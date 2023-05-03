‘Gamera: Rebirth’ Netflix Anime Series: Coming to Netflix in September 2023

Gamera, the iconic Kaiju turtle, returns for a brand new anime series on Netflix. Now in production, the 6 part anime will excite many long-time fans, and introduce a brand new generation to one of Japan’s most iconic monsters. Coming to Netflix in Seotember 2023, here’s everything we know so far.

Gamera: Rebirth is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime series directed by Shusuke Kaneko, who previously directed Death Note. The anime is being produced by Kadokawa, the Japanese media conglomerate.

Shusuke Kaneko had the following to say about the anime;

“When I came up with my own idea for Reiwa Gamera and made a proposal, KADOWAKA had already started a new project, and it’s content that makes me think that’s what happened, so I can expect this too. With that in mind, I would like to support the team from the position of a baseball commentator who has experience as a manager of the Gamera team until they win the championship and pitch again.”

When is Gamera: Rebirth coming to Netflix?

We have a preliminary release date of September 7th, 2023 for Gamera: Rebirth. Please note that release dates are subject to change.

What is the plot of Gamera: Rebirth?

Plot details are currently limited for the anime, however, we have enough for a small synopsis;

Gamera, the Kaiju turtle returns to protect the world from 5 other Kaiju hellbent on destroying the world.

Are there any voice actors confirmed for Gamera: Rebirth?

A handful of the Japanese dub cast has been revealed;

Subaru Kimura (Jujutsu Kaisen) as Brody

Aki Toyosaki (K-ON!!) as Junichi

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Sword Art Online) as Joe

Hisako Kanemoto (Food Wars) as Boko

Saori Hayami (My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax!)as Emiko Melchiori

Mamoru Miyano (Death Note) as James Tazaki

What is the production status of Gamera: Rebirth?

The anime series is currently in production, so it will take some time before we learn any further details.

Are you looking forward to the release of Gamera: Rebirth on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!