Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Season 1: What We Know So Far

A new year means we should be hearing a lot more about Netflix’s The Sandman in the coming months after filming began in October 2020. Here’s the latest on The Sandman including all the current casting rumors, where the series is in production and when we can expect to see it grace our Netflix subscriptions.

In July 2019, it was reported by Deadline that Netflix and Warner Bros. TV had held talks to discuss the future of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. With confirmation that Netflix has successfully picked up the series shortly afterwards, this brought the title out of development limbo that it had been in for over a decade.

The adaptation will be handled by Allan Heinberg who previously worked on Wonder Woman and Grey’s Anatomy will serve as both writer and showrunner of The Sandman. Creator of The Sandman, Neil Gaiman will serve as an executive producer alongside David S. Goyer.

When is The Sandman season one coming to Netflix?

In an interview with Digital Spy, Neil Gaiman confirmed that the series will be arriving at some point in 2021. Given the production delays (see below) we’re currently expecting the latter half of 2021.

What is The Sandman?

The Sandman is an American comic book series created by Neil Gaiman. It stands as one of the few comic book titles to become a New York Times bestseller. The Sandman series was the flagship title for Vertigo comics. Neil Gaiman’s writing is famous for his take on mythology and his use of anthropomorphic personification of metaphysical entities. Some of Gaiman’s most recent and most popular works are titles such as Starz’ American Gods, Good Omens on Amazon Prime, and Lucifer on Netflix.

The story of the Sandman revolves around the character Dream, one of the Seven Endless. Dream, along with the other ‘Endless’ are billions of years old and each represents an embodiment of a natural force. Dream, also known as Morpheus along with a whole heap of other names and titles acquired over billions of years, is the anthropomorphic personification of dreams. Morpheus resides in his realm “The Dreaming” where he has complete and utter control but struggles to adapt to change (a common theme recurring throughout the series).

At the beginning of the story, Morpheus is summoned by occult ritual but is captured and held prisoner for 70 years. Eventually escaping, Morpheus would reap his vengeance upon his captors and would return to his realm. During Morpheus’ absence, his realm had fallen into a state of disrepair and would set about rebuilding it. While captive, Morpheus had time to reflect on his past but the challenge of undoing past sins would be an enormous undertaking that’s billions of years old and set in his ways.

Who are the cast members of The Sandman?

Neil Gaiman has confirmed that the series doesn’t have a cast yet, but thanks to Daniel Richtman from his Patreon we’ve recently learned of the roles that Netflix will be hoping to fill. This changed slightly in September 2020 with the news that Tom Sturridge is currently being eyed for the role of Dream.

In January 2021, DiscussingFilm reported that Gwendoline Christie (known for roles in Game of Thrones and Star Wars) has been cast although it wasn’t clear in what role although they speculate that it could be either Desire or Death. Gwendoline also teamed up with Neil Gaiman recently to narrate The Sleeper and the Spindle for BBC Radio 4.

Here are all the characters Netflix are going to have to cast and we’ll update them with the cast members as soon as they’re confirmed.

The Sandman / Morpheus / Dream

Required: Lead Male (Age: 26-36)

“The titular Sandman. Lord of Dreams and keeper of the realm of the Dreaming. Late 20s/early 30s. Ghostly, rail-thin. Because dreams are the inspiration for all life and creation, Morpheus sees governing them as a grave responsibility. He is an honorable, principled being, but he can be a bit obsessive about his duties and is ruthless when displeased. Dream’s obsessiveness can leave him out of touch with humanity, as he sees human beings as mere engines for dreams. An arrogant god who eventually learns that he must change or die.”

The Corinthian

Required: Lead Male (Age: 26-36)

“Supernaturally handsome, The Corinthian exudes style, sex, wit, and a predatory wrongness. A nightmare-come-to-life, but one you can’t keep your eyes off. Embodies humanity’s darkest, most sadistic, homicidal impulses when they are not bound by compassion, empathy, and love.

Originally created by Dream, The Corinthian is determined to thwart his maker at every turn.”

Ethel Cripps

Required: Recurring Female (Age: 18-28)

“A street-smart woman who masterfully leverages her beauty to manipulate men and get what she wants. A self-survival expert who knows when to flatter, barter, or steal based on what best suits her interests. Fascinated by magic & the power it holds, the pursuit of the occult sets Ethel on an unexpected and not necessarily auspicious path.”

Alex Burgess

Required: Recurring Male (Age: 16-26)

“Bookish yet handsome, Alex is eager to please his tyrannical father, but does not possess his cult of personality. A self-conscious young man who is questioning his sexuality. Alex represses thinking about what he wants for his own life in order to continue to serve his family’s legacy.”

Death

Potential Cast Member: TBA

Required: Recurring Female (Age: 18-25)

“Dream’s older sister. Optimistic, caring, and empathetic, Death takes her job seriously and tries to be a friend to those she shepherds to the afterlife. She’s every bit the big sister towards Dream, acting as his occasional confidante and unafraid to point out his foibles.”

