‘The Witcher’ Season 2: Filming Begins February 2020, What to Expect, Cast News & Netflix Release Date

After an incredible first season of The Witcher, fans will be craving to know details on the second season and when we can expect the series return to Netflix. We’ll be keeping track of all the information you need to know on the second season of The Witcher including filming dates, what to expect, casting news, and ultimately the Netflix release date.

Subscribers were left to wait what felt like an age for the release of the first season of The Witcher. After binging the first season over the weekend, we can gladly say that it was more than worth the wait for the adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s greatest work. Henry Cavill was in fine form as Geralt of Rivia, portraying the character perfectly so that both book and video game fans could enjoy.

When is the Netflix release date for the second season of The Witcher?

Good things come to those who wait, and subscribers will have to wait until 2021 for the next season of The Witcher.

This may seem like a long wait, but an immense amount of time goes into the production of the series. Filming already takes an extensive amount of time, but add in the incredible special effects and editing that goes into The Witcher, it’s understandable why we’ll be waiting over a year for the second installment.

There were 14 months between the start of filming and the release of the first season. If the second season does the same, then we’ll be waiting until April 2021.

Our Speculated Release Date: Spring 2021

Who are the cast members of The Witcher season 2?

The following cast members will be returning for the second season of The Witcher:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Geralt of Rivia Henry Cavill Man of Steel | Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice | Justice League Princess Ciri Freya Allan The War of the Worlds | Into the Badlands | Captain Fierce Yennefer of Vengerberg Anya Chalotra Wanderlust | The ABC Murders | Sherwood Tissaia de Vries MyAnna Buring Kill List | The Descent | Doomsday Fringilla Vigo Mimi Ndiweni The Legend of Tarzan | Cinderella | Mr Selfridge Jaskier Joey Batey The White Queen | Knightfall | Strike

With the deaths of Queen Calanthe, King Eist Tuirseach, Mousesack, and Princess Renfri in the first season, we aren’t expecting to see the respective cast members return to portray their roles. The only way they will return is if flashbacks occur that involve the characters mentioned.*SPOILER ALERT*

Casting news for The Witcher season 2

There are rumors that the beloved Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju has been cast for the second season of The Witcher. Any Confirmation hasn’t been given by Netflix or the studio behind The Witcher, but director Stephen Surjik tagged the actor while scouting for shooting locations in Scotland.

The Instagram post has since been deleted.

As to who Kristofer Hivju could be portraying, we’ve narrowed it down to three potential candidates:

King Henselt

The King of Kaedwen, Henselt is the ruler of the northernmost kingdom on the continent. Henselt plays a huge role in the war to come as the Northern Kingdoms face the advance of the Nilfgaard army. Not a graceful man of the court, but on the battlefield was another matter entirely.

A portrayal of King Henselt would be a great way for Kristof Hivju to branch away from his Game of Thrones character, Tormund. While both are great warriors in their own regard, we’re yet to see Kristof don any form or Royal regalia, which that in of itself would be a sight to behold.

Henselt will play a key role in the Nilfgaardian war, and who better to spearhead it than Kristof Hivju himself.

Coën

A fellow Witcher, Coën belongs to the school of the Griffin. In the book Blood of Elves, Coën was present during Ciri’s stay at Kaer Morhen and briefly trained her in sword combat.

Coën is described as an unusual Witcher due to the scars, a potential pox, that he has retained from his childhood. Choosing to use his beard to cover the scars, it would indicate that Coën was gravely ill at a young age or received his Witcher training later in life.

Kristof’s astounding beard alone warrants him potentially portraying Coën, but we’re still waiting for confirmation.

Crach an Craite

Crach an Craite or known as “Sea Boar” is a Skellige warrior and the nephew of King Bran Tuirseach and Eist Tuirseach, the husband of the late Queen Calanthe. Before the betrothal of Pavetta and Duny, Crach an Craite was a potential contender for her hand in marriage.

Going off character description alone Crach an Craite would be the perfect fit for Kristof Hivju. Described as a man of fiery temper with a healthy appetite, in his youth he had a mop of red hair and broad-shouldered. Despite not being in his “youth” Kristof Hivju would still be a fantastic fit.

Crach an Craite is a former lover of Yennefer in the books as the pair had a brief affair, which could play out in the series. Game of Thrones fans will fondly remember Kristof’s portrayal of Tormund, especially the moments between him and Brienne of Tarth. While the comedy may not be the same it’ll be fun to see Kristof portray the fierce Skellige warrior.

This is unlikely to happen though as Crach an Craite is portrayed by Blair Kincaid, who was seen in the episode Of Banquets, Bastards and Burials. Unless Kristoff is cast to portray an aged Crach an Craite, we can’t see this happening, even then, Blair Kincaid should still be given the chance to portray the character further if he stars in the second season.

What to expect from The Witcher season two?

