‘The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders’ Documentary Sets Netflix Release Date

A chilling new crime documentary centered around the infamous Mexican serial killer Juana Barraza aka “The Little Old Ladykiller is coming to Netflix in July 2023.

Details on the documentary are still limited, but we’ll be updating the article once we learn more information.

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders is an upcoming Mexican true crime documentary directed by María Jose Cuevas, and produced by Ivonne Gutiérrez, and executive producer Laura Woldenberg.

Woldenberg operates the independent production company Mezcla who previously worked on the Spanish documentary, The Three Deaths of Marisela Escobedo, released on Netflix in 2020, plus behind Heavenly Bites: Mexico for Netflix.

La historia de Marisela Escobedo Muestra lo podrido que está el sistema de justicia en México, un país plagado de feminicidios. Ya pueden ver el documental en @Netflix pic.twitter.com/MvlnkAbhgg — Laura Woldenberg (@woldenberg) October 14, 2020

When is The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders documentary coming to Netflix?

The documentary’s release date is listed on Netflix as July 27th, 2023.

La dama del silencio (documental)

Estreno: 27 de julio, 2023 Tras el poderoso documental Bellas de noche, la gran @mariajosecuevas vuelve al género para presentarnos la historia de la primera asesina serial de la historia de México: Juana Barraza, La Mataviejitas. pic.twitter.com/egviXwO4SR — Arturo Magaña Arce (@arturhd) April 28, 2023

What is The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders?

The synopsis for the documentary has been sourced from Netflix:

“The decade of the 2000s began in the then Federal District, with a series of murders that put the capital’s police in jeopardy: old women strangled in their own homes. The profile of the victims provokes social indignation and media attention never seen before. The Attorney General’s Office poured all its resources and efforts into capturing the first serial killer in the history of Mexico. Witnesses define him as a tall, robust, and strong person who pretends to be a nurse to gain the trust of his victims. After more than forty homicides, several failed arrests, and multiple contradictions, a woman is arrested in January 2006 in broad daylight, while fleeing the scene of the crime. Her name, is Juana Barraza, known in wrestling as “La Dama del Silencio” and baptized in the media as “The Little Old Ladykiller”. A nickname that is already part of Mexico’s black history and its incomparable popular culture.”

