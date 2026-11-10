Netflix Top 10s: Natalee Holloway Docuseries Leads as Black Doves Falls 65% and A Dog’s Perfect Christmas Struggles

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Netflix top 10s, covering November 2nd to November 8th. Sadly, this is another tough week to report on, with few new English-language releases worth celebrating. A Dog’s Perfect Christmas topped the English film chart but had the weakest opening of any Netflix Wednesday Christmas movie since 2024.

Black Doves returned for season 2, down 65% on its first season, and two major English series, Bass X Machina and North of North, failed to chart at all. Taken: Natalee Holloway was the one bright spot, debuting at the top of the English TV list with 12.9 million views. Non-English titles carried the week. Collision Course jumped to 17.2 million views in its second week, A Couple of Lies more than doubled its audience and Dead-End Job held on to the top spot. Still, it’s increasingly worrying that Netflix, which has always prided itself on launching new titles, is finding it so hard to get its originals off the ground.

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas Debuts with 8.6M Views

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Beginning in 2024, Netflix shifted its Christmas movie lineup to all release on Wednesday, which means we’ve now got a few years’ worth of comparisons over the coming weeks as Netflix drops its festive slate. It arguably didn’t get off to the best of starts with A Dog’s Perfect Christmas winning the hearts of those who watched but clearly didn’t get enough people through the door. It’s plum last compared to titles from prior years. Netflix has notably ramped up licensing of other Christmas movies so far this year compared to prior years; is that eating into the visibility of A Dog’s Perfect Christmas? We’re not sure.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Our Little Secret, Champagne Problems, Jingle Bell Heist, That Christmas, Meet Me Next Christmas and 6 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 11 Netflix titles: Our Little Secret, Champagne Problems, Jingle Bell Heist, That Christmas, Meet Me Next Christmas, My Secret Santa, Hot Frosty, The Merry Gentlemen, I Believe in Santa, A Merry Little Ex-Mas, A Dog's Perfect Christmas. Combined total: 191,700,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Our Little Secret, Champagne Problems, Jingle Bell Heist, That Christmas, Meet Me Next Christmas and 6 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Our Little Secret 32,400,000 1 Champagne Problems 20,500,000 2 Jingle Bell Heist 19,300,000 3 That Christmas 18,300,000 4 Meet Me Next Christmas 18,100,000 5 My Secret Santa 18,100,000 6 Hot Frosty 16,000,000 7 The Merry Gentlemen 14,700,000 8 I Believe in Santa 12,900,000 9 A Merry Little Ex-Mas 12,800,000 10 A Dog's Perfect Christmas 8,600,000 11

Taken: Natalee Holloway Debuts Strong with 12.9M

While Netflix’s scripted woes in the English language category are well documented, so is the ability of crime docu-series to carry otherwise disappointing weeks. Taken: Natalee Holloway fills that role this week with an impressive premiere with only a few bigger hitters like the Michael Jackson doc-series and Depp v. Heard above it.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Michael Jackson: The Verdict - Season 1, DEPP V HEARD - Limited Series, Taken: Natalee Holloway - Season 1, American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden - Season 1, Amy Bradley Is Missing - Season 1 and 12 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 17 Netflix titles: Michael Jackson: The Verdict - Season 1, DEPP V HEARD - Limited Series, Taken: Natalee Holloway - Season 1, American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden - Season 1, Amy Bradley Is Missing - Season 1, Worst Neighbor Ever - Season 1, Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing - Season 1, Worst Ex Ever - Season 2, Being Eddie, Mr. McMahon - Limited Series, Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia - Season 1, Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War - Season 1, Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes - Season 1, The Diamond Heist - Limited Series, I AM A KILLER - Season 6, Critical: Between Life and Death - Season 1, I AM A KILLER - Season 5. Combined total: 131,600,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Michael Jackson: The Verdict - Season 1, DEPP V HEARD - Limited Series, Taken: Natalee Holloway - Season 1, American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden - Season 1, Amy Bradley Is Missing - Season 1 and 12 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Michael Jackson: The Verdict - Season 1 17,800,000 1 DEPP V HEARD - Limited Series 16,200,000 2 Taken: Natalee Holloway - Season 1 12,900,000 3 American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden - Season 1 12,600,000 4 Amy Bradley Is Missing - Season 1 12,200,000 5 Worst Neighbor Ever - Season 1 10,000,000 6 Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing - Season 1 9,800,000 7 Worst Ex Ever - Season 2 8,000,000 8 Being Eddie 5,700,000 9 Mr. McMahon - Limited Series 4,900,000 10 Mob War: Philadelphia vs. The Mafia - Season 1 4,800,000 11 Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War - Season 1 3,900,000 12 Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes - Season 1 3,400,000 13 The Diamond Heist - Limited Series 3,100,000 14 I AM A KILLER - Season 6 2,300,000 15 Critical: Between Life and Death - Season 1 2,000,000 16 I AM A KILLER - Season 5 2,000,000 17

