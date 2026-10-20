Netflix Top 10s: ‘The Diplomat’ S4 Returns Strong While ‘Hollywood Arts’ and’ ‘Sacrifice’ Miss

Welcome to your weekly rundown of the biggest stories from Netflix’s top 10s for the week ending October 18th, 2026. This week, returning favorites and sophomore-week holds dominate the headlines as Below and Animals both post solid double-digit uplifts to retain their global crowns, while Keri Russell’s The Diplomat proves the enduring power of an annual release cadence with a confident Season 4 debut.

Elsewhere, it’s a mixed bag of fortunes across the catalog. While Mike Tyson lands another punchy docuseries debut and Love Is Blind returns for its eleventh outing, high-profile projects like Romain Gavras’s star-studded Sacrifice and the YA hopeful Hollywood Arts found themselves on the outside looking in. We’ll break down why those rollouts missed the mark, dive into new international hits from Germany and Argentina, and crunch the numbers on everything moving the needle this week.

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Also, a quick note on Haunted Hotel: Season 2 featured in the top 10s this week (it failed to register in Week 1), and views were about on par with Season 1 for the second week, so depending on whether Netflix thinks this is good or bad, we should get a Season 3 renewal, which—full props to the creator—he’s ready to roll with.

The Diplomat Season 4 Returns Strong

If you’re in the camp that Netflix needs to release its series on an annual cadence, you’ll very much like the debut of The Diplomat Season 4, which debuted at #5 on the weekly charts with 4.8M views and hitting 58 countries’ top 10s. That should put at ease anyone who thinks Netflix might not bring the show back. With its awards prowess and now this strong return, it suggests people are sticking with it and that the pool of viewers is expanding. A positive note for a returning English-language series in 2026!

Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Diplomat - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 2, The Diplomat - Season 4 and The Diplomat - Season 3 (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 4 Netflix titles: The Diplomat - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 2, The Diplomat - Season 4, The Diplomat - Season 3. Combined total: 23,700,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Diplomat - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 2, The Diplomat - Season 4 and The Diplomat - Season 3 over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank The Diplomat - Season 1 8,500,000 1 The Diplomat - Season 2 5,600,000 2 The Diplomat - Season 4 4,800,000 3 The Diplomat - Season 3 4,800,000 4

Sacrifice and Hollywood Arts Miss Top 10s

It’s always tough when a movie like Sacrifice comes out, given its very limited release on Netflix. Not in the sense that it got a limited theatrical release, but rather that it landed on Netflix in only two regions: the United States and France. While those are easily the two most captive audiences for this movie, it wasn’t enough to get it into the weekly top 10s, as it was beaten out by the likes of UNABOMBER in its fourth week and all of the Ice Age films in Week 2. It’s hard to compare it against too many titles given that even the likes of Hit Man had a larger rollout.

The movie hit #3 on Day 1 of the US daily top 10 charts and has risen to #2 ever since. In France, it hit #5 on October 17th and has been in the #3 spot ever since.

In the case of Hollywood Arts, you could argue that having a longer episode count of 12 worked against it, but having less than 2.5M views in Week 1 isn’t ideal. It puts it in Bet territory, which did get a renewal, to be fair, after a much better second week, and the lower cost of a show like this no doubt works in its favor; we’ll wait and see, but it’s not a near-instant renewal like we’ve seen with some of the other YA fare this year like Finding Her Edge or Crew Girl.

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - Nemesis - Season 1, Little House on the Prairie - Season 1, Finding Her Edge - Season 1, Crew Girl - Season 1, Boots - Season 1 and 4 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Weekly views for 9 Netflix titles: Nemesis - Season 1, Little House on the Prairie - Season 1, Finding Her Edge - Season 1, Crew Girl - Season 1, Boots - Season 1, Apple Cider Vinegar, Dead Boy Detectives - Season 1, North of North - Season 1, Bet - Season 1. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 41,200,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for Nemesis - Season 1, Little House on the Prairie - Season 1, Finding Her Edge - Season 1, Crew Girl - Season 1, Boots - Season 1 and 4 more Netflix titles across 1 weeks. Title Week 1 Total Nemesis - Season 1 7,100,000 7,100,000 Little House on the Prairie - Season 1 6,400,000 6,400,000 Finding Her Edge - Season 1 5,500,000 5,500,000 Crew Girl - Season 1 5,200,000 5,200,000 Boots - Season 1 4,700,000 4,700,000 Apple Cider Vinegar 3,800,000 3,800,000 Dead Boy Detectives - Season 1 3,100,000 3,100,000 North of North - Season 1 3,000,000 3,000,000 Bet - Season 1 2,400,000 2,400,000

Below and Animals in Week 2

With a lighter schedule last week, Below and Animals once again topped the charts, but how are they doing in Week 2? We noted that Below was doing pretty well, and it’s kept its global #1 daily top 10 streak, as has Animals, but both debuted fairly in the middle of the pack compared to their peers in similar genres or against 2026 releases.

Starting with Animals, we saw a 29% uplift in viewing hours this week, which pretty much continues our conclusion on the film from Week 1: it’s not bad, it’s not excellent, but pretty much slap-bam in the middle when compared to 2026 releases and other titles in its genre.

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - Carry-On, Leave the World Behind, The Gray Man, Extraction 2, War Machine and 27 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis) Weekly views for 32 Netflix titles: Carry-On, Leave the World Behind, The Gray Man, Extraction 2, War Machine, The Rip, Apex, Thrash, Rebel Ridge, Heart of Stone, The Last House, The Whisper Man, Animals, Swapped, The Killer, Voicemails for Isabelle, 72 HOURS, Office Romance, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, UNABOMBER, People We Meet on Vacation, The Pale Blue Eye, Reptile, Remarkably Bright Creatures, Ladies First, Doing Life, Little Brother, Woman of the Hour, Joe's College Road Trip, Don't Say Good Luck, Roommates, Best of the Best. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 1,644,300,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for Carry-On, Leave the World Behind, The Gray Man, Extraction 2, War Machine and 27 more Netflix titles across 2 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Total Carry-On 42,000,000 55,100,000 97,100,000 Leave the World Behind 41,700,000 44,900,000 86,600,000 The Gray Man 41,200,000 44,900,000 86,100,000 Extraction 2 42,800,000 42,200,000 85,000,000 War Machine 39,300,000 44,400,000 83,700,000 The Rip 41,600,000 40,400,000 82,000,000 Apex 38,200,000 40,200,000 78,400,000 Thrash 37,700,000 34,500,000 72,200,000 Rebel Ridge 31,200,000 38,600,000 69,800,000 Heart of Stone 33,100,000 35,200,000 68,300,000 The Last House 27,500,000 33,500,000 61,000,000 The Whisper Man 23,200,000 33,400,000 56,600,000 Animals 23,800,000 30,800,000 54,600,000 Swapped 15,500,000 38,700,000 54,200,000 The Killer 27,900,000 22,300,000 50,200,000 Voicemails for Isabelle 17,500,000 31,000,000 48,500,000 72 HOURS 22,100,000 25,100,000 47,200,000 Office Romance 20,900,000 24,600,000 45,500,000 Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man 25,300,000 19,400,000 44,700,000 UNABOMBER 16,400,000 24,900,000 41,300,000 People We Meet on Vacation 17,200,000 23,300,000 40,500,000 The Pale Blue Eye 19,800,000 18,400,000 38,200,000 Reptile 17,700,000 19,900,000 37,600,000 Remarkably Bright Creatures 10,400,000 20,300,000 30,700,000 Ladies First 11,900,000 18,800,000 30,700,000 Doing Life 9,300,000 18,200,000 27,500,000 Little Brother 14,000,000 12,700,000 26,700,000 Woman of the Hour 9,900,000 13,200,000 23,100,000 Joe's College Road Trip 12,500,000 10,400,000 22,900,000 Don't Say Good Luck 8,100,000 12,800,000 20,900,000 Roommates 8,800,000 12,100,000 20,900,000 Best of the Best 4,300,000 7,300,000 11,600,000

Next is Below, which got a 24% uplift in viewing hours in Week 2. That puts it in touching distance of some truly high-performing limited series like Griselda and The Perfect Couple, and considering horror (not true crime) usually works against series, this is a very impressive performance. I know the cast and crew all reiterated that this is a limited series, but don’t be surprised if we get more of some description.