*Spoilers Below*

After a chaotic and climactic end to the first season, Yennefer of Vengeberg was able to hold off the armies of Nilfgaard by using fire magic but has mysteriously disappeared in the process. As for Geralt and Ciri, they have finally found each other, greeting each almost like a father would a daughter. In a mysterious turn of events, Ciri asked Geralt who Yennefer is, despite not actually meeting her.

Where do Geralt and Ciri go next?

After finally finding each other, Geralt and Ciri can now continue destiny’s will. Thanks to the law of surprise, and the death of her parents, Geralt is now the adoptive father of Ciri. The Nilfgaard army is still a huge threat and with spies continuously hunting Ciri, Geralt will take her to the safest place he knows, Kaer Morhen, the stronghold of the Witchers.

Thanks to her elvish blood, Ciri is incredibly gifted with magic, perfect for slaying monsters. Geralt will likely begin her training to become a Witcher, much like himself. Ciri’s training would be a grueling and difficult process, but her talents with magic combined with Witcher training would make her an incredibly strong combatant, giving her the ability to protect herself and others.

Where is Yennefer?

After witnessing the death of many mages, both Tissaia de Vries and Yennefer were some of the few left alive from the battle with Nilfgaard. Yennefer was told by Tissaia to let her “chaos explode”, taking her seriously, Yennefer unleashed hell upon the Nilfgaardians, using forbidden fire magic to annihilate anyone that came close. She successfully repelled the Nilfgaard force, but in doing so mysteriously disappeared, leaving Tissaia confused and concerned about her whereabouts.

As an incredibly powerful and talented Mage, Yennefer isn’t dead. It’s unclear where she may have disappeared too, but Yennefer would likely have portalled herself away from the battlefield.

Thanks to Geralt’s wish, we can definitely expect to see the pair reunite some point in the second season. Not to mention the fact that with Ciri’s magical potential, who better to teach her how to use actual magic than one of the most talented mages alive.

Nilfgaard and the Northern Kingdoms go to war

It’s unclear how many Nilfgaardians were killed in the Battle of Sodden, but it’s clear a significant amount of men were slain by the mages of Aretuza. Nilfgaard will still seek to conquer the Northern Kingdoms, but after significant losses will struggle to continue their campaign.

The first of the Northern Kingdoms to arrive was King Foltest of Temeria. Despite not taking part in the actual fight itself, from a distance, Foltest and his army could see the chaos ensuing from the fight between Nilfgaard and the mages. With Nilfgaard suffering huge losses, it would be the perfect time for Temeria to counter-attack the Nilfgaardian campaign.

What will happen to the mages of Aretuza?

At great sacrifice, the mages of Aretuza held the Nilfgaardian army at bay. But with the academy losing such a significant amount of powerful mages, and with Yennefer gone, there are very few remaining to stop a potential Nilfgaard attack on Aretuza.

With some mages already defecting to Nilfgaard, there’s potential for a coup to happen that could result in the destruction of Aretuza or at the very least, susceptible mages joining Nilfgaard.

Where is Jaskier?

The loveable bard Jaskier was always getting himself into trouble, especially around Geralt. Throughout the years the pair have often traveled together only to depart ways, only then to reunite years later to travel again. Jaskier will be out there somewhere wooing the ladies of the court into his bed, and getting into trouble in the process. As the only known friend of Geralt, if any Nilfgaard’s men come looking for Geralt, then Jaskier may know his whereabouts.

What showrunner Lauren S Hissrich had to say

‘Gravemaster’ from Redanian Intelligence had the chance to interview with Lauren S Hissrich, the showrunner of The Witcher. In the interview, she was able to clarify where the story would be going for Geralt and Ciri, and even Jaskier.

When discussing Geralt and Ciri:

As expected from the saga, Ciri really takes center stage in season two. The whole world is after her, and she has to find safety and respite with Geralt (and eventually, Yennefer). Problem is, they’re complete strangers. She doesn’t know Geralt, doesn’t see why she should automatically trust him, and really doesn’t love when he starts making big decisions in her life especially when she’s still mourning the loss of her grandmother in Cintra. For his part, Geralt dutifully wants to protect Ciri, but also doesn’t know anything about being a dad, and certainly doesn’t know how to balance that with the need to continue doing his job. There’s some comedy in how these two come together and eventually bond, but that belies a deeper reflection on what it means to become a family.

Jaskier will also get his chance to shine in the second season of The Witcher:

Yes! One of my favorite moments with Jaskier is from Episode 106, when he and Geralt are sitting on the cliff’s edge, and he says “I’m just thinking about what pleases me.” You have this character who has quite literally attached himself to the coattails of our Witcher, in order to rustle up material for songs. But what happens instead is… he finds a friend. Jaskier starts to think about what he needs and wants in the world, and in season two, we’ll see him begin to discover it.

Which books will The Witcher series cover in season two?

By now those who watched The Witcher may have realized that the story of the first season was told across multiple timelines, showcasing the different adventures of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri. Book readers will have also noticed that most of the episodes covered the events of the first two books (in chronological order) The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny. Both books are a fantastic read and precursors to the ‘official’ start of The Witcher Saga.