Anna

Required: Recurring Female (Age: 30-35)

Ethnicity: Any

“Beautiful but tough as nails, Anna is not afraid to tussle with criminals and psychopaths while wearing Louboutins. She doesn’t take shit from anyone. Anna has a history of keeping herself at arm’s length from people who could grow to love her, She is mouthy and self-destructive, yet fiercely brave.”

Roderick Burgess

Required: Guest Star Male (Age: 50-65)

Ethnicity: White

“Roderick Burgess is a self-proclaimed sorcerer & prophet. He is the founder of the Order of Ancient Mysteries, which promises self-actualization through the occult – for a price. In truth there is nothing magical about Roderick. He’s a fraud – but an energetic, intensely charismatic one. A narcissist, he relishes encounters with much younger women and the accumulation of wealth and treasure. Wounded by the untimely loss of his eldest son, Roderick treats his youngest son, Alex, with cruelty and disregard.”

How much of The Sandman will be covered in the first season?

Neil Gaiman himself has promised fans that The Sandman adaptation will be faithful to the comics.

Preludes and Nocturnes is the first volume of The Sandman and covers issues #1-8. With the first season set to cover the first volume and some of volume two (The Doll’s House), there are loads to look forward to.

At the DC Fandome event, though, Neil Gaiman confirmed that the story will not start in the 1980s instead it will start in the modern day for the Netflix series.

The Sandman has ten volumes in total (75 issues) so this means Netflix has the potential to produce at least four seasons.

Could Lucifer make an appearance?

Both The Sandman and Lucifer reside in the world of DC Comics. While both characters are lesser known for being DC characters, they have made cameo appearances every now and again.

The best example is Lucifer making an appearance in Preludes of Nocturnes (Issues #1-8 of The Sandman). Lucifer made another appearance later on in The Sandman‘s run during The Kindly Ones in issues #57-69.

The possibility of a cross-over dramatically increased when Neil Gaiman confirmed that the Netflix would series would be set in the modern-day (see above).

What about other DC characters?

Throughout the run of The Sandman other popular DC characters have made cameo appearances. Batman is definitely the most high profile character that has had a cameo, followed by Green Lantern and Martian Manhunter. It’s highly doubtful any of those heroes will be making an appearance.

Lesser-known characters such as Black Spider, Doctor Occult and Mister Miracle could make an appearance assuming Warner Brothers allows it.

Was Lucifer canceled because of Sandman?

A small portion of the Lucifer fandom believed that Lucifer has been canceled in favor of The Sandman. Neil Gaiman took to Twitter to directly deal with the issue when asked by a fan:

Hello Mr @neilhimself ,

Some Lucifans believe you are the reason why Netflix ends #Lucifer , to promote Sandman instead. But Lucifer comes from you too!

Please, tell me it is not true, or, if it is, that it is Netflix’s decision and not yours.

Thank you,

What is the production status of The Sandman?

Current Production Status: Filming as of October 15th (Last Updated: 10/19/2020)

Shooting for the series was supposed to originally begin at the end of May 2020 however as you can imagine, that wasn’t able to happen.

In an interview, Neil Gaiman said:

“We’re working with Netflix, we were meant to start shooting at the end of May. Given this COVID world, everything is on pause.”

On his blog on Tumblr back in April 2020, Gaiman had the following to say:

“It’s going really well, except it’s kind of hibernating right now until people start making TV again. The scripts for the first season are written, casting had started, directors hired, sets were being built. Everything was ready to go into production, and then we moved into a pause. As soon as the world is ready to make TV drama, Sandman will move smoothly back into being made. In the meantime, we are taking the opportunity to get the scripts as good as we can.”

On September 27th, 2020 Neil Gaiman shared when the series begins production saying the series “begins shooting in 3 weeks” which would be around mid-October 2020.

It's starting to feel real. We begin shooting in 3 weeks, lockdowns permitting. #SandmanonNetflix pic.twitter.com/B4QKU9NooT — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 27, 2020

That was then confirmed to have started filming on October 19th, 2020.

Oh, we started shooting on Thursday. Dr John Hathaway has brought a book from the museum in which he works, to Roderick Burgess. But you're right, it's going to be time to announce some casting soon. https://t.co/goXqhEZHgi — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 18, 2020

How many episodes will The Sandman season one air?

Neil Gaiman himself confirmed the number of episodes the first season will debut with that being 11 episodes.

The first season will be eleven episodes. That’s the start of it all. Preludes and Nocturnes and a little bit more. https://t.co/tOlfJ1kS1y — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 2, 2019

Other The Sandman news relating to Netflix or otherwise

In July 2020, an audiobook adaptation was released to the world to rave reviews.

In September 2020, Netflix put up an official page for the show on Netflix which doesn’t reveal much but does allow you to set a reminder when it does eventually come out.

Are you looking forward to seeing The Sandman on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!