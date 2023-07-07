‘Welcome to Eden’ Canceled at Netflix; Won’t Return for Season 3

We’ve been welcomed to Eden twice now and while a third visit was certainly warranted, Netflix has decided not to renew Welcome to Eden for a third season. Here’s why the show was canceled and everything we wanted from a Welcome to Eden season 3 on Netflix.

Welcome to Eden is a Spanish Netflix Original sci-fi drama series created by Joaquín Górriz, and Guillermo López; produced by Brutal Media, the series was filmed on the incredible islands of Lanzarote and San Sebastián and in the province of Teruel.

The first season arrived in May 2022 with the second arriving in April 2023.

Article Continues Below...

Welcome to Eden season 3 Netflix renewal status

Netflix Renewal Status: Canceled (Last Updated: 07/07/2023)

On July 7th, 2023 fotogramas.es reported that the show had been officially canceled alongside a pair of other Netflix shows with those being Sky High: The Series and In Love All Over Again.

The outlet cited viewing stats as being all three series main problems.

The first season was able to amass 140,340,000 Hours in Netflix’s global top ten and stayed in the global top ten for five weeks. Meanwhile, the series spent one week in Nielsen’s top ten list, for a total of 4.32 million hours. For a third season renewal, then the second season realistically needed to match or better its season 1 path and that did not happen.

As you can see from the week-to-week progression of the Netflix top 10s (embedded below but available here too) you can see that season 2 significantly lagged behind and fell out of the top 10s much faster.

What We Expected from Season 3 of Welcome to Eden

As the season finale ended on another cliffhanger, it definitely needs at least one more season but alas that won’t come to pass. Here’s what we still wanted to see.

After their attempt to escape from the island in the first season, Zoa was left reeling by the fact that her little sister, Gabi, had arrived on the island. Everyone else had been unsuccessful in their attempts to escape, and even Charly, who had managed to find a way off the island was eventually caught and captured by Joel and Danae.

Throughout the season Zoa and Bel were plotting Astrid’s downfall, however, they came to realize that a mole had been feeding Astrid information on what they were up to. After some incorrect accusations, it was revealed that Gabi had betrayed her sister’s trust, and had told Astrid everything. At first, Gabi’s betrayal was motivated by trying to protect her sister, but before long Astrid’s claws had sunk deep and Gabi’s betrayal was motivated by the need to protect her new home.

Amongst those killed by Astrid’s followers was Ibon, who after killing Ulises and attempting to escape made him incredibly dangerous. Alma took it upon herself to execute him, as a part of her duty to protect her master. After being rounded up for their attempted assassination plot. Zoa and Bel were to be executed. Gabi’s cry for mercy for her sister had an impact on Astrid who was willing to let her live but was adamant that Bel had to die. However, Zoa was unwilling to let her friend die alone and rejected Astrid’s mercy. Before Astrid could give the order for their execution, Detective Brisa arrived with her team via helicopter in order to look for the reported missing persons on the island.

Meanwhile, Danae was revealed to be working for Mr. Sisuk, who had hired Danae to murder Astrid’s father. After a secret talk with Som, Danae was given a chip that Som had been hiding in their shoulder. Thanks to whatever was on the chip Danae was able to access the transmission room and hacked their system. However, when she was about to leave the room, Isaac was waiting by the door catching her red-handed.

Africa is also pregnant with Erick’s child, but before learning this he had already returned to his family after being convinced that his relationship with Africa was nothing more than an affair.

Astrid’s fabricated paradise is crumbling around her thanks to the arrival of Detective Brisa, the failed rebellion led by Zoa and Bel, Danae secretly working for Mr. Sisuk, not to mention her own martial issues with Erick. Safe to say, Astrid has a ton of issues to deal with in the third season. As for Zoa, her biggest priority is getting herself, and her sister Gabi off the island as fast as possible.

Would you have liked to have seen a third season of Welcome to Eden on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.