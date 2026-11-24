Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Netflix top 10s, covering November 16th to November 22nd, 2026. It’s a week of two very different halves. On the series side, Netflix just posted its worst week in the English TV top 10s since the views metric was introduced in mid-2023, with The Altruists failing to chart at all and only The Body, up 86% in its second week, keeping the list respectable.
Thankfully, the movies picked up the slack. Guarding Stars opened to 27.6 million views to finally get Netflix’s Christmas slate going after two soft starts, and the animated Steps debuted with 11.4 million. Elsewhere, Poland’s The Law of Beasts topped the non-English TV list, and there’s a long list of new releases that didn’t show up anywhere. Let’s dig in.
The Altruists Bombs
One title conspicuous by its absence this week is The Altruists, which missed out on the global top 10s entirely. For a release with this much profile, that’s a bomb, plain and simple.
The daily top 10s don’t offer much comfort either. According to FlixPatrol, The Altruists is currently charting in just 28 countries and hasn’t hit No. 1 in a single one of them. Its best showing so far is No. 3 in Latvia and Lithuania, and in the US, it debuted at No. 4 before slipping to No. 5. It’s picking up a few more countries as the days go on, with Australia, Canada, and New Zealand now at No. 4, but it’s a slow crawl rather than the kind of surge it would need to feature in next week’s list.
It got good reviews, although I personally opted out of reviewing it as I couldn’t find much good to say or bad, to be honest; it just didn’t work for me, which is a crying shame given the talent. I had high hopes too, but I don’t really know what the heck it was trying to say. The prevailing thoughts among those I’ve spoken to is that people are just sick of crypto.
This major miss on the series side means that Netflix just had its worst week in the English TV top 10s since it switched to the views metric in mid-2023.
Gentle Monster Misses
This one isn’t too surprising. Also missing from the movie list is Gentle Monster, although this one comes with a sizeable asterisk. Netflix picked up the Léa Seydoux drama out of Cannes, but it only holds the rights in the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand, where it began streaming on November 18.
With just five countries contributing views, cracking a global chart was always going to be a tall order, and a heavy, R-rated awards play was never likely to pull the kind of numbers that would overcome that handicap, even if it was available everywhere.
Even More Misses
They were the two big notable misses, but the list goes on:
- Valentina and the 12 Signs – Brazil’s zodiac-themed rom-com series, in which a young woman dates a man of every star sign after a breakup, had five days to make the non-English TV list and didn’t manage it.
- Gordon – The seven-part Argentine limited series, with Rodrigo de la Serna as Aníbal Gordon, was nowhere to be seen either, making it a rough week for Netflix’s Latin American slate.
- Mike Ward: Modest – The Quebec comedian’s stand-up special arrived on Tuesday, November 17, and like most of Netflix’s international stand-up, it didn’t trouble the charts.
- Primetime Preacher$ – Joe Berlinger’s televangelist scandal documentary only landed on Friday, November 20, so it had just three days of viewing. Even so, Berlinger’s name usually carries more weight than this, and we’ll see if it shows up next week.
- On Behalf of My Son – Gabriel Martins’ Brazilian drama also had only three days, and with a 148-minute runtime, it was always going to be a tough sell for the views metric.
- Win the Mall – Perhaps the most disappointing of the lot. Netflix’s new reality competition has ten teams battling over a mall for $1 million, and all eight episodes dropped on November 18, yet it couldn’t crack the English TV list.
- Cunk on Cinema – No short-window excuse here. Philomena Cunk’s latest hit Netflix on November 15, everywhere except the UK and Ireland, so this was its first full week of availability and it has now missed the list two weeks running.
Guarding Stars Gets Netflix Christmas Slate Back on Track
Audiences were gifted with a Leighton Meester–Jared Padalecki rom-com for the holidays, and they unwrapped this present with glee. Guarding Stars debuted at the top of the English film list with 27.6 million views, and frankly, Netflix needed it.
The streamer’s 2026 Christmas slate had been off to a rough start. A Dog’s Perfect Christmas opened to just 8.6 million views and The Gospel of Christmas managed only 6.1 million, leaving this year’s first two festive releases sitting in the bottom two spots among Netflix’s recent holiday movie debuts. Guarding Stars gets things firmly back on track, pulling in nearly double what those two managed combined.
In fact, it’s the second-biggest opening of the bunch. Only Our Little Secret (32.4 million) had a better first week, and Guarding Stars finishes comfortably ahead of Champagne Problems (20.5 million), Jingle Bell Heist (19.3 million) and My Secret Santa (18.1 million). With the bulk of the holiday season still ahead, it has plenty of runway to keep climbing.
Steps Debuts Well But Below 2026’s Swapped
Netflix’s big animated bet for the holidays, Steps, launched at No. 3 on the English film list with 11.4 million views. The fairy tale-inspired adventure, which flips the Cinderella story to follow Cinderella and her stepsister Lilith on a quest to save the kingdom, boasts a stacked voice cast including Amanda Seyfried, Ali Wong, Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Radcliffe, Nikki Glaser and Bette Midler.
So how does that stack up? It’s a solid if unspectacular start. Among Netflix’s animated movie debuts, Steps slots in at seventh, just behind Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (11.9 million) and ahead of My Little Pony: A New Generation (10.2 million). It’s some way off the heights of The Sea Beast (16.9 million) and Swapped (15.5 million), but it comfortably outpaces the openings of Spellbound (8.5 million) and In Your Dreams (8.3 million).
The good news for Steps is that opening weeks rarely tell the full story for animation. That’s rare compared to most Netflix movies which peak in weeks 1 and 2. KPop Demon Hunters opened with just 9.2 million views before going on to become a phenomenon, and with families settling in for the holidays, there’s every chance Steps has legs.
The Body Grows 88% in Week 2
The Body is undoubtedly a hit and as we suggested last week, it had a lot of momentum going into week 2. As a result, we’ve seen the series rise to be #1 on the Global Top 10 English TV list this week, with viewership growing over 86% from 5.1M in week 1 to 9.5M in week 2, bringing its total to 14.6M views.
Given this growth in viewership and Netflix’s big push for the show, we think it’s all but signed, sealed and delivered that season 2 is heading our way. How long the show will go on for is up for debate, but we think at least another batch of episodes are headed our way.
You can read more on our week 1 viewership rundown here and our comparison against Thursday shows (so The Body had one more day to pick up views) below:
Heartland In Week 2
Last week, we said Heartland was easily one of the biggest disappointments on Netflix’s English film slate of the year so far, but did things materially change in week 2? Not really; views nearly doubled, but because of that very low start, it still sits towards the bottom of the movies for the year.
The Law of Beasts
Moving onto Netflix’s international titles, I wanted to focus on Netflix Poland, which has had some success as of late with Anaesthesia, which looks like it’s in its last week in the top 10s, getting a swift renewal. That’s now followed up in week 1 by The Law of Beasts, which has topped the Non-English TV charts. It doesn’t quite hit the heights of High Water but still a very good debut.
Full List of Netflix Top 10s for November 16 to November 22
English TV (Rank 179 out of 179 weeks)
|Rank
|Title
|Hours
|Views
|Week #
|1
|The Body: Season 1
|70,300,000 (87.97%)
|9,500,000
|2
|2
|Black Doves: Season 2
|19,300,000 (-43.90%)
|3,700,000
|3
|3
|Raw: November 16, 2026
|4,400,000 (-4.35%)
|2,300,000
|1
|4
|Taken: Natalee Holloway: Season 1
|4,300,000 (-69.50%)
|2,200,000
|3
|5
|Doozie’s Doghouse: Season 1
|6,500,000 (-56.67%)
|2,200,000
|2
|6
|Black Doves: Season 1
|11,300,000 (-67.15%)
|2,100,000
|8
|7
|Danny Go!: Season 2
|2,700,000 (17.39%)
|1,800,000
|6
|8
|Power: Season 1
|11,700,000 (-48.23%)
|1,500,000
|2
|9
|Nobody Wants This: Season 3
|7,200,000 (-36.84%)
|1,500,000
|5
|10
|Danny Go!: Season 1
|2,800,000 (21.74%)
|1,400,000
|10
English Film (Rank 36 out of 179 weeks)
|Rank
|Title
|Hours
|Views
|Week #
|1
|Guarding Stars
|50,600,000
|27,600,000
|1
|2
|Heartland
|28,100,000 (102.16%)
|14,800,000
|2
|3
|Steps
|20,300,000
|11,400,000
|1
|4
|Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
|12,100,000
|8,400,000
|16
|5
|Russell Brand: Open Secret
|8,500,000
|6,100,000
|1
|6
|Despicable Me 4
|8,000,000
|5,100,000
|12
|7
|Obsession
|8,700,000
|4,800,000
|1
|8
|The Gospel of Christmas
|7,800,000 (-27.10%)
|4,500,000
|2
|9
|Allen
|6,500,000 (4.84%)
|3,600,000
|2
|10
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas
|5,300,000 (0.00%)
|3,100,000
|10
Non-English TV (Rank 56 out of 179 weeks)
|Rank
|Title
|Hours
|Views
|Week #
|1
|The Law of Beasts: Season 1
|19,600,000
|5,800,000
|1
|2
|Murder in Galicia: Limited Series
|9,700,000 (56.45%)
|4,400,000
|2
|3
|The Empress: Season 3
|25,900,000 (10.21%)
|4,300,000
|2
|4
|Alicia’s Law: Season 1
|27,300,000 (9.20%)
|3,600,000
|2
|5
|Lupin: Part 4
|15,000,000 (-35.06%)
|2,500,000
|5
|6
|ChiaroScuro: Season 1
|15,500,000
|2,400,000
|1
|7
|The Blue Road: Limited Series
|14,100,000
|2,300,000
|1
|8
|Dead-End Job: Limited Series
|11,200,000 (-40.11%)
|2,200,000
|4
|9
|Doctor X: Mafia in White: Limited Series
|27,500,000 (-36.19%)
|2,100,000
|7
|10
|Anaesthesia: Season 1
|12,700,000 (-54.96%)
|1,900,000
|3
Non-English Film (Rank 67 out of 179 weeks)
|Rank
|Title
|Hours
|Views
|Week #
|1
|Never Surrender
|26,100,000 (2.35%)
|11,300,000
|2
|2
|The Christmas Switch
|12,300,000 (-3.15%)
|7,200,000
|2
|3
|The Unthinkable Daughter
|7,600,000 (-29.63%)
|4,500,000
|2
|4
|Daayra
|8,700,000 (17.57%)
|3,700,000
|2
|5
|Ranabaali
|7,600,000 (4.11%)
|2,600,000
|2
|6
|The Good Lawyer
|4,300,000 (-67.42%)
|2,100,000
|2
|7
|My Best Friend
|3,100,000 (-67.02%)
|1,600,000
|3
|8
|The One
|2,400,000 (-71.08%)
|1,500,000
|3
|9
|One Year to Live, Buy a Man
|2,700,000 (-55.00%)
|1,500,000
|3
|10
|Collision Course
|2,400,000 (-63.08%)
|1,400,000
|4
That’s all for this week – see you next Tuesday!