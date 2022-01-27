‘Sweet Tooth’ and ‘Blood of Zeus’ Reportedly Eying Early Renewals at Netflix

Sweet Tooth, one of Netflix’s most popular fantasy originals, has reportedly already been given the green light for a third season. Furthermore, a third season of the hit animated series Blood of Zeus is also currently in development we have learned. This news comes from the same source who told us about Ozark, Fate: The Winx Saga, and Warrior Nun’s renewals.

A season three renewal of Sweet Tooth should not surprise anyone, as it is one of Netflix’s most popular series. It was revealed back in July of 2021 that Sweet Tooth has been watched by 60 million households since its June 4 release. The show is developed by Jim Mickle and stars Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, and James Brolin.

The popular fantasy drama has released one season so far. Filming for season 2 is due to take place in New Zealand from January 2022 to May 2022. It only makes sense that Netflix has already decided to renew the series for a third season, as it allows the writers to set up storylines that span multiple seasons.

Blood of Zeus, formerly known as Gods & Heroes, is an adult animated fantasy-action series created and written by Charley and Vlas Parlapanides. The Netflix original premiered on the 27th of October, 2020, and follows Heron, the demigod son of Zeus, trying to save Olympus and Earth. The show claims in its prologue to be one of the tales “lost to history” rather than passed down with our current canon of Greek myths. The show features gods, giants, automata, and mythical mounts from the original tales.

Blood of Zeus being renewed for a third season also is not that surprising, seeing as how the series received a season 2 renewal a little more than a month after its premiere. The creators have also stated that they have 5 seasons of the show outlined. It’s worth noting that Netflix often gives animated titles larger upfront orders given the extensive workload that goes into animation projects.

Additionally, we have also heard that Netflix is potentially eyeing a season 2 renewal of their upcoming The Sandman series. While this is not officially confirmed yet, it would not be very surprising. With the casting reveals we got last year and the behind-the-scenes footage we have seen of the series, it is clear that Netflix and the crew are very ambitious about the show.

As always, a pinch of salt until Netflix officially announces renewals for all these shows and just because they’re being actively developed doesn’t mean that poor performance or other factors couldn’t mean the plug could be pulled as it did with Dash & Lily.

