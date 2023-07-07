‘The Out-Laws’ Soundtrack: Full List of Songs in Netflix Movie

Netflix’s new action-comedy has just arrived on the scene and with it comes a soundtrack full of well-known favorites. Looking for the complete breakdown of music in Netflix’s The Out-Laws? Here’s your comprehensive list.

Released on Netflix on July 7th, 2023, The Out-Laws from director Tyler Spindel sees a bank manager who is on the cusp of getting married but before the big day, he gets robbed and it’s suspected the bride’s in-laws may be behind it.

If you’re wondering whether you should give the movie a spin, check out our review for it here where we gave it a PLAY rating saying, “Weaving layers of subtle laughs & sight gags with the action gravitas of Brosnan, the film does just enough with its impressive cast and zippy pace & plot to give us all what we want from this genre.”

Rupert Gregson-Williams composed the original music for the movie. The veteran was confirmed to be attached to the production in late June 2023. His past credits include Wonder Woman, and Netflix’s The Crown. Upcoming credits include the DC James Wan movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Max Barbakow’s Brothers.

Full List of Songs in Netflix’s The Out-Laws

Ain’t That Love – Ray Charles

Yup! – Yung Gravy

All The Small Things – blink-182

Get Some – Outasight

Sister Christian – Performed by cast – written by Kelly Keagy

From the Jump – Le Cashe

If I Could Make You Mine – Joel Evans Big Band Featuring Willie Murillo

Bap U – Party Favor

Magic Numbers – Wax Tailor featuring A.S.M. & Mattic

Joker and the Thief – Wolfmother (Glen Nicholls Remix)

A Lot of Money – Little Big

Suna-N Toata Europa – Trandafir

Levitating – Dua Lipa

You’ve Made Me So Very Happy – Brenda Holloway

777 – Silk Sonic featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak

Congratulations – Winnetka Bowling League

No Spotify playlist for the movie has yet to be uploaded by Netflix itself.

That’s the full track list for Netflix’s The Out-Laws. Did you enjoy the movie? What was your favorite song to feature? Let us know in the comments.