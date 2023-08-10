The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

Volumes 1 and 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 are now up on Netflix, and given the ending, it looks like more is on the way for Mickey Haller, but will we get a season 3? What will it be about, and how well is season 2 performing? We’ll tackle all that and more below in our preview for The Lincoln Lawyer season 3.

Released in July and August 2023, season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer adapted The Fifth Witness (with some key differences), seeing the return of Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plus the addition of some new faces such as Lana Parrilla playing the role of Lisa Trammell.

Has The Lincoln Lawyer been Renewed for Season 3?

Official Renewal Status: Not Yet Renewed

Our Renewal Prediction: Leaning Renewal

While we have heard rumblings of a third season for The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 ahead of volume 2 releasing with early plans drawn up for an additional season, there’s nothing confirmed just yet, likely because of the strikes. Netflix declined to comment on whether a season 3 had been greenlit.

The NYTimes spoke to the showrunner Ted Humphrey who confirmed that a writer’s room for the third season had been established before the WGA strike beginning on May 1st, 2023.

Humphrey, when asked what’s next for the show, told them:

“Right now it depends not only on how Season 2 does, but also on the resolution of the strikes. We had to shut down our writers’ room for Season 3 when the Writers Guild contract expired. We’ve done Michael Connelly picket events where Michael and the staff from “The Lincoln Lawyer” and “Bosch” have picketed together. We’re out there because the issues are real and have to be resolved, and the only way that’s going to happen is by the companies sitting back down with us to make a fair deal. Hopefully that happens soon, and once it does, we will be back to work on a third season.”

Indeed, a WGA listing currently appears for The Lincoln Lawyer season 3, once again suggesting that the show was headed for renewal ahead of the strike.

Had the show been released a little earlier in the year, we’d have likely seen it given an early renewal order afforded to The Diplomat, FUBAR, and others.

In conclusion, then, it looks like The Lincoln Lawyer is eying up a renewal, assuming it can hit internal Netflix targets (not available to Joe public) and the strikes come to a resolution in the near future.

How well is The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 performing on Netflix?

Thanks to several sources, we can check in with how well The Lincoln Lawyer is performing on Netflix.

Netflix Top 10s

Sourced from Netflix’s top 10 site every Tuesday, we can get a weekly snapshot of how many hours were watched globally and how many completed viewing equivalents (CVE for short) were done.

Unlike most shows where we can tell pretty quickly how well they’re doing, sadly, season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer isn’t quite like that. That’s because the season was split, and when volume 2 comes out, all viewing stats that Netflix releases are muddied together within season 2 (Netflix does not split volumes 1 and 2 seperately.

As a result, here’s what the hourly breakdown looks like as of August 10th:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 July 2nd, 2023 to July 9th, 2023 31,400,000 2 1 July 9th, 2023 to July 16th, 2023 35,300,000 (+12%) 1 2 July 16th, 2023 to July 23rd, 2023 19,400,000 (-45%) 2 3 July 23rd, 2023 to July 30th, 2023 12,600,000 (-35%) 4 4 July 30th, 2023 to August 6th, 2023 55,200,000 (+338%) 1 5

Given season 2 only launched with five episodes and the remaining 5 in early August, it’s hard to directly compare with season 1, which had a huge week 2 and 3 (108.09 million and 64.2 million hours watched, respectively).

Raw Top 10 Data from FlixPatrol

Digging into the daily top 10s with the help of FlixPatrol, which tracks 89 countries, we can see how many points the show was managing to pick up daily and where the show performed best in the daily Netflix top 10s.

Their data suggests the show peaked as the number 2 show during the first month, dropping to the 10th most popular just a few days before volume 2 was released.

Their heatmap suggests the show is most popular in the Nordics, the United Kingdom and Ireland, the US, Canada, and Central Europe.

Nielsen Stats for The Lincoln Lawyer

Nielsen is a great source for viewership. However, there are several pitfalls. Firstly, they only measure the United States. Secondly, they only measure connected televisions, and thirdly, for non-paying subscribers, you have to wait around a month for data.

We currently only have one week’s worth of data for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 as of the time of publishing:

Week 1 (07/03 – 07/09) – #1 Original program – 1,406 million minutes

Per a press release from the audience measurement company:

“The Netflix original series The Lincoln Lawyer had a very successful week (#2 overall, #1 Original) after releasing episodes 1-5 of Season 2 on Thursday of this interval and drawing 1.4 billion viewing minutes across its 15 episodes. For context, after releasing all 10 episodes of Season 1 during the week of May 9-15, 2022, The Lincoln Lawyer drew 884 million minutes in its first three days of availability. The legal drama series seems to have kept its same audience profile, though, as two-thirds of its viewers were 50+ in both seasonal debut weeks.”

This suggests that The Lincoln Lawyer returned strong in the United States, but for season 1, its second, third and fourth weeks were the show’s strongest.

External Demand for The Lincoln Lawyer

Google Trends is particularly interesting for split releases as you can see whether the interest sustains in the weeks between the two releases and whether volume 2 is softer than volume 1 when it does return.

Data thus far shows that The Lincoln Lawyer volume 2 managed to keep the level of attention between its two volumes.

What to expect from The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Season 2, episode 10 results in Mickey Haller winning one of his toughest cases to date with Lisa’s case finally ending. Mickey now meets with a new client which seems to set up the plot for season 3 with the lawyer identifying Gloria Dayton (aka Glory Days), who has been murdered.

TV Insider managed to confirm the book that will be covered in the third season of The Lincoln Lawyer. Should the show get renewed, the showrunner unveiled to them that Michael Connelly’s The Gods of Guilt would be the basis of the third season.

To recap how the book series has been adapted in order thus far:

The Lincoln Lawyer (2005)

The Brass Verdict (2008) – adapted in season 1

The Reversal (2010)

The Fifth Witness (2011) – to be adapted in season 2

The Gods of Guilt (2013) – to be adapted in season 3

The Law of Innocence (2020)

Resurrection Walk (2023)

Per GoodReads, here’s a rundown of the fifth The Lincoln Lawyer book entry:

“Mickey Haller gets the text, “Call me ASAP – 187,” and the California penal code for murder immediately gets his attention. Murder cases have the highest stakes and the biggest paydays, and they always mean Haller has to be at the top of his game. When Mickey learns that the victim was his own former client, a prostitute he thought he had rescued and put on the straight and narrow path, he knows he is on the hook for this one. He soon finds out that she was back in LA and back in the life. Far from saving her, Mickey may have been the one who put her in danger. Haunted by the ghosts of his past, Mickey must work tirelessly and bring all his skill to bear on a case that could mean his ultimate redemption or proof of his ultimate guilt.”

Finally, you may have seen that we reported on the fact that the first season will soon be released in a Blu-ray boxset with that set to release in mid-August 2023.

Do you want to see The Lincoln Lawyer return for a third season? Let us know in the comments down below.