Netflix ‘Geeked Week’: Day 2 Roundup; Umbrella Academy, Sandman, Money Heist and More

We are currently on the second day of Netflix’s Geeked event and it has not lost any momentum yet. Today’s lineup includes some heavy-hitter shows such as Sandman, season 3 of Umbrella Academy, Money Heist, and Cowboy Bebop!

Sandman Behind-The-Scenes Footage Released

A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legend are seamlessly interwoven, The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he mends the cosmic–and human–mistakes he’s made during his vast existence. The cast consists of; Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, and Patton Oswalt.

Almost two years after the initial series announcement, we finally have our first look at Neil Gaiman’s Sandman series on Netflix. Below, you can view a newly-released behind-the-scenes clip of The Sandman:

New Money Heist Season 5 Stills

Money Heist is a Spanish heist crime drama television series created by Álex Pina. The series traces two long-prepared heists led by the Professor, one on the Royal Mint of Spain, and one on the Bank of Spain. The narrative is told in a real-time-like fashion and relies on flashbacks, time-jumps, hidden character motivations, and an unreliable narrator for complexity. The series subverts the heist genre by being told from the perspective of a woman, Tokyo, and having a strong Spanish identity, where emotional dynamics offset the perfect strategic crime.

During the Geeked event, some never-before-seen stills of Money Heist season 5 were released! You can view them below:

Cowboy Bebop Release Date Announcement, Yoko Kanno News & First Look

Cowboy Bebop is an upcoming science-fiction streaming television series. It is a live-action adaptation of the Japanese anime series Cowboy Bebop. The series is set to be developed by André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner, written by Christopher Yost, and stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniella Pineda, Alex Hassell, and Elena Satine.

Cowboy Bebop fans left today's Geeked day happy, as we got quite a lot of information about the upcoming live-action adaptation. Firstly, we learned that the series will be premiering in Fall of 2021. Secondly, It was revealed that composer Yoko Kanno is returning! Additionally, our first look at the cast was released.

Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode Titles revealed

The Umbrella Academy is a superhero streaming television series created for Netflix by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater. It is based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way. The show is set in a world where 43 women around the world give birth simultaneously at 12:00 PM on October 1, 1989, despite none of them showing any sign of pregnancy until labor began. Seven of the children are adopted by eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves. He turns the Hargreeves siblings into a superhero team that he calls “The Umbrella Academy.”

Fans of Umbrella Academy who were expecting the much-rumored season 4 renewal announcement probably left today’s Geeked disappointed, as no such announcement was made. We also didn’t get to see footage of Umbrella Academy season 3, though that could be seen as COVID-19’s fault. What we did get though, is the episode titles of season 3. They are listed below:

Meet the Family The World’s Biggest Ball of Twine Pocket Full of Lightning Kugleblitz The Kindest Cut Marigold Auf Wiedersehen Wedding at the End of the World Sixt Bells Oblivion

Locke & Key Release Month Announced & New Stills

Locke & Key is a 2020 American supernatural horror drama streaming television series developed by Carlton Cuse, Meredith Averill, and Aron Eli Coleite, based on the comic-book series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez. It premiered on Netflix on February 7, 2020. The series stars Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, Laysla De Oliveira, Petrice Jones, and Griffin Gluck.

Locke & Key fans definitely had it the best at today’s Geeked event, Not only did we receive our first look at season 2, but we also got a premiere date! This comes a few months after season 3 was confirmed to be in the works. Season 2 of Locke & Key will be released in October of 2021. You can view the first look images below:

Another Life First Look Trailer & Fall 2021 Release Window Set

Another Life is an American science fiction drama streaming television series created by Aaron Martin, which premiered on Netflix on July 25, 2019. The series stars Katee Sackhoff, Selma Blair, Justin Chatwin, Samuel Anderson, Elizabeth Ludlow, Blu Hunt, A.J. Rivera, Alexander Eling, Alex Ozerov, Jake Abel, JayR Tinaco, Lina Renna, Jessica Camacho, Barbara Williams, Parveen Dosanjh, Greg Hovanessian, Chanelle Peloso and Tyler Hoechlin. In October 2019, the series was renewed for a second season set to release on Netflix in the fall of 2021.

Even though Another Life isn’t exactly a fan-favorite Netflix Original, it clearly is popular enough to warrant a second season. If you’re a fan of Another Life, Netflix has rewarded you today: You can view our first look at Another Life season 2 below!