Black Doves Season 2 Debuts 65% Down on Season 1

We’ve covered this in our main season 3 preview for the returning series Black Doves, which took nearly two years to come back, but it’s another casualty of the so-called sophomore slump that’s been documented heavily throughout the year. A two-year gap + good but not great reviews = a hard time back in the top 10s. Given Netflix’s past in axing the likes of The Recruit, it’s hard to see a path to renewal here; although given it’s under the UK team’s remit, it might get a pass, but I’m frankly a bit despondent.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Man on Fire, Black Doves - Season 1, Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 2, The Waterfront, The Abandons and 9 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 14 Netflix titles: Man on Fire, Black Doves - Season 1, Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 2, The Waterfront, The Abandons, The Beast in Me, The Gentlemen - Season 2, East of Eden, Dept. Q, The Recruit - Season 2, The Boroughs, Ransom Canyon - Season 2, Black Doves - Season 2, FUBAR - Season 2. Combined total: 93,800,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Man on Fire, Black Doves - Season 1, Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 2, The Waterfront, The Abandons and 9 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Man on Fire 11,000,000 1 Black Doves - Season 1 10,800,000 2 Avatar: The Last Airbender - Season 2 8,700,000 3 The Waterfront 8,300,000 4 The Abandons 7,300,000 5 The Beast in Me 6,900,000 6 The Gentlemen - Season 2 6,700,000 7 East of Eden 6,500,000 8 Dept. Q 6,000,000 9 The Recruit - Season 2 5,900,000 10 The Boroughs 5,600,000 11 Ransom Canyon - Season 2 4,100,000 12 Black Doves - Season 2 3,800,000 13 FUBAR - Season 2 2,200,000 14

Two Major English TV No Shows This Week: Bass X Machina and North of North

Premiering last Tuesday, Bass X Machina is the latest adult-animated series to struggle in the top 10s, with Blue Eye Samurai and Haunted Hotel the exceptions rather than the rule. FlixPatrol’s data shows it has reached the top 10 in only eight countries, almost all of them in the Caribbean. Jamaica has been its best market, where it peaked at 2nd on November 6 and still sits 6th today. The Bahamas is the only other country where it has charted every day since release. It had shorter runs in Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria, the Dominican Republic, Martinique, Guadeloupe and New Caledonia, and it has yet to chart in a major market such as the US, the UK or Brazil.

North of North also missed out. Season 1 featured in the weekly top 10s for two weeks, but season 2 has been a much slower burner, although it’s building momentum. It entered the Canadian top 10 at 8th on November 6 and has held 5th for the past two days, its best position anywhere. Its biggest gains have come in Central and Eastern Europe, peaking at 6th in Hungary and rising steadily in Estonia, Slovakia and Slovenia. It has also recently broken into the top 10 in Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Iceland, Malta and Switzerland. Today it debuted at 7th in Australia and New Zealand and placed 10th in the US. For comparison, season 1 reached the daily top 10s in 65 regions.

