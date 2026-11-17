Welcome to your weekly rundown of the biggest stories from the Netflix top 10s for the week ending November 15th, 2026.

It was a busy week for new arrivals, though not an especially strong one. Jessica Chastain’s Heartland took the top spot on the English film list with a soft 7.3 million views, The Body arrived as the week’s biggest new series, Black Doves clawed back a little ground in its second week, and it took a Swedish rom-com to bring some cheer to Netflix’s Christmas slate. Here’s what you need to know.

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We’ve already done our big top 10 story for The Body, which premiered last Wednesday and is quite difficult to compare against other titles given most YA fare drops on Thursdays. Our gut reaction was that 5.1M views is not blowing us away, but we’re leaning renewal given that it’s still picking up steam in the daily top 10s, and frankly, Netflix can’t afford to have another dead LGBTQ-led YA show with one foot in fantasy on its hands unless it’s giving up on the genre entirely.

Missing in action this week: Cunk on Cinema (not surprising given it debuted on Sunday), Russell Brand: Open Secret (this is more of a surprise), Stars and Vows: Anele and Buzza, Bros season 2, Ethos season 2, Miracles of the ER, Love is Blind: Habibi, Avedon, ChiaroScuro, and Janelle James: How Romantic.

Did Black Doves Season 2 Pick Up?

Let’s pick up with Black Doves season 2, which opened far below expectations and roughly 65% down on season 1, and thankfully, the gap has closed ever so slightly in week 2 with views now down just shy of 60% thanks to a 73% increase in viewing hours. Better still, as we’ve seen recently with The Gentlemen, which also got off to a relatively slow start, the first season looks to be getting new people in the door, or people rewatching, which isn’t surprising given the two-year gap in waiting for the new season. It’s not terminal for the show, but I’m pretty much 50/50 on whether a season 3 is coming.

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - Black Doves - Season 1 and Black Doves - Season 2 (2-week analysis) Weekly views for 2 Netflix titles: Black Doves - Season 1, Black Doves - Season 2. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 35,800,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for Black Doves - Season 1 and Black Doves - Season 2 across 2 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Total Black Doves - Season 1 10,800,000 14,600,000 25,400,000 Black Doves - Season 2 3,800,000 6,600,000 10,400,000

Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - Black Doves - Season 2 and Black Doves - Season 1 (6-week trend) Week-by-week cumulative views for 2 Netflix titles: Black Doves - Season 2, Black Doves - Season 1. Combined final total: 55,700,000 views. Weekly cumulative Netflix views for Black Doves - Season 2 and Black Doves - Season 1 over 6 weeks. Title Week 0 Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Final cumulative Black Doves - Season 2 0 3,800,000 10,400,000 — — — — 10,400,000 Black Doves - Season 1 0 10,800,000 25,400,000 32,100,000 37,500,000 42,500,000 45,300,000 45,300,000

Heartland Debuts at #1 But Disappointingly Low

In the first Friday English-language movie release since Animals back on October 9th, yes, seriously, Heartland brings the star power with Jessica Chastain, but didn’t have the juice the streamer was probably hoping for with 7.3M views in its opening three days. That puts it between the Sunny and Sadie Sandler vehicles among 2026 premieres.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Rip, War Machine, Apex, Thrash, The Last House and 18 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 23 Netflix titles: The Rip, War Machine, Apex, Thrash, The Last House, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Animals, The Whisper Man, 72 HOURS, Office Romance, Voicemails for Isabelle, People We Meet on Vacation, UNABOMBER, Swapped, Little Brother, Joe's College Road Trip, Ladies First, Remarkably Bright Creatures, Doing Life, Roommates, Don't Say Good Luck, Heartland, Best of the Best. Combined total: 452,800,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Rip, War Machine, Apex, Thrash, The Last House and 18 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank The Rip 41,600,000 1 War Machine 39,300,000 2 Apex 38,200,000 3 Thrash 37,700,000 4 The Last House 27,500,000 5 Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man 25,300,000 6 Animals 23,800,000 7 The Whisper Man 23,200,000 8 72 HOURS 22,100,000 9 Office Romance 20,900,000 10 Voicemails for Isabelle 17,500,000 11 People We Meet on Vacation 17,200,000 12 UNABOMBER 16,400,000 13 Swapped 15,500,000 14 Little Brother 14,000,000 15 Joe's College Road Trip 12,500,000 16 Ladies First 11,900,000 17 Remarkably Bright Creatures 10,400,000 18 Doing Life 9,300,000 19 Roommates 8,800,000 20 Don't Say Good Luck 8,100,000 21 Heartland 7,300,000 22 Best of the Best 4,300,000 23

As we’ve been covering, something is seriously up with the top 10 average for English-language movies, with this week ranking #175 out of 178 weeks that we’ve got since the views metric kicked off in mid-2023. So, while we’ve got more new movies this week, they’re not hitting.

The Gospel of Christmas & A Dog’s Perfect Christmas

Not much joy for Netflix’s English-language Christmas slate so far this year.

Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas debuted with 6.1M views, which is lower than A Dog’s Perfect Christmas from last week, which was already quite low.

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas in week 2 is still struggling against prior Wednesday Christmas movies from the past few years. It had a better week 2 than I Believe in Santa, but that’s about all the good I can say. Guarding Stars this week, hoping for much better things.

