What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: July 7th, 2023

Welcome to your Friday rundown of what’s new on Netflix for the weekend, where we’ll be looking through all of the 21 new additions to the Netflix library and what’s currently trending in the Netflix top 10s.

Three additions will hit Netflix over the weekend, including the first episode of the Zom 100 anime series. We’re also seeing two SVOD movie premieres in the form of Adam Driver’s 65 and The Tutor, starring Stranger Things’ Noah Schnapp.

Today is your last day to watch two movies from 2018 on Netflix, with both Born Racer and The Long Dumb Road set to depart tomorrow. 12 Strong starring Chris Hemsworth, is also on the chopping block with it scheduled to be removed early next week.

Article Continues Below...

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for July 7th, 2023

We’ll have more highlights throughout the weekend (including taking a look back at the excellent new movie roster added on July 1st), but until then, here are some picks of the new titles added throughout the week:

The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 – Part 1)

Number of episodes: 5

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton

Writer: Ted Humphrey, David E. Kelley

Runtime: 49 mins

From producer David E. Kelley, the beloved courtroom drama series The Lincoln Lawyer returns with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo again in the driving seat of his iconic Lincoln and his firm.

The good news is that you don’t have to wait too long for the series to return, with volume 2 (consisting of five episodes again) set to arrive on August 3rd, 2023.

The Out-Laws (2023)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Director: Tyler Spindel

Cast: Poorna Jagannathan, Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev

Writer: Evan Turner, Ben Zazove

Rounding out the week is a big new action-comedy with many recognizable names and faces.

The movie’s premise is that we’re seeing the wedding of a new couple, with the groom being the manager of a bank that just got robbed. The robbers? Her parents. Awkward.

In our review of the movie, we gave it a PLAY rating, essentially the equivalent of giving it a big thumbs up. We concluded:

“Unless you hate fun, bullet-flying action, and bank robbing, this movie should hit the right spot for audiences craving anything passable from the dying art form of action comedy.”

Hack My Home (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-G

Language: English

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Mikel Welch, Brooks Atwood

Runtime: 36 mins

We are rounding out our recommendations with the new reality series that could give you some hacks for your home that you could apply to make life a little bit more comfortable.

Comparable to Queer Eye, the show is hosted by four experts in their field. Mikel Welch is the King of Design, Brooks Atwood hones in on Innovation, Ati Williams knows what’s what in Construction, and Jessica Banks is the Queen of Engineering.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix So Far This Week

One quick note before we get into the full list. Fatal Seduction, a new South African crime series, was half-added to Netflix today, although it’s not watchable. The page works normally but notably has no artwork and is not playable.

14 New Movies Added

Dawn of the Dead (2004) – R – English – When a mysterious virus leaves America overrun by flesh-eating zombies, a group of survivors bands together and finds shelter in a massive shopping mall.

– R – English – When a mysterious virus leaves America overrun by flesh-eating zombies, a group of survivors bands together and finds shelter in a massive shopping mall. Gold Brick (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – Determined to even the scales and profit from his thankless job, a factory worker schemes to traffic luxury perfumes from under his employer’s nose.

– TV-MA – French – Determined to even the scales and profit from his thankless job, a factory worker schemes to traffic luxury perfumes from under his employer’s nose. Home Wrecker (2023) – TV-MA – English – Jealous of her old college friend’s career success and happy relationship, a hapless lawyer seeks to take over her friend’s life — no matter the cost.

– TV-MA – English – Jealous of her old college friend’s career success and happy relationship, a hapless lawyer seeks to take over her friend’s life — no matter the cost. Rebellion (2022) – TV-MA – Spanish – Follow the life of Colombian songwriter and singer Joe Arroyo in an intimate portrait that dives deep into his passions, genius… and excesses.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Follow the life of Colombian songwriter and singer Joe Arroyo in an intimate portrait that dives deep into his passions, genius… and excesses. Seasons (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – After a string of failed relationships, two best friends make a deal to take risks and look for love again — but they might just find it in each other.