Dead-End Job Tops Non-English TV List

Last week, we covered how Dead-End Job made the second biggest premiere of 2026 for South Korean titles, but did season 2 see the show follow in the footsteps of Teach You a Lesson which got an almighty jump in week 2? Viewing hours jumped 75%, but it’s nowhere near the jump Teach You a Lesson got, though it’s still very decent numbers.

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - Teach You a Lesson, Dead-End Job - Limited Series, The East Palace, Can This Love Be Translated?, Our Sticky Love and 4 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis) Weekly views for 9 Netflix titles: Teach You a Lesson, Dead-End Job - Limited Series, The East Palace, Can This Love Be Translated?, Our Sticky Love, The WONDERfools, Boyfriend on Demand, Mousetrap, The Scandal. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 107,000,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for Teach You a Lesson, Dead-End Job - Limited Series, The East Palace, Can This Love Be Translated?, Our Sticky Love and 4 more Netflix titles across 2 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Total Teach You a Lesson 6,400,000 21,100,000 27,500,000 Dead-End Job - Limited Series 5,000,000 8,700,000 13,700,000 The East Palace 4,900,000 8,100,000 13,000,000 Can This Love Be Translated? 4,000,000 9,000,000 13,000,000 Our Sticky Love 3,200,000 7,500,000 10,700,000 The WONDERfools 2,700,000 7,900,000 10,600,000 Boyfriend on Demand 2,600,000 4,800,000 7,400,000 Mousetrap 2,000,000 4,400,000 6,400,000 The Scandal 1,900,000 2,800,000 4,700,000

Collision Course and A Couple of Lies Also Got Big Jumps in Week 2

Collision Course has had one of the strongest starts of any recent Spanish film on Netflix. It drew 10.7 million views in its opening week, then jumped 61% to 17.2 million in its second, the biggest single week of any title in the comparison. That brings its two-week total to 27.9 million, second only to A Widow’s Game (27.9 million). It’s well ahead of The Marked Woman (20.4 million), Firebreak (19.3 million) and The Truthers (13.6 million), and has more than four times the views of titles like 53 Sundays and She Walks in Darkness.

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - A Widow's Game, Collision Course, The Marked Woman, Firebreak, The Truthers and 4 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis) Weekly views for 9 Netflix titles: A Widow's Game, Collision Course, The Marked Woman, Firebreak, The Truthers, 53 Sundays, She Walks in Darkness, My Dearest Señorita, Go Team!. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 133,000,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for A Widow's Game, Collision Course, The Marked Woman, Firebreak, The Truthers and 4 more Netflix titles across 2 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Total A Widow's Game 15,400,000 16,600,000 32,000,000 Collision Course 10,700,000 17,200,000 27,900,000 The Marked Woman 6,600,000 13,800,000 20,400,000 Firebreak 6,100,000 13,200,000 19,300,000 The Truthers 6,000,000 7,600,000 13,600,000 53 Sundays 2,900,000 2,700,000 5,600,000 She Walks in Darkness 2,700,000 2,900,000 5,600,000 My Dearest Señorita 1,700,000 3,300,000 5,000,000 Go Team! 1,600,000 2,000,000 3,600,000

A Couple of Lies has been a slow starter. It opened with 3.2 million views, behind both A Storm for Christmas and Land of Sin, but more than doubled to 7.2 million in its second week. That 125% jump is the biggest week-on-week increase among recent Scandinavian series. With 10.4 million views across its first two weeks, it now sits second behind A Nearly Normal Family (16.9 million). It has overtaken A Storm for Christmas (7.8 million), Land of Sin (7.3 million), The Helicopter Heist (4.9 million) and the third season of Home for Christmas (3.6 million).

