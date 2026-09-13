‘Tires’ Season 4 Gets Production and Netflix Release Date Update

The Valley Forge crew is officially coming back! After Netflix announced in late August that the hit workplace comedy Tires has been renewed for a fourth season, we’ve got new details on when we might see the show return. Following a massive launch for Season 3, we’ve got all the latest details on the show’s renewal, when Season 4 will begin filming, and a peek behind the curtain at the show’s surprisingly cost-effective budget.

Created by Shane Gillis, John McKeever, and Steve Gerben, Tires has quietly become one of Netflix’s most reliable comedy staples in recent years, a genre Netflix is deeper in than ever as its drama slate arguably falls more reliant on quick limited series hits rather than grand returning series. The series follows Will (Gerben), the nervous and under-qualified heir to an auto repair chain, as he attempts to turn his father’s business around while enduring relentless torment from his cousin and employee, Shane (Gillis).

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Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming fourth season.

How well is Tires performing on Netflix?

The Season 4 renewal comes hot on the heels of Season 3’s stellar performance. According to Netflix, the third season earned the show its highest-ever ranking on the Global Top 10 English TV list, reaching the #5 spot for the week of August 17, 2026.

Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s Vice President of US Comedy, shared her excitement over the renewal:

Tires continues to deliver the unapologetic comedy and authentic point of view Shane, John and Steve’s fans know and love, and Season 3 hitting its highest-ever Top 10 ranking proves this fandom just keeps growing. We love working with this team and can’t wait to see what’s next for the Valley Forge crew in Season 4.

Overall, the franchise has been a massive viewership driver. Since its debut in May 2024, the first three seasons have amassed more than 45 million views.

Season 1 has racked up 24.5 million views since May 2024 (averaging ~0.6M views per month).

has racked up 24.5 million views since May 2024 (averaging ~0.6M views per month). Season 2 pulled in 15.9 million views since its June 2025 launch (averaging an impressive ~1.2M views per month).

pulled in 15.9 million views since its June 2025 launch (averaging an impressive ~1.2M views per month). Season 3 pulled in 25.7M viewing hours and 5.2M views in the two weeks it was in the global top 10s. Furthermore, in the US, viewership is growing. Season 2 debuted at #6 in the US with 1.5M views in June last year, and season 3 just did 2M views (suggesting that only 400K of its weekly global views were outside the United States) – that represents a 33% increase.

When will Tires Season 4 begin filming?

As fans know, Tires is fiercely loyal to its Pennsylvania roots. The first three seasons utilized over 250 local vendors across six Pennsylvania towns, including West Chester, Philadelphia, Phoenixville, Oaks, Frazer, and Glenside.

For Season 4, production is heading right back to the Keystone State. According to a recent production listing for Season 4 is currently scheduled to shoot between late Q1 2027 and late Q2 2027, with the production office targeting March 2027 to set up shop in West Chester, PA.

When will Season 4 release on Netflix?

Given the late Q2 2027 wrap date, the show will likely spend the summer in post-production. Based on previous turnaround times, we expect Tires Season 4 to hit our screens in late 2027 or early 2028.

The Budget of Tires: A Winning Formula for Netflix

In an era of bloated streaming budgets (with many half-hour comedies costing 5 to 8 million per episode), Tires is proving to be a massive, cost-effective win for Netflix.

Recent tax credit ledgers and budget reports obtained by Humorism’s Seth Simons shed some light on just how much it costs to keep Valley Forge afloat. The entire budget for Season 3 came in at around 31 million. Broken down, that’s 2.6 million per episode. To put that in perspective, FX’s The Bear cost about $3.5 million per episode in its first season.

The budget documents also reveal how the pie is sliced. About half of the $31 million went to above-the-line costs. This includes $6.9 million paid to talent, $5.9 million to producers, and $1.5 million to writers. By keeping production lean and grounded in PA, Gillis and the Dad Sick Productions team have created a highly profitable comedy ecosystem that justifies these rapid-fire renewals.

What else is Shane Gillis doing at Netflix?

Tires isn’t the only thing keeping Gillis busy at Netflix. Earlier this year, Gillis and McKeever announced an exclusive creative partnership with the streamer to develop new shows and movies.

As part of the overall deal, Gillis will film two brand-new stand-up specials. This is a no-brainer for Netflix, considering his 2023 special, Beautiful Dogs, has pulled in nearly 30 million views. He’s also been heavily featured across Netflix’s live comedy slate, popping up at The Roast of Kevin Hart, the Kill Tony special, and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

Off-screen, Gillis is currently operating on an unprecedented scale. Just last month, his show at Lincoln Financial Field set two Guinness World Records: the most tickets sold for a solo comedian (77,047) and the largest-ever audience for a solo comedian (73,946).

Are you excited for Tires Season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below!