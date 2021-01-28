Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Season 1 Cast Revealed

The cast for Netflix’s big-budget series The Sandman has been revealed and it’s huge. Below, we’ll take you through all the key castings for season 1 of The Sandman that’s currently in production.

Tom Sturridge as Dream

Tom Sturridge will be playing the role of Dream who is described simply as the “Lord of the Dreaming” and is the main character of the series. If you’re familiar with the comics, his character is able to put people to sleep and can inspire dreams. We’ve known this for a number of months with Collider breaking the news last September for it.

Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer

For those hoping Tom Ellis would be reprising his role as Lucifer on Netflix’s The Sandman are going to be disappointed. In fact, we suspect this casting may be the most contentious among fans but we think it works well.

Described as the ruler of hell, Lucifer’s role in The Sandman seems like it’ll be different from that of his own series.

You’ll know Gwendoline Christie from two huge franchises over the past ten years such as her role in Game of Thrones and the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne

Lucifer is not the only character from the comics getting a gender swap in The Sandman. Lucien will be called Lucienne in the Netflix series.

The character is described as “chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm”.

Acheampong is perhaps one of the lesser-known names featuring in the series with her previous roles including The Witches, Death in Paradise and Famalam.

Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian

Boyd Holbrook has been a regular on Netflix for a while now having featured in Narcos and In the Shadow of the Moon.

The Corinthian is a nightmare that Dream created “who wishes to taste all that the world has in store”.

Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess

Described as a blackmailer and a magician, Roderick Burgess is most known for capturing Dream in the comics.

Charles Dance will play the role and is known for a myriad of movies and TV series over the years including most notably Game of Thrones. However, he has also featured in several Netflix Originals such as MANK and The Crown.

Asim Chaudhry as Abel

Abel and Cain serve as a duo in the series with them being loyal subjects to Dream within the dream realm. Cain is a murderer who is constantly killing his brother Abel who cannot stay dead.

The British actor and writer Asim Chaudhry is known for People Just Do Nothing, Click & Collect and featured in Netflix’s interactive special, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

Sanjeev Bhaskar as Cain

Sanjeev Bhaskar will play the brother to Abel and is known for Yesterday, Absolutely Nothing, and London Boulevard.

Joely Richardson, who’s known for Event Horizon, Nip/Tuck, and The Patriot, is also listed in several places to be involved in the series too.

Taron Egerton has been long-rumored for the role of John Constantine but Neil Gaiman has said that won’t be the case and is IMDb getting people confused given that he did voice in the audiobook.

Nope. That's just people not understanding imdb. — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 27, 2021

