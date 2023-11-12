‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 3 To Begin Filming in January 2024

LA’s hottest lawyer will be back in action in front of the camera, but not until the New Year as Hollywood gets back up and running.

In case you missed it, The Lincoln Lawyer got a third-season renewal at Netflix at the end of August 2023. It’ll be returning for another ten episodes.

Since its renewal, the writing team could only reassemble since the end of September 2023, given that’s when the WGA strike concluded, but it’s believed some of the third season was written before the strikes began in May.

Despite the writer’s being back, the show has been unable to schedule filming until now.

With the SAG-AFTRA strikes seemingly over (they’re still yet to fully ratify the $1 billion+ new deal), many shows and movies are looking to start filming as soon as possible. Some will be getting underway within the next month, such as The Umbrella Academy season 4, which has a few reshoot days scheduled for mid-November. We’ve also learned the The Sandman is confirmed to restart filming the week after Thanksgiving. Stranger Things season 5 is also expected to get underway before the end of November.

In an extended report from Deadline, they run through many shows that will be getting underway from various networks, including Netflix. Among the January 2024 titles that Deadline reports will begin production is Netflix’s Emily in Paris and, notably in the case of this article, The Lincoln Lawyer season 3.

No end date for filming was set, but based on the filming length of the first and second seasons, it’ll be somewhere between five and seven months in total. That means it’ll be in production through to the Summer of 2024.

The show will continue to be filmed in Los Angeles, California.

The biggest lingering question at that point is whether or not the show will be able to premiere next year. It’s purely speculating, but it will be tight, with possibly another split season on the cards sometime in late 2024 or, worst case, early 2025.

What to Expect from The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3

As we’ve covered, the third season will be covering the fifth book of the source material from author Michael Connelly called THE GODS OF GUILT.

On the cast side of things, the only main thing we know so far is that Neve Campbell, who had already had a trimmed-down role in season 2, won’t be returning for the third outing to play the role of Maggie McPherson. We also know that they’ll be casting for the roles of DEA James Marco and drug trafficker Hector Moya, both of whom are connected to the Glory Days case.

Are you looking forward to The Lincoln Lawyer season 3? Let us know in the comments.