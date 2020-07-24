‘The Kissing Booth 2’ Netflix Movie Soundtrack & Song Listings

The Kissing Booth is back with its brand new sequel now available on Netflix globally. With it, it once again comes attached with an expansive soundtrack which we’ll take you through below.

The first movie also featured a great soundtrack so if you missed any of the songs on that movie, our friends at What Song hosts the full list for that movie.

The sequel landed on Netflix on July 24th, 2020 and upped the ante on everything that made the first movie so enjoyable.

For the second movie, Patrick Kirst returned to the role as composer for the title. Patrick’s other credits include Inherit The Viper and Breaking Surface.

You can find a few of his OST tracks available on his music page on the website but sadly, there’s only two available as of the time of publishing.

Every Song Featured in The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix

Now let’s get into the full-text list of every song featured the sequel:

More – The Eiffel’s

Say Yeah! – Shapes of Race Cars

You Want Some of This – The Unknown

Come and Get It – The Unknown

What I Like About You – Wally Palmer, Mike Skill and Jimmy Marinos (originally The Romantics)

Lost in the Wild – Walk The Moon

My Baby Loves Lovin – White Plains

The Best – Royal Teeth

Closer to Me (Closer Mix) – The Cure

You’re My Gold – Stok

Gonna Be Good – Conway

Brilliant – Gladius

Piece of the Pie – Chevron Shawl

You’re My Air – Andy Marsh & Zach Rogue

We Going Hard – Tom Belto featuring K-Dub & Fuce Lee

3:00 AM – Greg Camp

A Summer Thing – Cayucas

This Is The Moment – Tim Myers

Fantasy Friends Forever – The Asteroid Galaxy Tour

Emotional Hard Drive – Ishi

Move to the Beat – Ben Gidsjoy

Build Me Up Buttercup – The Foundations

The Modern Life – Marks

Turn Up (The Easy Access Orchestra Remix) – The Heavy

Girl – Cayucas

These Are The Best Days – Tim Myers

Twist Shake Shout – Best of Friends

Welcome to the Party – War+Hall

Be Together – Sikora

Carry You – Summer Kennedy

Shine – Eli “Paperboy” Reed

Restless Heart – Sur

We’re on the Run – Gold Motel

Someday Somehow – Greg Camp and the Neighbors

Good Vibrations – Matthew Jordan

We’ve also put together a Spotify playlist of all the songs (where they are available) that we’ve embedded below. You’re able to copy the songs into your own playlists or follow so you can revisit at any time.

Did you enjoy the soundtrack for The Kissing Booth 2? Let us know in the comments.