So that being said with the above, the first season of The Witcher was one long prologue to the beginning of the story.

In total there are eight books in The Witcher, but only six of them take place in ‘The Witcher Saga’. Novels, The Last Wish (2007) and Sword of Destiny (2015) acted as a prequel and precedes the main story with multiple short stories. Season of Storms also has a collection of short stories that take place in between the short stories/flashbacks of the first book.

The second season will cover the events of the first official book in The Witcher Saga, Blood of Elves and will then proceed to cover the events of the third book in the series, Time of Contempt.

What is the production status of The Witcher?

Official Production Status: Filming Scheduled (Last Updated: 23/12/2019)

There’s no reason to be dismayed that The Witcher hasn’t started filming for the second season. While this will the release date back a few months, we now have confirmation (thanks to ProductionWeekly) that The Witcher will begin filming on February 17th, 2020.

Where is filming taking place?

The series will continue to use Budapest, Hungary as a location for filming, along with London for the production studios that can house large set pieces.

Most recently we’ve learned that the scouting team for locations for The Witcher has recently been to Scotland. More specifically the team has been to the beautiful isle of Skye, an island off the coast of mainland Scotland.

As you can see from the images above, some of the locations on the Isle of Skye are absolutely stunning. We’ll be curious to learn which region in the continent of The Witcher will use any of the locations above.

An entire town is being built at the Arborfield Studios in the UK, as reported by Redenian Intelligence.

Exclusive Season 2 report: Netflix builds an entire town for #TheWitcher at Arborfield Studios, UKhttps://t.co/I63KwHWL2W — Redanian Intelligence: The Witcher (@RedanianIntel) January 15, 2020

Will season two return with eight episodes?

While many fans of the series will be craving for more than eight episodes, we can expect to see the second season return with another round of eight. This is consistent with the way that Netflix likes to order television series for its Original line up.

Despite there being only eight episodes for the first season, each episode was full to the brim of lore and excellent storytelling. More than enough for anyone new to the world of The Witcher, who would have been left with lots to digest.

What are the episodes run times?

With only eight in the first, each episode had a run time of least sixty minutes. We can expect the second season to follow suit.

Has Netflix released a trailer for the second season of The Witcher?

We can expect to see a teaser trailer far earlier than most Originals, but we’re still a long way off from receiving a trailer for season two.

If we’re lucky, we could potentially see a trailer drop in Fall 2020.

As a placeholder, here is the delectable Henry ‘Geralt of Rivia’ Cavill reading from The Witcher books by author Andrez Sapkowski.

Can we expect to see further seasons of The Witcher on Netflix?

If the series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, has anything to say about it, The Witcher will be on Netflix for a very long time.

In an interview with inverse.com’s Just Lunning, Lauren S. Hissrich discussed the possibility of future seasons of The Witcher;

I love that the quote about “seven seasons” got picked up so quickly by the press. I swear in another interview, I said, “I could write this series for 20 years.” It’s not that I just don’t understand how numbers work, there is so much material, I believe that we could write forever.

When asked about the number of seasons potentially going beyond the books, Hissrich had the following to say:

It’s not my intention to go past the books. We’re doing plenty of sort of fun exploration of things that are in the books already. We’re trying to add to the lore. You know, in general, authors end things when they feel like they should be ended. We would honor that as well.

The interview was incredibly inciteful and from the showrunner’s answers, you can tell that The Witcher is in the best hands.

From across all the cast and crew, there appears to be a great deal of respect for the world created by Andrez Sapkowski, and we can’t wait to see more magic and monsters The Witcher has in store for us.

How have subscribers and critics responded to The Witcher?

Naturally, subscribers have responded more favorably than critics.

At the time of writing this article, The Witcher has an excellent score of 8.9/10 on IMDb, with over 55,000 users submitting scores. On Rotten Tomatoes, the Original series also has a modest audience score of 92%, clearly showcasing that subscribers enjoyed the first season.

Sadly, we now have to discuss the critics. While we are 100% behind the fact that everyone is entitled to their opinion, some of the critiques for The Witcher have been outright ridiculous. Some critics have sadly not even bothered to watch the entire season, formulating an opinion on the first episode alone, which has resulted in one of the worst reviews we’ve ever read. This review itself got a response from series creator and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich:

Many people have sweetly written me, upset about the #Witcher reviews. Know this: Who do I care about? “Professional” critics who watched one episode and skipped ahead? Or REAL fans who watched all eight in one day, and are starting their rewatch? I am fucking THRILLED.😉❤️ — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) December 22, 2019

Other critics have taken to comparing The Witcher to that of Game of Thrones, but after watching the series ourselves we would argue that The Witcher is not the next Game of Thrones and instead should be looked as the very first The Witcher.

There will be a lot of pressure for Netflix to deliver on the second season of The Witcher, but if it’s anything like the first then we can’t wait.