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - DAHMER, UNTAMED, The Watcher, The Perfect Couple, Griselda and 13 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis) Weekly views for 18 Netflix titles: DAHMER, UNTAMED, The Watcher, The Perfect Couple, Griselda, Below, 3 Body Problem - Season 1, Black Mirror - Season 6, 1899, The Beast in Me, Painkiller, Devil in Ohio, Eric, Baby Reindeer, The Fall of the House of Usher, Florida Man, Boy Swallows Universe, Death by Lightning. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 477,300,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for DAHMER, UNTAMED, The Watcher, The Perfect Couple, Griselda and 13 more Netflix titles across 2 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Total DAHMER 22,000,000 33,600,000 55,600,000 UNTAMED 24,600,000 26,100,000 50,700,000 The Watcher 22,300,000 26,400,000 48,700,000 The Perfect Couple 20,300,000 21,900,000 42,200,000 Griselda 20,600,000 20,600,000 41,200,000 Below 17,000,000 21,200,000 38,200,000 3 Body Problem - Season 1 11,000,000 15,600,000 26,600,000 Black Mirror - Season 6 11,300,000 11,600,000 22,900,000 1899 10,800,000 12,000,000 22,800,000 The Beast in Me 6,900,000 14,100,000 21,000,000 Painkiller 7,200,000 10,900,000 18,100,000 Devil in Ohio 6,000,000 11,900,000 17,900,000 Eric 6,800,000 10,100,000 16,900,000 Baby Reindeer 2,600,000 13,300,000 15,900,000 The Fall of the House of Usher 6,300,000 7,900,000 14,200,000 Florida Man 4,900,000 5,500,000 10,400,000 Boy Swallows Universe 3,600,000 4,000,000 7,600,000 Death by Lightning 3,200,000 3,200,000 6,400,000

TYSON

Mike Tyson is back on our Netflix subscriptions after the strange blockbuster live boxing event from two years ago (yes, really!) and will soon return in another project, but this week, we got the multi-part docuseries on the boxer with 5M views; that’s pretty decent. Not quite Neymar levels of popularity, but he’s still got some pull compared to other sports docuseries released on a Tuesday.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, TYSON, Untold: Swamp Kings, Court of Gold, WWE: Unreal - Season 1 and 2 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 7 Netflix titles: Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, TYSON, Untold: Swamp Kings, Court of Gold, WWE: Unreal - Season 1, Americas Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys, Aaron Rodgers: Enigma. Combined total: 28,500,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, TYSON, Untold: Swamp Kings, Court of Gold, WWE: Unreal - Season 1 and 2 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Neymar: The Perfect Chaos 9,600,000 1 TYSON 5,100,000 2 Untold: Swamp Kings 5,000,000 3 Court of Gold 2,800,000 4 WWE: Unreal - Season 1 2,300,000 5 Americas Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys 1,900,000 6 Aaron Rodgers: Enigma 1,800,000 7

The Trap From Netflix Germany

Last Tuesday, a strange day and not the usual one when Netflix Germany drops its scripted titles, Netflix Germany launched The Trap, a new thriller series. There’s not much to compare it against on the German slate, with How to Sell Your Drugs being one of the few examples, with all other comps being reality TV, but there are a few other European titles from recent years to stack it up against:

Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Breakthrough, The Trap, Minerva Academy, Motorvalley and How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) - Season 4 (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 5 Netflix titles: The Breakthrough, The Trap, Minerva Academy, Motorvalley, How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) - Season 4. Combined total: 22,700,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Breakthrough, The Trap, Minerva Academy, Motorvalley and How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) - Season 4 over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank The Breakthrough 10,600,000 1 The Trap 5,400,000 2 Minerva Academy 2,400,000 3 Motorvalley 2,200,000 4 How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) - Season 4 2,100,000 5

Therapy Done Right from Netflix Argentina

3M views for the big Argentinian film Therapy Done Right, which launched on Friday. That puts it pretty close to all the other Friday movies from the country, with The Heart Knows still having the biggest debut by quite some margin.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Heart Knows, Goyo, Therapy Done Right, I Can't Live Without You, Camp Crasher and 3 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 8 Netflix titles: The Heart Knows, Goyo, Therapy Done Right, I Can't Live Without You, Camp Crasher, 27 Nights, Elena Knows, Strangers in the Park. Combined total: 23,900,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Heart Knows, Goyo, Therapy Done Right, I Can't Live Without You, Camp Crasher and 3 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank The Heart Knows 7,600,000 1 Goyo 3,200,000 2 Therapy Done Right 3,000,000 3 I Can't Live Without You 2,800,000 4 Camp Crasher 2,400,000 5 27 Nights 2,200,000 6 Elena Knows 1,600,000 7 Strangers in the Park 1,100,000 8

Love Is Blind Season 11

Love Is Blind has had a meteoric rise on Netflix in the charts and still remains the most bankable Netflix reality IP globally, with more international variations than you can shake a stick at, but how is the US version doing? Season 11 dropped (with another variation of its name in the database, ruining my chart maker, so I have to use an image!) and it’s on par with Season 9, near enough, but notably down from recent heights. It’s still above some of the international variations, however.

Full Netflix Top 10s for October 12 to October 18, 2026

English TV

English Film

Non-English TV

Non-English Film

What’s your biggest takeaway from the Netflix top 10s this week? Let us know in the comments.