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - Our Little Secret, That Christmas, Champagne Problems, My Secret Santa, Meet Me Next Christmas and 7 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis) Weekly views for 12 Netflix titles: Our Little Secret, That Christmas, Champagne Problems, My Secret Santa, Meet Me Next Christmas, Jingle Bell Heist, Hot Frosty, The Merry Gentlemen, A Merry Little Ex-Mas, I Believe in Santa, A Dog's Perfect Christmas, The Gospel of Christmas. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 336,400,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for Our Little Secret, That Christmas, Champagne Problems, My Secret Santa, Meet Me Next Christmas and 7 more Netflix titles across 2 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Total Our Little Secret 32,400,000 23,500,000 55,900,000 That Christmas 18,300,000 17,100,000 35,400,000 Champagne Problems 20,500,000 14,400,000 34,900,000 My Secret Santa 18,100,000 16,200,000 34,300,000 Meet Me Next Christmas 18,100,000 11,800,000 29,900,000 Jingle Bell Heist 19,300,000 10,400,000 29,700,000 Hot Frosty 16,000,000 12,700,000 28,700,000 The Merry Gentlemen 14,700,000 9,800,000 24,500,000 A Merry Little Ex-Mas 12,800,000 9,000,000 21,800,000 I Believe in Santa 12,900,000 6,500,000 19,400,000 A Dog's Perfect Christmas 8,600,000 7,200,000 15,800,000 The Gospel of Christmas 6,100,000 0 6,100,000

The Christmas Switch

Over on the non-English film list, Sweden’s The Christmas Switch was the week’s other big new Christmas arrival, debuting at No. 2 with 7.4 million views from its first four days, behind only Indonesia’s Never Surrender (11 million). Starring real-life sisters Felice and Happy Jankell as siblings who swap lives in the run-up to Christmas, and marking the directorial debut of Young Wallander star Adam Pålsson, the rom-com is comfortably one of the best starts we’ve seen for a Swedish Netflix film. Only the action-comedy Trouble (10 million) opened bigger among recent Thursday releases, and it’s close to triple what The Swedish Connection (2.7 million) and Josephine Bornebusch’s The Storm (2.6 million) managed earlier this year.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Trouble, The Christmas Switch, The Swedish Connection, The Storm and An Honest Life (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 5 Netflix titles: Trouble, The Christmas Switch, The Swedish Connection, The Storm, An Honest Life. Combined total: 24,700,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Trouble, The Christmas Switch, The Swedish Connection, The Storm and An Honest Life over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Trouble 10,000,000 1 The Christmas Switch 7,400,000 2 The Swedish Connection 2,700,000 3 The Storm 2,600,000 4 An Honest Life 2,000,000 5

The Empress Season 3

The Empress has become one of the most beloved titles out of Germany in recent years, with season 3 serving as the conclusion to the story. It debuted with 3.9M views, which is just shy of the opening week of season 2 (which was nearly an hour shorter), but far short of the 8.3M that season 1 debuted with back in 2022, which, honestly, is to be expected and still far ahead of most returning Netflix shows from the country.

Important note: The Empress season 2 launched on a Friday, so it had one less day to pick up views compared to seasons 1 and 3, which both released on Thursdays. The other titles listed below are all Thursday premieres.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Empress - Season 1, The Signal - Limited Series, Unfamiliar - Season 1, Woman of the Dead - Season 1, The Empress - Season 2 and 8 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 13 Netflix titles: The Empress - Season 1, The Signal - Limited Series, Unfamiliar - Season 1, Woman of the Dead - Season 1, The Empress - Season 2, Sleeping Dog - Limited Series, Cassandra - Limited Series, The Empress - Season 3, Kitz, Crooks - Season 1, Murder Mindfully - Season 1, Kleo - Season 2, Murder Mindfully - Season 2. Combined total: 50,600,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Empress - Season 1, The Signal - Limited Series, Unfamiliar - Season 1, Woman of the Dead - Season 1, The Empress - Season 2 and 8 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank The Empress - Season 1 8,300,000 1 The Signal - Limited Series 4,900,000 2 Unfamiliar - Season 1 4,900,000 3 Woman of the Dead - Season 1 4,600,000 4 The Empress - Season 2 4,400,000 5 Sleeping Dog - Limited Series 4,400,000 6 Cassandra - Limited Series 4,200,000 7 The Empress - Season 3 3,900,000 8 Kitz 3,400,000 9 Crooks - Season 1 2,800,000 10 Murder Mindfully - Season 1 2,700,000 11 Kleo - Season 2 1,100,000 12 Murder Mindfully - Season 2 1,000,000 13

Murder in Galicia

Elsewhere on the non-English TV list, Spain’s latest true-crime drama Murder in Galicia debuted at No. 7 with 2.8 million views from its first three days.

Led by Tristán Ulloa, the three-part limited series comes from much of the team behind The Asunta Case and landed with strong reviews, including four stars from our own Florian Etcheverry, who called it the best Spanish series of the year. Compared with other Friday launches from Netflix Spain, it’s a solid, if unspectacular, start. It’s level with City of Shadows and just ahead of The Crystal Cuckoo (2.7 million), but well short of the likes of Two Graves (8.6 million) and The Gardener (7.7 million), and behind both Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine (6.2 million) and That Night (3.8 million) among this year’s limited series.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Two Graves - Limited Series, The Gardener - Limited Series, Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine - Limited Series, That Night - Limited Series, Olympo - Season 1 and 13 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 18 Netflix titles: Two Graves - Limited Series, The Gardener - Limited Series, Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine - Limited Series, That Night - Limited Series, Olympo - Season 1, Murder in Galicia - Limited Series, City of Shadows - Season 1, The Crystal Cuckoo - Limited Series, The Ladys Companion - Season 1, 900 Days Without Anabel - Limited Series, Rotten Legacy - Season 1, 1992 - Season 1, Gangs of Galicia - Season 2, Oasis - Season 1, All the Truth in My Lies - Limited Series, Breathless - Season 2, The Map of Longing - Limited Series, Salvador - