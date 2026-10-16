The Diplomat Season 5: Netflix Renewal Status & What To Expect

The Diplomat season 4 is now streaming on Netflix, and if you’ve already made it through all eight episodes, you’ll know that finale has left the show in a very different place. So, has Netflix renewed The Diplomat for season 5? Here’s everything we know about the show’s future, including its renewal status, how it’s performing, and what could come next.

Season 4 of Debora Cahn’s political thriller dropped on Netflix on October 15th, 2026, picking up directly after the season 3 cliffhanger. If you need a refresher on the new season, our full guide to The Diplomat season 4 has everything from the cast to the filming locations.

Has The Diplomat been renewed for season 5?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 16/10/2026)

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Our Renewal Prediction: Likely Renewal

As of right now, Netflix has not renewed The Diplomat for a fifth season, nor has it been canceled or billed as ending with season 4 (despite one or two reviewers seeming to hint it is).

That alone is a small break from tradition. Netflix has been unusually quick to recommission the show in the past. Season 3 was confirmed weeks before season 2 premiered in October 2024, and season 4 was greenlit as part of the Netflix Upfront announcements in May 2025, a full five months before season 3 debuted. Those early renewals are a big part of why the series has managed to release a new season every October since 2024, which is a rarity for Netflix.

We don’t want to read too much into the lack of an early renewal this time around. Plenty of Netflix shows, even big ones, have to wait until after release for their numbers to come in, and Netflix has become far more data-driven with its renewals over the past few years.

Showrunner Debora Cahn is keeping tight-lipped, too. When ScreenRant asked her earlier this month about when a fifth season might arrive and whether the writers’ room was up and running, she replied, “You can ask, but I can’t answer.” She was similarly coy with Collider after the season dropped, insisting she couldn’t share anything about the show’s future.

How is The Diplomat performing on Netflix?

Viewership is the big question mark hanging over the show’s future, and it’s been on a gradual downward trend.

As we covered in our top 10 report on season 3’s debut, the third season’s opening week was down 14% on season 2 and 43% on season 1. Season 3 still managed three weeks in the global top 10s, and according to Netflix’s Engagement Reports, the series has racked up 783.8 million hours viewed globally between 2023 and mid-2026, equating to 126.4 million views.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Diplomat - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 2 and The Diplomat - Season 3 (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 3 Netflix titles: The Diplomat - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 2, The Diplomat - Season 3. Combined total: 18,900,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Diplomat - Season 1, The Diplomat - Season 2 and The Diplomat - Season 3 over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank The Diplomat - Season 1 8,500,000 1 The Diplomat - Season 2 5,600,000 2 The Diplomat - Season 3 4,800,000 3

Season 4’s first numbers will arrive in Netflix’s top 10 report next Tuesday – we’ll update this article as the figures come in, but if it’s a drop of less than 40% we’d guarantee a renewal of some description.

Even if there’s a major dip in viewership, though, there’s a lot working in the show’s favor.

First and foremost, it’s an awards player, something Netflix doesn’t have a huge number of in the drama space right now. The series picked up a string of nominations at the 2026 Emmys, and Allison Janney won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, the show’s first Emmy, as we covered in our breakdown of Netflix’s 2026 Emmy wins. That kind of prestige matters to Netflix, especially with Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell regularly in contention too.

Reviews for season 4 have also been some of the best the show has ever received. Tom’s Guide called it the show’s best season yet, while Collider went as far as calling it as perfect as the show gets.

There’s also the cast’s enthusiasm. Russell, who is also an executive producer, has rarely sounded happier about a project. “I turned 50 this year and I have to say, I am having the time of my life,” she said in Netflix’s press materials for season 4. “I love this job so much, for real.”

Then there’s the story itself. The season 4 finale is far from a series ending. Without spoiling anything just yet, it leaves the show on its biggest cliffhanger to date, and it would be a real shame for Netflix to leave things there.

The main thing working against the show is cost. Season 4 shot across New York, England, and Tuscany, with Russell revealing that some scenes had as many as 300 extras. That’s a pricey operation for a show whose audience is shrinking with each season.

When could The Diplomat season 5 be released on Netflix?

Without a renewal, there’s no release date, but we can make an educated guess based on the show’s history.

Season 4 was renewed in May 2025, entered production on November 3rd, 2025, wrapped on June 5th, 2026, and released on October 15th, 2026. Because the writers’ room had a head start, the show was able to stick to its yearly cadence, one of the few Netflix dramas that’s ever managed that.

Without an early renewal this time, we’d expect that yearly run to come to an end. If Netflix renews the show before the end of 2026, filming would likely begin sometime in 2027, which would point to a release in early-to-mid 2028 at the earliest.

Who would return for The Diplomat season 5?

Should Netflix renew the show, we’d expect the following to return:

Keri Russell as Kate Wyler

Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler

Allison Janney as President Grace Penn

Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn

Nana Mensah as Billie Appiah

Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford

Ali Ahn as Eidra Park

Miguel Sandoval as Miguel Ganon

Jodie Whittaker as Bethan Vaughn

Janney, Whitford, and Mensah were all promoted to series regulars for season 4, so we’d expect them to keep that status for any future seasons. Whittaker was one of the big surprises of season 4, and you can find out more about her role in our piece on Jodie Whittaker joining The Diplomat (spoilers).

What to expect from The Diplomat season 5

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Spoilers ahead for the entire season 4 of The Diplomat.

Season 4 ends with the biggest shake-up the show has ever pulled off, and it’s not the only major change the season made.

Before we even got to the finale, the show lost one of its most beloved characters. In episodes 3 and 4, we learn that Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison (David Gyasi) has been killed in a helicopter crash in Amritsar, India. Cahn told Collider it was a terrible decision to have to make. Shortly after, a grieving Nicol Trowbridge steps down as Prime Minister, under pressure from Kate over a video of him attacking Margaret Roylin, paving the way for Jodie Whittaker’s Bethan Vaughn to take over at Number 10.

Vaughn, who knows the Americans took Poseidon, agrees to let the Russians recover their dead from the submarine, which would reveal the weapon is missing. That sends Grace into a full-blown spiral. She sends warships into British waters, recalls Stuart to Washington after he files a cable through the State Department’s dissent channel, and dispatches Todd as a “Special Envoy,” where he all but threatens the end of NATO in a disastrous meeting with the new Foreign Secretary, Robyn Palmer (Abigail Marlowe).

It all comes to a head at the G7 in Tuscany. Grace takes the floor and tells America’s allies that the US is prepared to fire on any country that gets in the way of its mission. Hal tries to stand and is told to sit down by the President, and he does.

That’s the final straw for Kate. She kisses Hal, takes off her lanyard, and resigns directly in front of Grace before walking out. Billie and Secretary of State Miguel Ganon follow, and then, at the last moment, so does Hal. The season ends with Kate telling the waiting press that the Vice President has something to say, and the screen cuts to black just as he steps up to the mic.

Cahn says this was the ending she was building towards all along. “It’s a big move. Plot-wise, this was something that I knew that I wanted to do from the very beginning. I didn’t know if I could have the story get us there in a way that would feel grounded and credible.”

For Russell, the beauty of Kate’s exit is in its simplicity. “Then you’re sitting there in this enormous moment at the G7 and you’re like, ‘I am too far from myself. I can’t do this. I can walk out,'” she said. “In the US, I think so many of us are like, ‘Where are the people who are going to do this? Is anyone standing up?'”

So where does the show go from here? A few big questions we expect season 5 to tackle:

What does Hal tell the press? Everything hinges on what Hal says next. He was as complicit as Grace in the theft of Poseidon, so going public on the President’s conduct would mean exposing his own role, too. Speaking to Netflix, Sewell said Kate spends the season believing Hal must have some hidden master plan or end game that he won’t share with her. “She has faith in him, but faith can be shaken,” he added. Sewell also isn’t convinced Hal walked out for noble reasons, suggesting it had more to do with being humiliated in front of the room.

Is Grace Penn finished? A Vice President, Chief of Staff, Secretary of State, and Ambassador all walking out on the world stage is about as public a vote of no confidence as it gets. Expect impeachment, the 25th Amendment, or some other battle over Grace’s fitness for office to be front and center. Don’t expect her to go quietly, though. Janney told Netflix that while Grace feels lonely and scared in that moment, her instinct is to brush the walkout aside and spin those leaving as unwell.

Could Hal end up President? The show has been building towards Hal’s rise for a while now, and with Grace’s presidency in freefall, a Hal Wyler administration feels like a real possibility. And Hal may not be the only Wyler in the running for the top job one day. Cahn told ScreenRant she has considered ending the series with Kate as President, simply saying, “I’ve thought about it.” Russell, however, said she’d rather Kate stay among the Foreign Service workers she’s always championed, while admitting she’ll go wherever Cahn takes the character.

What does Kate do without a job? For the first time, Kate isn’t an ambassador. Whatever comes next, the show will have to find a new way to put her in the room.

What happens to Stuart and Eidra? Stuart’s recall was the turning point for Kate, and the finale sees him preparing to leave London while Eidra stays behind, despite the pair having discussed moving in together and even marriage. Essandoh told Netflix that when he read Stuart’s recall, he couldn’t see where the story could go next, for Stuart or anyone else.

Where does this leave the special relationship? Bethan Vaughn has already shown she isn’t willing to fall in line behind Washington, and the Russians are on their way to discovering Poseidon is gone. The fallout from the G7 could reshape NATO entirely.

What happens to Todd? His disastrous turn as Special Envoy lit the fuse, and his marriage to Grace was already in trouble. Where Todd lands could be one of the most interesting threads in a fifth season.

Do you want to see The Diplomat return for season 5? Let us know in the comments, and keep an eye on our list of renewed Netflix shows for any updates.