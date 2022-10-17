Tom Hardy’s Netflix Movie ‘Havoc’: What We Know So Far

Netflix is doubling down on overall deals with talented and award-winning filmmakers, making the most recent one with Gareth Evans (Apostle, Gangs of London). The first project to come out of this deal will be Havoc, a crime drama starring Tom Hardy (The Revenant, Venom). Evans will write and direct the film which is finished filming in 2021 and is expected to be released on Netflix in early 2023.

Gareth Evans is most well known for his Indonesian martial arts films like The Raid, The Raid 2, and Merantau, through which he brought the Indonesian martial art of Pencak silat into world cinema. Evans is also known for creating and directing Sky Atlantic’s critically-acclaimed series Gangs of London which stars Joe Cole (Black Mirror, Peaky Blinders) and Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones).

Netflix’s overall deal with Evans has been in development for a while, according to Deadline, and both sides wanted to make sure Tom Hardy was locked before announcing anything. Netflix liked Evans’ style very much and began working out a deal after their collaboration on the 2018 horror-thriller Apostle, which starred Dan Stevens, Michael Sheen, and Lucy Boynton.

The producers behind Netflix’s Havoc are Gareth Evans for One More One Productions (Apostle), Ed Talfan for Severn Screen (Apostle, The Pembrokeshire Murders), and Aram Tertzakian for XYZ Films (Mandy, The Silencing). Leading star Tom Hardy is also set to produce.

What is the plot of Havoc?

The official logline for Netflix’s Havoc has been revealed via Deadline:

The story is set after a drug deal gone wrong, when a bruised detective must fight his way through a criminal underworld to rescue a politician’s estranged son, while unraveling a deep web of corruption and conspiracy that ensnares his entire city.

While the premise of the film doesn’t break any new grounds, it has no source material and that might feel refreshing to the kind of Netflix viewer who may have felt overwhelmed by the recent push towards franchises, adaptations, sequels, prequels, and reboots.

Who is cast in Havoc?

In February 2021, Tom Hardy was announced to star in Netflix’s Havoc. Hardy will star as the leading character, Walker, the aforementioned ‘bruised detective’. Hardy is known for his roles in many films and TV series including The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, Venom, Capone, Inception, Peaky Blinders, and more.

On March 22, 2021, Forest Whitaker was announced to co-star in Havoc along with Hardy. The details of Whitaker’s character still remain under wraps. Whitaker previously starred in the Netflix Original holiday musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

On June 28th, Timothy Olyphant was also confirmed to be starring in Havoc. Further cast members were also announced, adding the talents of Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, and Yann Yann Yeo.

The remaining supporting cast members have been confirmed to be Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán, Sunny Pang, and Michelle Waterson.

What’s the production status on Havoc?

Filming for Havoc began on July 8th, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. Production lasted for a few months before officially coming to an end on October 22nd, 2021.

Various locations across South Wales were used such as Barry Island Pleasure Park, and Brangwyn Hall in Swansea.

Since October, the feature has been in post-production.

When we might see Havoc on Netflix?

As filming came to an end in October 2021, many would be forgiven for thinking that Havoc would be released on Netflix in 2022, however, this is not the case.

Havoc is expected to be released on Netflix within the first few months of 2023.

For now, we await official confirmation from Netflix.

Are you looking forward to Havoc on Netflix? Let us know in the comments and keep this bookmarked for all future updates.