‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Eying Early Season 4 Renewal at Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer is set to return for season 3 sometime in 2024 or 2025 after having just wrapped production. According to Neve Campbell, she’s already signed up for a fourth season, which we’ve heard is quietly being developed behind the scenes.

A season 4 shouldn’t be particularly surprising. Showrunner Ted Humphrey has already discussed the team’s plans for multiple seasons up to and including season 4 but also stated that there could be more beyond that.

“We do have a plan through four seasons so far,” said Humphrey, speaking to TV Insider following the release of season 2, adding, “We have plans for more than that, but we particularly have the next two seasons planned out that hopefully we’ll get a chance to do, and we know what books those will be based on.”

Given that season 3 is adapting The Gods of Guilt, it’d make sense that any fourth season would delve into either The Law of Innocence or Resurrection Walk.

Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez are expected to continue as co-showrunners heading into any fourth season, which, if fully greenlit, will tentatively land sometime between 2025 and 2026.

Neve Campbell somewhat let the cat out of the bag regarding a fourth season in the works last month. Speaking to Press Pass LA (video below – timestamp: 2:05), Campbell spoke about her role in the forthcoming third season in which she was initially not due to appear but now states she’ll appear in a couple of episodes.

“Well, we shot the third season,” Campbell said, adding, “I did two episodes of the third season and have now committed to doing the entire fourth season. Maggie and Mickey have had their journey and they’ve gone through some struggles and there’s been a separation has occurred and that lives out in season three. And now that I’ve decided to come back to the show, there’ll be a lot more.”

This isn’t the only Netflix drama picked up for another season behind the scenes ahead of that new season, which will be released soon on Netflix. With any luck, we can spill the beans on that in due course.

Are you excited that The Lincoln Lawyer looks to be returning for a fourth season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.