Netflix Top 10s: Natalee Holloway Docuseries Leads as Black Doves Falls 65% and A Dog’s Perfect Christmas Struggles

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Netflix top 10s, covering November 2nd to November 8th. Sadly, this is another tough week to report on, with few new English-language releases worth celebrating. A Dog’s Perfect Christmas topped the English film chart but had the weakest opening of any Netflix Wednesday Christmas movie since 2024.
Black Doves returned for season 2, down 65% on its first season, and two major English series, Bass X Machina and North of North, failed to chart at all. Taken: Natalee Holloway was the one bright spot, debuting at the top of the English TV list with 12.9 million views. Non-English titles carried the week. Collision Course jumped to 17.2 million views in its second week, A Couple of Lies more than doubled its audience and Dead-End Job held on to the top spot. Still, it’s increasingly worrying that Netflix, which has always prided itself on launching new titles, is finding it so hard to get its originals off the ground.
A Dog’s Perfect Christmas Debuts with 8.6M Views
Beginning in 2024, Netflix shifted its Christmas movie lineup to all release on Wednesday, which means we’ve now got a few years’ worth of comparisons over the coming weeks as Netflix drops its festive slate. It arguably didn’t get off to the best of starts with A Dog’s Perfect Christmas winning the hearts of those who watched but clearly didn’t get enough people through the door. It’s plum last compared to titles from prior years. Netflix has notably ramped up licensing of other Christmas movies so far this year compared to prior years; is that eating into the visibility of A Dog’s Perfect Christmas? We’re not sure.
Taken: Natalee Holloway Debuts Strong with 12.9M
While Netflix’s scripted woes in the English language category are well documented, so is the ability of crime docu-series to carry otherwise disappointing weeks. Taken: Natalee Holloway fills that role this week with an impressive premiere with only a few bigger hitters like the Michael Jackson doc-series and Depp v. Heard above it.
Black Doves Season 2 Debuts 65% Down on Season 1
We’ve covered this in our main season 3 preview for the returning series Black Doves, which took nearly two years to come back, but it’s another casualty of the so-called sophomore slump that’s been documented heavily throughout the year. A two-year gap + good but not great reviews = a hard time back in the top 10s. Given Netflix’s past in axing the likes of The Recruit, it’s hard to see a path to renewal here; although given it’s under the UK team’s remit, it might get a pass, but I’m frankly a bit despondent.
Two Major English TV No Shows This Week: Bass X Machina and North of North
Premiering last Tuesday, Bass X Machina is the latest adult-animated series to struggle in the top 10s, with Blue Eye Samurai and Haunted Hotel the exceptions rather than the rule. FlixPatrol’s data shows it has reached the top 10 in only eight countries, almost all of them in the Caribbean. Jamaica has been its best market, where it peaked at 2nd on November 6 and still sits 6th today. The Bahamas is the only other country where it has charted every day since release. It had shorter runs in Trinidad and Tobago, Nigeria, the Dominican Republic, Martinique, Guadeloupe and New Caledonia, and it has yet to chart in a major market such as the US, the UK or Brazil.
North of North also missed out. Season 1 featured in the weekly top 10s for two weeks, but season 2 has been a much slower burner, although it’s building momentum. It entered the Canadian top 10 at 8th on November 6 and has held 5th for the past two days, its best position anywhere. Its biggest gains have come in Central and Eastern Europe, peaking at 6th in Hungary and rising steadily in Estonia, Slovakia and Slovenia. It has also recently broken into the top 10 in Austria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Iceland, Malta and Switzerland. Today it debuted at 7th in Australia and New Zealand and placed 10th in the US. For comparison, season 1 reached the daily top 10s in 65 regions.
Dead-End Job Tops Non-English TV List
Last week, we covered how Dead-End Job made the second biggest premiere of 2026 for South Korean titles, but did season 2 see the show follow in the footsteps of Teach You a Lesson which got an almighty jump in week 2? Viewing hours jumped 75%, but it’s nowhere near the jump Teach You a Lesson got, though it’s still very decent numbers.
Collision Course and A Couple of Lies Also Got Big Jumps in Week 2
Collision Course has had one of the strongest starts of any recent Spanish film on Netflix. It drew 10.7 million views in its opening week, then jumped 61% to 17.2 million in its second, the biggest single week of any title in the comparison. That brings its two-week total to 27.9 million, second only to A Widow’s Game (27.9 million). It’s well ahead of The Marked Woman (20.4 million), Firebreak (19.3 million) and The Truthers (13.6 million), and has more than four times the views of titles like 53 Sundays and She Walks in Darkness.
A Couple of Lies has been a slow starter. It opened with 3.2 million views, behind both A Storm for Christmas and Land of Sin, but more than doubled to 7.2 million in its second week. That 125% jump is the biggest week-on-week increase among recent Scandinavian series. With 10.4 million views across its first two weeks, it now sits second behind A Nearly Normal Family (16.9 million). It has overtaken A Storm for Christmas (7.8 million), Land of Sin (7.3 million), The Helicopter Heist (4.9 million) and the third season of Home for Christmas (3.6 million).
Anaesthesia from Netflix Poland
Anaesthesia drew 3.5 million views in its opening week, which puts it in the middle of the pack among recent Polish titles that also premiered on a Wednesday. It sits 4th of the seven, well behind the two standout hits: Colors of Evil: Black, which opened with 14.1 million views (four times as many as Anaesthesia), and High Water, which opened with 10.2 million. It also fell just short of Lead Children, which opened with 4.2 million. However, it outperformed Heweliusz (3.3 million), The Doll (2.5 million) and It Takes a Village (2.4 million), so it’s a solid but unspectacular start by the standards of Netflix’s Polish slate.
Nobody Wants This in Week 3
Season 3 of Nobody Wants This has drawn 17.4 million views over its first three weeks. That’s down about 24% from season 2’s 22.8 million over the same period and less than half of season 1’s 35.8 million. The weekly pattern is still the same: views rose in week 2, from 6.2 million to 7.2 million, before falling to 4 million in week 3. That suggests word of mouth is still bringing in new viewers after launch, just from a smaller starting audience. Season 1 was the outlier, jumping to 15.9 million in its second week as it became a breakout hit. Netflix clearly isn’t worried about the decline, as it renewed the series for a fourth season last Friday, just over two weeks after season 3 premiered.
Full List of Netflix Top 10s for November 2nd to November 8th
English TV
|Rank
|Title
|Hours
|Views
|Week #
|1
|Taken: Natalee Holloway: Season 1
|25,400,000
|12,900,000
|1
|2
|The One About Matthew Perry: Season 1
|13,400,000 (-53.79%)
|4,400,000
|2
|3
|Nobody Wants This: Season 3
|19,000,000 (-44.61%)
|4,000,000
|3
|4
|Black Doves: Season 2
|19,900,000
|3,800,000
|1
|5
|Raw: November 2, 2026
|4,500,000 (7.14%)
|2,300,000
|1
|6
|Below: Limited Series
|8,800,000 (-43.23%)
|2,200,000
|5
|7
|Love Is Blind: S11: Boston
|24,400,000 (-14.39%)
|2,000,000
|4
|8
|Will Trent: Season 1
|18,200,000
|1,900,000
|1
|9
|The Diplomat: Season 4
|13,100,000 (-35.47%)
|1,900,000
|4
|10
|East of Eden: Limited Series
|11,900,000 (-20.67%)
|1,700,000
|6
English Film
|Rank
|Title
|Hours
|Views
|Week #
|1
|A Dog’s Perfect Christmas
|14,500,000
|8,600,000
|1
|2
|Heist
|11,500,000
|6,300,000
|1
|3
|Final Destination: Bloodlines
|10,700,000
|5,800,000
|1
|4
|The Day After Tomorrow
|9,000,000
|4,400,000
|2
|5
|Sing 2
|7,900,000
|4,300,000
|14
|6
|Sniper: The Last Stand
|6,400,000
|3,900,000
|1
|7
|Thanksgiving
|6,700,000
|3,800,000
|2
|8
|Sing
|5,700,000
|3,200,000
|18
|9
|Kidnapped in Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story
|4,500,000
|3,100,000
|1
|10
|KPop Demon Hunters
|4,600,000 (6.98%)
|2,800,000
|69
Non-English TV
|Rank
|Title
|Hours
|Views
|Week #
|1
|Dead-End Job: Limited Series
|44,400,000 (74.80%)
|8,700,000
|2
|2
|A Couple of Lies: Limited Series
|21,600,000 (127.37%)
|7,200,000
|2
|3
|Lupin: Part 4
|36,600,000 (-43.69%)
|6,100,000
|3
|4
|Doctor X: Mafia in White: Limited Series
|39,000,000 (4.84%)
|3,700,000
|5
|5
|Anaesthesia: Season 1
|23,100,000
|3,500,000
|1
|6
|Lupin: Part 1
|11,400,000 (-82.46%)
|2,900,000
|8
|7
|The Fall of El Mayo: Limited Series
|8,500,000 (-46.88%)
|2,700,000
|2
|8
|Lupin: Part 3
|12,900,000 (-80.15%)
|2,300,000
|9
|9
|Akka: The Protectors: Season 1
|7,200,000
|2,300,000
|1
|10
|Lupin: Part 2
|8,400,000 (-87.08%)
|2,200,000
|10
Non-English Film
|Rank
|Title
|Hours
|Views
|Week #
|1
|Collision Course
|30,300,000 (60.32%)
|17,200,000
|2
|2
|My Best Friend
|22,400,000
|11,400,000
|1
|3
|The One
|4,800,000
|3,000,000
|1
|4
|One Year to Live, Buy a Man
|4,500,000
|2,500,000
|1
|5
|Surviving Hurricane Otis
|4,000,000 (-80.30%)
|2,400,000
|3
|6
|Baththa
|6,100,000 (-6.15%)
|2,300,000
|2
|7
|The Birthday Gift
|3,100,000 (40.91%)
|2,100,000
|2
|8
|Unprotected: Murder in Galicia
|1,700,000
|1,600,000
|1
|9
|Don’t Trouble the Trouble
|3,400,000
|1,400,000
|1
|10
|Ninho: Fame Ain’t Worth It
|2,200,000
|1,300,000
|1