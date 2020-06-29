Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix in August 2020

Once again, we’re back to cover all the upcoming removals from Netflix looking at every TV series and movie currently scheduled to leave throughout the month of August 2020.

One quick thing we want to address before looking into the August 2020 is the way Netflix has adjusted their own removals lists in recent months. It used to be when Netflix releases its leaving soon official list, they would put the dates of when titles are actually due to be removed. However, that’s not the case for the past few months. Instead, Netflix gives us the last full day of streaming date.

Netflix has adjusted their official leaving lists to make the first of the month removals less than they are. According to this months "official" list, 0 titles are leaving on the first. In reality, over 100 are. https://t.co/f3ovl5psiw — Kasey Moore (@kasey__moore) June 28, 2020

We’ll continue to publish the dates of when titles leave for the day they’re supposed to. Simply put, all of the August 1st removals below are listed by Netflix to be removed on July 31st and so on.

For those not familiar with how removals on Netflix work, we typically get word of titles 30 days in advance. However, we get an additional list by Netflix at the end of the month and some removals do not get announced in advance.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in August 2020

Please note: removals are subject to change.

What’s Leaving Netflix on August 1st

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 1

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

What will you miss in August? Let us know in the comments and don’t forget to keep an eye on everything leaving Netflix in other regions via our leaving soon hub.