Friday 

Netflix has and will continue to have a few more swings with its movie slate for Halloween, but its biggest swing, in our opinion at least, is Don’t Move, a new survival thriller that stars Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock. The plot is relatively simple: a serial killer thinks he’s got another easy prey and injects her with a paralytic agent. However, his plans go awry with his victim managing to escape his clutches. 

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, October 21st

  • Book Club (2018) 
  • Confessions of a Good Samaritan (2023)
  • Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024) 
  • Save the Children: A Concert for the Ages (2024) 

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, October 22nd

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, October 23rd

  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 6) Netflix Original 
  • Caras Vemos (2024)
  • Family Pack (2024) Netflix Original 
  • The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox (Season 1) Netflix Original
  • This is the Zodiac Speaking (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, October 24th

  • Beauty in Black (Season 1 – Part 1) Netflix Original  
  • Territory (Season 1) Netflix Original 

Coming to Netflix on Friday, October 25th

  • Don’t Move (2024) Netflix Original 
  • Hellbound (Season 2) Netflix Original 
  • Hijack ’93 (2024) Netflix Original  
  • Possession Kerasukan (2024)
  • Simone Biles Rising (Season 2) Netflix Original 
  • The Last Night at Tremore Beach (Limited Series) Netflix Original 
  • The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (2024) Netflix Original 

Coming to Netflix on Friday, October 26th

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on October 23rd

  • Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022)

Leaving Netflix on October 26th

  • The Untamed (2019)

Leaving Netflix on October 27th

Leaving Netflix on October 28th

  • Wait, My Youth (2019)

What are you checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments. 

Newest Articles - Coming Soon to Netflix

What's Coming to Netflix in November 2024 Article Teaser Photo

What's Coming to Netflix in November 2024
New Anime on Netflix in November 2024 Article Teaser Photo

New Anime on Netflix in November 2024
Netflix Showcases Nine Dutch Movies and Series Coming in 2025 Article Teaser Photo

Netflix Showcases Nine Dutch Movies and Series Coming in 2025
What's Coming to Netflix This Week: October 14th to 20th, 2024 Article Teaser Photo

What's Coming to Netflix This Week: October 14th to 20th, 2024

Recommended from What's on Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Netflix US Release Date Confirmed

‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Netflix US Release Date Confirmed

Everything Revealed on Day 4 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

Everything Revealed on Day 4 of Netflix’s Geeked Week

What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in November 2024