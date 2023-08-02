‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 1 Getting Physical Release in August 2023

Another Netflix Original will be available as a physical release, with word coming through that The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 will be available online to buy in August 2023.

Created by David E. Kelley and show run by Ted Humphrey, The Lincoln Lawyer is Netflix’s big legal drama series based on the books by Michael Connelly. Season 1 premiered on Netflix in May 2021 and was an instant success leading to a quick season 2 renewal.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

“Need a lawyer? Call Mickey Haller. He’s quick, sharp, and owns the courtroom like Michael Jordan owned the basketball court. Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) runs his law practice out of his Lincoln, and he’s ready to hit the gas again after being sidelined by personal issues. After inheriting an acquaintance’s law practice, Haller finds himself with a batch of new cases, including a significant murder trial he must hastily prepare to defend. Moving swiftly through the city of Los Angeles, he takes case after case while balancing a private life that includes being the father of a teenager and having two ex-wives – one who works with him, the other the city’s Deputy District Attorney. It’s a bumpy road, but if there’s anyone who can navigate it smoothly, it’s Mickey Haller.”

Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer is currently releasing over the course of the summer, split into two volumes—the first batch was released on July 6th and the second on August 3rd.

Lionsgate is handling the physical release of the show, with it arriving exclusively on Amazon.com (other regions’ availability is unclear) on August 15th, 2023 for the expected retail price of $24.99.

Only a Blu-Ray version of the series will be available; in terms of extras, it’s a little lacking. The only notable added bonus on the Blu-ray itself is an unreleased season 1 blooper reel.

Generally speaking, it’s quite rare for Netflix Originals to get DVD releases unless the underlying title is owned by another party away from Netflix or if the title is being added to the Criterion collection.

The Lincoln Lawyer, as you may know, is not owned by Netflix and wasn’t actually originally intended even to be a Netflix release. It was originally bound for CBS and is a production of A&E Television Networks (partially owned by Disney).

Will season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer also get a physical release? That’s unclear at present, but if sales for the first season are good, we could see a release in the next few years.

Will you be picking up The Lincoln Lawyer on Blu-ray? Let us know in the comments.