‘The Union’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

In an eight-figure deal, Netflix produced The Union (previously known as Our Man From Jersey), described as a “blue-collar James Bond.” Here’s the latest on the Netflix Original movie that’s yet to get an official release date.

The movie was conceived by Wahlberg and producer Stephen Levinson, who developed the film during the quarantine. Later, they tapped writer David Guggenheim (Safe House, Designated Survivor) to pen the script, and it all clicked perfectly with Netflix willing to spend big money on the pic after seeing a 36-page draft.

First reported by Variety Insight, Julian Farino is set to direct the movie. The director has worked on numerous projects in the past, including Netflix’s Giri/Haji and the Netflix series Florida Man. Beyond that, Farino has worked on HBO’s Ballers and Entourage.

Closest to the Hole Productions and Leverage Management is behind the production. Adrian Johnston is providing the music for the movie, while casting was conducted by Dixie Chassay and Sheila Jaffe.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Union:

What’s the plot of Netflix’s The Union?

Plot details for Our Man From Jersey were initially kept under wraps with the film originally described as a blue-collar James Bond.

Since then, we’ve been provided an updated synopsis:

“Mike, a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school ex-girlfriend Roxanne recruits him on a high-stakes U.S. intelligence mission.”

Who is cast in The Union?

Netflix’s The Union will be led by Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg and Oscar winner Halle Berry.

Wahlberg’s most recent credits include Spenser Confidential, Mile 22, and Infinite. He will play the role of Mike.

Berry will play the role of Roxeanne and has recently appeared in Kingsman: The Golden Circle, John Wick 3, and Bruised and is starring in another Netflix movie, The Mothership.

Halle Berry will star alongside Mark Wahlberg in Our Man From Jersey, a new upcoming spy movie headed to Netflix! pic.twitter.com/luHzeqjuZo — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) March 23, 2021

Netflix announced more cast members for the movie in May 2022, including:

J.K. Simmons (Whiplash, Being the Ricardos)

(Whiplash, Being the Ricardos) Jessica De Gouw (The Secrets She Keeps, The Crown)

(The Secrets She Keeps, The Crown) Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad, Lost)

(Suicide Squad, Lost) Alice Lee (Brittany Runs a Marathon)

(Brittany Runs a Marathon) Jackie Earle Haley (Little Children)

(Little Children) Patch Darragh (Succession) as Bobby Breslin

(Succession) as Bobby Breslin Fahim Fazli (Iron Man) as Mo

(Iron Man) as Mo Alex Brightman (Hard Rock Life)

(Hard Rock Life) James McMenamin (Orange is the New Black) as Rick Healy

What’s the production status of The Union?

Netflix’s The Union was originally scheduled to enter production in March 2022, according to issue 1258 of Production Weekly. Filming occurred primarily in New Jersey in the United States and London, England. Other sources indicate that the movie was also filmed in Piran, Slovenia, and Trieste, Italy.

Since then, we’ve learned that filming is specifically due to take start on March 14th, 2022. We also now know that filming will continue through to August 14th, meaning the movie was in production for five months in total.

Thanks to GettyImages, we’ve got some behind-the-scenes snaps at filming in London on April 19th, 2022.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Union?

No release date has been set yet for The Union. The movie hasn’t thus far been included in the 2023 movie lineup, and unless that changes, we should expect it to launch in 2024.

With that said, Netflix did spotlight the movie at their recent upfronts in May 2023, highlighting what’s coming up on Netflix for the rest of the year.

Are you looking forward to The Union (fka Our Man From Jersey) coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.