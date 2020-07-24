‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Netflix Movie Soundtrack & Song Listings

The Kissing Booth is back with its brand new sequel now available on Netflix globally. With it, it once again comes attached with an expansive soundtrack which we’ll take you through below.
The first movie also featured a great soundtrack so if you missed any of the songs on that movie, our friends at What Song hosts the full list for that movie.
The sequel landed on Netflix on July 24th, 2020 and upped the ante on everything that made the first movie so enjoyable.
For the second movie, Patrick Kirst returned to the role as composer for the title. Patrick’s other credits include Inherit The Viper and Breaking Surface.
You can find a few of his OST tracks available on his music page on the website but sadly, there’s only two available as of the time of publishing.
Every Song Featured in The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix
Now let’s get into the full-text list of every song featured the sequel:
- More – The Eiffel’s
- Say Yeah! – Shapes of Race Cars
- You Want Some of This – The Unknown
- Come and Get It – The Unknown
- What I Like About You – Wally Palmer, Mike Skill and Jimmy Marinos (originally The Romantics)
- Lost in the Wild – Walk The Moon
- My Baby Loves Lovin – White Plains
- The Best – Royal Teeth
- Closer to Me (Closer Mix) – The Cure
- You’re My Gold – Stok
- Gonna Be Good – Conway
- Brilliant – Gladius
- Piece of the Pie – Chevron Shawl
- You’re My Air – Andy Marsh & Zach Rogue
- We Going Hard – Tom Belto featuring K-Dub & Fuce Lee
- 3:00 AM – Greg Camp
- A Summer Thing – Cayucas
- This Is The Moment – Tim Myers
- Fantasy Friends Forever – The Asteroid Galaxy Tour
- Emotional Hard Drive – Ishi
- Move to the Beat – Ben Gidsjoy
- Build Me Up Buttercup – The Foundations
- The Modern Life – Marks
- Turn Up (The Easy Access Orchestra Remix) – The Heavy
- Girl – Cayucas
- These Are The Best Days – Tim Myers
- Twist Shake Shout – Best of Friends
- Welcome to the Party – War+Hall
- Be Together – Sikora
- Carry You – Summer Kennedy
- Shine – Eli “Paperboy” Reed
- Restless Heart – Sur
- We’re on the Run – Gold Motel
- Someday Somehow – Greg Camp and the Neighbors
- Good Vibrations – Matthew Jordan
We’ve also put together a Spotify playlist of all the songs (where they are available) that we’ve embedded below. You’re able to copy the songs into your own playlists or follow so you can revisit at any time.
Did you enjoy the soundtrack for The Kissing Booth 2? Let us know in the comments.