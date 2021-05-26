New Cast Members Announced for Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’

Filming has been underway since October 2020 for the first season of The Sandman, but details on the cast have been incredibly scarce, until now. With the latest announcement, we now have what seems to be the full cast list for The Sandman.

The cast of The Sandman is shaping up to be one of the most exciting we’ve seen yet for an Original series. Twelve new cast members have been confirmed for the first season of The Sandman, taking the current total of confirmed cast members for the series up to twenty-three.

The most interesting casting choice from the actors above is the decision to cast Jenna Coleman in the role of Johanna Constantine. The character of Johanna Constantine is the ancestor of John Constantine, everyone’s favorite occult detective. It’s unclear if Coleman is portraying the role of John’s ancestor, or if she is playing a gender-reversed John Constantine. As we’ve already seen the roles of Lucifer and Lucienne occupied by actresses Gwendoline Christie and Vivienne Acheampong, it isn’t a stretch to assume the latter.

In full the new cast members of The Sandman are;

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

Mason Alexander Park as Desire

Donna Preston as Despair

Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall

Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps

Niamh Walsh as Young Ethel Cripps

David Thewlis as John Dee

Kyo Ra as Rose Walker

Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven

Stephen Fry as Gilbert

Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine

Sandra James Young as Unity Kincaid

Interestingly, none of the cast from the audiobook of The Sandman are reprising their roles in the Netflix Original series. The likes of Kat Dennings, James McAvoy, Taron Egerton, and Joanna Lumley provided their voice talent for the audiobook.

Which cast members have already been confirmed for The Sandman?

Seven of the lead and supporting roles for The Sandman were announced months ago by Netflix.

Asim Chaudhry – Abel

Sanjeev Bhaskar – Cain

Vivienne Acheampong – Lucienne

Gwendoline Christie – Lucifer

Dream – Tom Sturridge

The Corinthian – Boyd Holbrook

Roderick Burgess – Charles Dance

Actress Nina Wadia has also been confirmed for the role of Fate Mother, while Steven Brand will portray Marsh Janowski, and actresses Emma Duncan and Stacey Abalogun hold the roles of Bette Munroe and Nurse Edmund, respectively.

For more details on the first season of The Sandman, we have an ongoing, and in-depth preview of the series.

Are you happy with the casting of The Sandman? Let us know in the comments below!