– TV-MA – French – After a string of failed relationships, two best friends make a deal to take risks and look for love again — but they might just find it in each other. Spyder (2017) – TV-14 – Telugu – When an Intelligence Bureau officer’s phone-tapping day job leads him to a serial killer, he must track down and thwart the murderer’s next steps.

– TV-14 – Telugu – When an Intelligence Bureau officer’s phone-tapping day job leads him to a serial killer, he must track down and thwart the murderer’s next steps. Takkar (2023) – TV-MA – Kannada

– TV-MA – Kannada Takkar (2023) – TV-MA – Malayalam

– TV-MA – Malayalam Takkar (2023) – TV-MA – Telugu

– TV-MA – Telugu The Bang (2023) – TV-MA – Tamil – Hustling to become a millionaire, a young man winds up on a dangerous journey with a wealthy woman who wants to escape her world.

– TV-MA – Tamil – Hustling to become a millionaire, a young man winds up on a dangerous journey with a wealthy woman who wants to escape her world. The Out-Laws (2023) – R – English – When the bank Owen manages gets robbed just days before his wedding, all the evidence points in one incredibly awkward direction: his future in-laws.

– R – English – When the bank Owen manages gets robbed just days before his wedding, all the evidence points in one incredibly awkward direction: his future in-laws. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – From his dad’s unusual deathbed confession to watching his mom get high, Tom Segura tells blisteringly candid stories about marriage, mortality and more.

– TV-MA – English – From his dad’s unusual deathbed confession to watching his mom get high, Tom Segura tells blisteringly candid stories about marriage, mortality and more. Umrika (2015) – TV-MA – Hindi – An ambitious man leaves his small Indian village for America. But when his letters to home stop coming, his brother sets out on his own adventure.

– TV-MA – Hindi – An ambitious man leaves his small Indian village for America. But when his letters to home stop coming, his brother sets out on his own adventure. WHAM! (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Through archival interviews and footage, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley relive the arc of their Wham! career, from 70s best buds to 80s pop icons.

7 New TV Series

Back to 15 (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Portuguese – Unhappy with her life, 30-year-old Anita accidentally discovers a way to travel back to age 15. Can she rewrite her own history?

– TV-14 – Portuguese – Unhappy with her life, 30-year-old Anita accidentally discovers a way to travel back to age 15. Can she rewrite her own history? Deep Fake Love (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Five couples put their trust to the test in this steamy reality series, where deepfake technology blurs the line of truth and lies in a cash prize game.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Five couples put their trust to the test in this steamy reality series, where deepfake technology blurs the line of truth and lies in a cash prize game. Hack My Home (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – A team of four design wizards dreams up space-maximizing solutions and ingenious engineering ideas to transform families’ homes in inventive ways.

– TV-G – English – A team of four design wizards dreams up space-maximizing solutions and ingenious engineering ideas to transform families’ homes in inventive ways. My Happy Marriage (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese – Miyo’s abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine.

– TV-14 – Japanese – Miyo’s abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine. The King Who Never Was (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Italian – This docuseries sheds light on the killing of a German teenager in ’78 through the accounts of his sister and the royal family involved in the case.

– TV-14 – Italian – This docuseries sheds light on the killing of a German teenager in ’78 through the accounts of his sister and the royal family involved in the case. The Lincoln Lawyer (Season 2 – Volume 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case.

– TV-MA – English – Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case. Wake Up, Carlo! (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – Portuguese – Carlo is a wacky, fun-loving boy with a passion for cookies and adventure. But after he falls into a magically deep sleep, things will never be the same!

Netflix Top 10 Movies and Series for July 7th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Lincoln Lawyer White House Down 2 Tom Segura: Sledgehammer Run Rabbit Run 3 The Witcher Titanic 4 Suits Wham! 5 Is It Cake? Annihilation 6 Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators Nimona 7 Black Mirror The Huntsman: Winter’s War 8 Catching Killers The Boss Baby 9 Our Planet Bridesmaids 10 The Surrogacy Extraction 2

What are you watching on Netflix as we head into the weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.