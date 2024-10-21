What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 21st to 27th, 2024

Another week is here, and we’re getting to the end of October, but that doesn’t mean that Netflix’s slate is getting emptier. Below, we’ll take a look at the preliminary list of everything new scheduled to drop on Netflix US (or globally in the case of Netflix Originals)

This week, we’re expecting to get the full list of new arrivals scheduled for November. Until that full list drops, you can find the preliminary list of everything we know so far that’s coming here. Missed any of last week’s new arrivals? You can revisit 42 new arrivals, plus we also look at the Netflix top 10s for that week here.

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)

Added to Netflix: Monday (Today)

After hitting theaters this March and Peacock over the summer, it’s now the turn of Netflix to be in receipt of the fourth installment of Kung Fu Panda. Jack Black returns as Po, the Dragon Warrior, who is unexpectedly called to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace. Faced with his own lack of spiritual knowledge, Po must find and train a new Dragon Warrior while also confronting a new threat: Chameleon, a shape-shifting sorceress.

Territory (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Netflix Australia has done a pretty poor job at promoting this big new series starring Anna Torv, but allow us to firmly put this new Yellowstone/Tulsa King-styled show on your radar. Set in the outback, this series revolves around a cattle ranch that’s up for grabs when the owner dies and an heir isn’t apparent. The result? All-out war.

Don’t Move (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix has and will continue to have a few more swings with its movie slate for Halloween, but its biggest swing, in our opinion at least, is Don’t Move, a new survival thriller that stars Kelsey Asbille and Finn Wittrock. The plot is relatively simple: a serial killer thinks he’s got another easy prey and injects her with a paralytic agent. However, his plans go awry with his victim managing to escape his clutches.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, October 21st

Book Club (2018)

Confessions of a Good Samaritan (2023)

Kung Fu Panda 4 (2024)

Save the Children: A Concert for the Ages (2024)

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, October 22nd

Escape at Dannemora (Season 1)

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, October 23rd

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 6) Netflix Original

Caras Vemos (2024)

Family Pack (2024) Netflix Original

The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox (Season 1) Netflix Original

This is the Zodiac Speaking (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, October 24th

Beauty in Black (Season 1 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Territory (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, October 25th

Don’t Move (2024) Netflix Original

Hellbound (Season 2) Netflix Original

Hijack ’93 (2024) Netflix Original

Possession Kerasukan (2024)

Simone Biles Rising (Season 2) Netflix Original

The Last Night at Tremore Beach (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (2024) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, October 26th

What’s Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving Netflix on October 23rd

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022)

Leaving Netflix on October 26th

The Untamed (2019)

Leaving Netflix on October 27th

Leaving Netflix on October 28th

Wait, My Youth (2019)

What are you checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments.