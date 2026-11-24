Welcome to our weekly rundown of the Netflix top 10s, covering November 16th to November 22nd, 2026. It’s a week of two very different halves. On the series side, Netflix just posted its worst week in the English TV top 10s since the views metric was introduced in mid-2023, with The Altruists failing to chart at all and only The Body, up 86% in its second week, keeping the list respectable.

Thankfully, the movies picked up the slack. Guarding Stars opened to 27.6 million views to finally get Netflix’s Christmas slate going after two soft starts, and the animated Steps debuted with 11.4 million. Elsewhere, Poland’s The Law of Beasts topped the non-English TV list, and there’s a long list of new releases that didn’t show up anywhere. Let’s dig in.

The Altruists Bombs

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

One title conspicuous by its absence this week is The Altruists, which missed out on the global top 10s entirely. For a release with this much profile, that’s a bomb, plain and simple.

The daily top 10s don’t offer much comfort either. According to FlixPatrol, The Altruists is currently charting in just 28 countries and hasn’t hit No. 1 in a single one of them. Its best showing so far is No. 3 in Latvia and Lithuania, and in the US, it debuted at No. 4 before slipping to No. 5. It’s picking up a few more countries as the days go on, with Australia, Canada, and New Zealand now at No. 4, but it’s a slow crawl rather than the kind of surge it would need to feature in next week’s list.

It got good reviews, although I personally opted out of reviewing it as I couldn’t find much good to say or bad, to be honest; it just didn’t work for me, which is a crying shame given the talent. I had high hopes too, but I don’t really know what the heck it was trying to say. The prevailing thoughts among those I’ve spoken to is that people are just sick of crypto.

This major miss on the series side means that Netflix just had its worst week in the English TV top 10s since it switched to the views metric in mid-2023.

Gentle Monster Misses

This one isn’t too surprising. Also missing from the movie list is Gentle Monster, although this one comes with a sizeable asterisk. Netflix picked up the Léa Seydoux drama out of Cannes, but it only holds the rights in the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand, where it began streaming on November 18.

With just five countries contributing views, cracking a global chart was always going to be a tall order, and a heavy, R-rated awards play was never likely to pull the kind of numbers that would overcome that handicap, even if it was available everywhere.

Even More Misses

They were the two big notable misses, but the list goes on:

Valentina and the 12 Signs – Brazil’s zodiac-themed rom-com series, in which a young woman dates a man of every star sign after a breakup, had five days to make the non-English TV list and didn’t manage it.

– Brazil’s zodiac-themed rom-com series, in which a young woman dates a man of every star sign after a breakup, had five days to make the non-English TV list and didn’t manage it. Gordon – The seven-part Argentine limited series, with Rodrigo de la Serna as Aníbal Gordon, was nowhere to be seen either, making it a rough week for Netflix’s Latin American slate.

– The seven-part Argentine limited series, with Rodrigo de la Serna as Aníbal Gordon, was nowhere to be seen either, making it a rough week for Netflix’s Latin American slate. Mike Ward: Modest – The Quebec comedian’s stand-up special arrived on Tuesday, November 17, and like most of Netflix’s international stand-up, it didn’t trouble the charts.

– The Quebec comedian’s stand-up special arrived on Tuesday, November 17, and like most of Netflix’s international stand-up, it didn’t trouble the charts. Primetime Preacher$ – Joe Berlinger’s televangelist scandal documentary only landed on Friday, November 20, so it had just three days of viewing. Even so, Berlinger’s name usually carries more weight than this, and we’ll see if it shows up next week.

– Joe Berlinger’s televangelist scandal documentary only landed on Friday, November 20, so it had just three days of viewing. Even so, Berlinger’s name usually carries more weight than this, and we’ll see if it shows up next week. On Behalf of My Son – Gabriel Martins’ Brazilian drama also had only three days, and with a 148-minute runtime, it was always going to be a tough sell for the views metric.

– Gabriel Martins’ Brazilian drama also had only three days, and with a 148-minute runtime, it was always going to be a tough sell for the views metric. Win the Mall – Perhaps the most disappointing of the lot. Netflix’s new reality competition has ten teams battling over a mall for $1 million, and all eight episodes dropped on November 18, yet it couldn’t crack the English TV list.

– Perhaps the most disappointing of the lot. Netflix’s new reality competition has ten teams battling over a mall for $1 million, and all eight episodes dropped on November 18, yet it couldn’t crack the English TV list. Cunk on Cinema – No short-window excuse here. Philomena Cunk’s latest hit Netflix on November 15, everywhere except the UK and Ireland, so this was its first full week of availability and it has now missed the list two weeks running.

Guarding Stars Gets Netflix Christmas Slate Back on Track

Audiences were gifted with a Leighton Meester–Jared Padalecki rom-com for the holidays, and they unwrapped this present with glee. Guarding Stars debuted at the top of the English film list with 27.6 million views, and frankly, Netflix needed it.

The streamer’s 2026 Christmas slate had been off to a rough start. A Dog’s Perfect Christmas opened to just 8.6 million views and The Gospel of Christmas managed only 6.1 million, leaving this year’s first two festive releases sitting in the bottom two spots among Netflix’s recent holiday movie debuts. Guarding Stars gets things firmly back on track, pulling in nearly double what those two managed combined.

In fact, it’s the second-biggest opening of the bunch. Only Our Little Secret (32.4 million) had a better first week, and Guarding Stars finishes comfortably ahead of Champagne Problems (20.5 million), Jingle Bell Heist (19.3 million) and My Secret Santa (18.1 million). With the bulk of the holiday season still ahead, it has plenty of runway to keep climbing.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Our Little Secret, Guarding Stars, Champagne Problems, Jingle Bell Heist, That Christmas and 8 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 13 Netflix titles: Our Little Secret, Guarding Stars, Champagne Problems, Jingle Bell Heist, That Christmas, Meet Me Next Christmas, My Secret Santa, Hot Frosty, The Merry Gentlemen, I Believe in Santa, A Merry Little Ex-Mas, A Dog's Perfect Christmas, The Gospel of Christmas. Combined total: 225,400,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Our Little Secret, Guarding Stars, Champagne Problems, Jingle Bell Heist, That Christmas and 8 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Our Little Secret 32,400,000 1 Guarding Stars 27,600,000 2 Champagne Problems 20,500,000 3 Jingle Bell Heist 19,300,000 4 That Christmas 18,300,000 5 Meet Me Next Christmas 18,100,000 6 My Secret Santa 18,100,000 7 Hot Frosty 16,000,000 8 The Merry Gentlemen 14,700,000 9 I Believe in Santa 12,900,000 10 A Merry Little Ex-Mas 12,800,000 11 A Dog's Perfect Christmas 8,600,000 12 The Gospel of Christmas 6,100,000 13

Steps Debuts Well But Below 2026’s Swapped

Netflix’s big animated bet for the holidays, Steps, launched at No. 3 on the English film list with 11.4 million views. The fairy tale-inspired adventure, which flips the Cinderella story to follow Cinderella and her stepsister Lilith on a quest to save the kingdom, boasts a stacked voice cast including Amanda Seyfried, Ali Wong, Stephanie Hsu, Daniel Radcliffe, Nikki Glaser and Bette Midler.

So how does that stack up? It’s a solid if unspectacular start. Among Netflix’s animated movie debuts, Steps slots in at seventh, just behind Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (11.9 million) and ahead of My Little Pony: A New Generation (10.2 million). It’s some way off the heights of The Sea Beast (16.9 million) and Swapped (15.5 million), but it comfortably outpaces the openings of Spellbound (8.5 million) and In Your Dreams (8.3 million).

The good news for Steps is that opening weeks rarely tell the full story for animation. That’s rare compared to most Netflix movies which peak in weeks 1 and 2. KPop Demon Hunters opened with just 9.2 million views before going on to become a phenomenon, and with families settling in for the holidays, there’s every chance Steps has legs.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Sea Beast, Swapped, Plankton: The Movie, Vivo, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie and 19 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 24 Netflix titles: The Sea Beast, Swapped, Plankton: The Movie, Vivo, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, Steps, My Little Pony: A New Generation, Back to the Outback, Orion and the Dark, The Loud House Movie, KPop Demon Hunters, Spellbound, In Your Dreams, The Monkey King, The Magician's Elephant, Thelma the Unicorn, Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness, The Twits, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, Marmaduke, Ultraman: Rising, The Casagrandes Movie, Nimona. Combined total: 218,700,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Sea Beast, Swapped, Plankton: The Movie, Vivo, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie and 19 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank The Sea Beast 16,900,000 1 Swapped 15,500,000 2 Plankton: The Movie 14,300,000 3 Vivo 13,200,000 4 Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie 12,800,000 5 Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget 11,900,000 6 Steps 11,400,000 7 My Little Pony: A New Generation 10,200,000 8 Back to the Outback 10,100,000 9 Orion and the Dark 10,000,000 10 The Loud House Movie 9,500,000 11 KPop Demon Hunters 9,200,000 12 Spellbound 8,500,000 13 In Your Dreams 8,300,000 14 The Monkey King 8,100,000 15 The Magician's Elephant 8,000,000 16 Thelma the Unicorn 7,300,000 17 Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness 6,400,000 18 The Twits 5,900,000 19 Scrooge: A Christmas Carol 4,900,000 20 Marmaduke 4,700,000 21 Ultraman: Rising 4,400,000 22 The Casagrandes Movie 4,000,000 23 Nimona 3,200,000 24

The Body Grows 88% in Week 2

The Body is undoubtedly a hit and as we suggested last week, it had a lot of momentum going into week 2. As a result, we’ve seen the series rise to be #1 on the Global Top 10 English TV list this week, with viewership growing over 86% from 5.1M in week 1 to 9.5M in week 2, bringing its total to 14.6M views.

Given this growth in viewership and Netflix’s big push for the show, we think it’s all but signed, sealed and delivered that season 2 is heading our way. How long the show will go on for is up for debate, but we think at least another batch of episodes are headed our way.

You can read more on our week 1 viewership rundown here and our comparison against Thursday shows (so The Body had one more day to pick up views) below:

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - Wayward - Limited Series, My Life With the Walter Boys - Season 1, Crew Girl - Season 1, Little House on the Prairie - Season 1, Obliterated and 16 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis) Weekly views for 21 Netflix titles: Wayward - Limited Series, My Life With the Walter Boys - Season 1, Crew Girl - Season 1, Little House on the Prairie - Season 1, Obliterated, A Good Girls Guide to Murder - Season 1, The Body - Season 1, Boots - Season 1, Archive 81, Finding Her Edge - Season 1, First Kill - Season 1, Geek Girl - Season 1, FOREVER - Season 1, A Different World - Season 1, Warrior Nun - Season 2, Dead Boy Detectives - Season 1, Bet - Season 1, Minimum Wage - Season 1, Freeridge, Too Much, Everything Now. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 235,600,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for Wayward - Limited Series, My Life With the Walter Boys - Season 1, Crew Girl - Season 1, Little House on the Prairie - Season 1, Obliterated and 16 more Netflix titles across 2 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Total Wayward - Limited Series 8,200,000 14,100,000 22,300,000 My Life With the Walter Boys - Season 1 7,500,000 12,800,000 20,300,000 Crew Girl - Season 1 5,200,000 11,300,000 16,500,000 Little House on the Prairie - Season 1 6,400,000 9,800,000 16,200,000 Obliterated 7,000,000 9,000,000 16,000,000 A Good Girls Guide to Murder - Season 1 7,400,000 8,400,000 15,800,000 The Body - Season 1 5,100,000 9,500,000 14,600,000 Boots - Season 1 4,700,000 9,400,000 14,100,000 Archive 81 3,100,000 9,900,000 13,000,000 Finding Her Edge - Season 1 5,500,000 6,700,000 12,200,000 First Kill - Season 1 4,600,000 7,400,000 12,000,000 Geek Girl - Season 1 3,400,000 7,300,000 10,700,000 FOREVER - Season 1 3,700,000 6,700,000 10,400,000 A Different World - Season 1 4,200,000 5,100,000 9,300,000 Warrior Nun - Season 2 4,500,000 4,700,000 9,200,000 Dead Boy Detectives - Season 1 3,100,000 4,700,000 7,800,000 Bet - Season 1 2,400,000 5,000,000 7,400,000 Minimum Wage - Season 1 2,400,000 0 2,400,000 Freeridge 2,200,000 0 2,200,000 Too Much 1,900,000 0 1,900,000 Everything Now 1,300,000 0 1,300,000

Heartland In Week 2

Last week, we said Heartland was easily one of the biggest disappointments on Netflix’s English film slate of the year so far, but did things materially change in week 2? Not really; views nearly doubled, but because of that very low start, it still sits towards the bottom of the movies for the year.

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - War Machine, The Rip, Apex, Thrash, The Last House and 18 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis) Weekly views for 23 Netflix titles: War Machine, The Rip, Apex, Thrash, The Last House, The Whisper Man, Animals, Swapped, Voicemails for Isabelle, 72 HOURS, Office Romance, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, UNABOMBER, People We Meet on Vacation, Remarkably Bright Creatures, Ladies First, Doing Life, Little Brother, Joe's College Road Trip, Heartland, Don't Say Good Luck, Roommates, Best of the Best. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 1,024,400,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for War Machine, The Rip, Apex, Thrash, The Last House and 18 more Netflix titles across 2 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Total War Machine 39,300,000 44,400,000 83,700,000 The Rip 41,600,000 40,400,000 82,000,000 Apex 38,200,000 40,200,000 78,400,000 Thrash 37,700,000 34,500,000 72,200,000 The Last House 27,500,000 33,500,000 61,000,000 The Whisper Man 23,200,000 33,400,000 56,600,000 Animals 23,800,000 30,800,000 54,600,000 Swapped 15,500,000 38,700,000 54,200,000 Voicemails for Isabelle 17,500,000 31,000,000 48,500,000 72 HOURS 22,100,000 25,100,000 47,200,000 Office Romance 20,900,000 24,600,000 45,500,000 Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man 25,300,000 19,400,000 44,700,000 UNABOMBER 16,400,000 24,900,000 41,300,000 People We Meet on Vacation 17,200,000 23,300,000 40,500,000 Remarkably Bright Creatures 10,400,000 20,300,000 30,700,000 Ladies First 11,900,000 18,800,000 30,700,000 Doing Life 9,300,000 18,200,000 27,500,000 Little Brother 14,000,000 12,700,000 26,700,000 Joe's College Road Trip 12,500,000 10,400,000 22,900,000 Heartland 7,300,000 14,800,000 22,100,000 Don't Say Good Luck 8,100,000 12,800,000 20,900,000 Roommates 8,800,000 12,100,000 20,900,000 Best of the Best 4,300,000 7,300,000 11,600,000

The Law of Beasts

Moving onto Netflix’s international titles, I wanted to focus on Netflix Poland, which has had some success as of late with Anaesthesia, which looks like it’s in its last week in the top 10s, getting a swift renewal. That’s now followed up in week 1 by The Law of Beasts, which has topped the Non-English TV charts. It doesn’t quite hit the heights of High Water but still a very good debut.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - High Water - Season 1, The Law of Beasts - Season 1, Just One Look - Limited Series, Lead Children - Limited Series, The Hooligan - Season 1 and 6 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 11 Netflix titles: High Water - Season 1, The Law of Beasts - Season 1, Just One Look - Limited Series, Lead Children - Limited Series, The Hooligan - Season 1, Anaesthesia - Season 1, Heweliusz - Limited Series, The Doll - Limited Series, Open Your Eyes - Season 1, Family Secrets - Season 1, Project UFO - Limited Series. Combined total: 42,100,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for High Water - Season 1, The Law of Beasts - Season 1, Just One Look - Limited Series, Lead Children - Limited Series, The Hooligan - Season 1 and 6 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank High Water - Season 1 10,200,000 1 The Law of Beasts - Season 1 5,800,000 2 Just One Look - Limited Series 4,500,000 3 Lead Children - Limited Series 4,200,000 4 The Hooligan - Season 1 3,600,000 5 Anaesthesia - Season 1 3,500,000 6 Heweliusz - Limited Series 3,300,000 7 The Doll - Limited Series 2,500,000 8 Open Your Eyes - Season 1 1,700,000 9 Family Secrets - Season 1 1,700,000 10 Project UFO - Limited Series 1,100,000 11

Full List of Netflix Top 10s for November 16 to November 22

English TV (Rank 179 out of 179 weeks)

English Film (Rank 36 out of 179 weeks)

Non-English TV (Rank 56 out of 179 weeks)

Non-English Film (Rank 67 out of 179 weeks)

That’s all for this week – see you next Tuesday!