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - A Nearly Normal Family - Limited Series, A Couple of Lies - Limited Series, A Storm for Christmas - Limited Series, Land of Sin - Limited Series, The Helicopter Heist - Limited Series and 1 more Netflix title (2-week analysis) Weekly views for 6 Netflix titles: A Nearly Normal Family - Limited Series, A Couple of Lies - Limited Series, A Storm for Christmas - Limited Series, Land of Sin - Limited Series, The Helicopter Heist - Limited Series, Home for Christmas - Season 3. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 50,900,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for A Nearly Normal Family - Limited Series, A Couple of Lies - Limited Series, A Storm for Christmas - Limited Series, Land of Sin - Limited Series, The Helicopter Heist - Limited Series and 1 more Netflix title across 2 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Total A Nearly Normal Family - Limited Series 6,400,000 10,500,000 16,900,000 A Couple of Lies - Limited Series 3,200,000 7,200,000 10,400,000 A Storm for Christmas - Limited Series 3,700,000 4,100,000 7,800,000 Land of Sin - Limited Series 4,100,000 3,200,000 7,300,000 The Helicopter Heist - Limited Series 2,800,000 2,100,000 4,900,000 Home for Christmas - Season 3 1,400,000 2,200,000 3,600,000

Anaesthesia from Netflix Poland

Anaesthesia drew 3.5 million views in its opening week, which puts it in the middle of the pack among recent Polish titles that also premiered on a Wednesday. It sits 4th of the seven, well behind the two standout hits: Colors of Evil: Black, which opened with 14.1 million views (four times as many as Anaesthesia), and High Water, which opened with 10.2 million. It also fell just short of Lead Children, which opened with 4.2 million. However, it outperformed Heweliusz (3.3 million), The Doll (2.5 million) and It Takes a Village (2.4 million), so it’s a solid but unspectacular start by the standards of Netflix’s Polish slate.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Colors Of Evil: Black, High Water - Season 1, Lead Children - Limited Series, Anaesthesia - Season 1, Heweliusz - Limited Series and 2 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 7 Netflix titles: Colors Of Evil: Black, High Water - Season 1, Lead Children - Limited Series, Anaesthesia - Season 1, Heweliusz - Limited Series, The Doll - Limited Series, It Takes a Village. Combined total: 40,200,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Colors Of Evil: Black, High Water - Season 1, Lead Children - Limited Series, Anaesthesia - Season 1, Heweliusz - Limited Series and 2 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Colors Of Evil: Black 14,100,000 1 High Water - Season 1 10,200,000 2 Lead Children - Limited Series 4,200,000 3 Anaesthesia - Season 1 3,500,000 4 Heweliusz - Limited Series 3,300,000 5 The Doll - Limited Series 2,500,000 6 It Takes a Village 2,400,000 7

Nobody Wants This in Week 3

Season 3 of Nobody Wants This has drawn 17.4 million views over its first three weeks. That’s down about 24% from season 2’s 22.8 million over the same period and less than half of season 1’s 35.8 million. The weekly pattern is still the same: views rose in week 2, from 6.2 million to 7.2 million, before falling to 4 million in week 3. That suggests word of mouth is still bringing in new viewers after launch, just from a smaller starting audience. Season 1 was the outlier, jumping to 15.9 million in its second week as it became a breakout hit. Netflix clearly isn’t worried about the decline, as it renewed the series for a fourth season last Friday, just over two weeks after season 3 premiered.

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - Nobody Wants This - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 2 and Nobody Wants This - Season 3 (3-week analysis) Weekly views for 3 Netflix titles: Nobody Wants This - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 2, Nobody Wants This - Season 3. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 76,000,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for Nobody Wants This - Season 1, Nobody Wants This - Season 2 and Nobody Wants This - Season 3 across 3 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Total Nobody Wants This - Season 1 10,300,000 15,900,000 9,600,000 35,800,000 Nobody Wants This - Season 2 8,600,000 9,400,000 4,800,000 22,800,000 Nobody Wants This - Season 3 6,200,000 7,200,000 4,000,000 17,400,000

Full List of Netflix Top 10s for November 2nd to November 8th

English TV

English Film

Non-English TV

Non-English Film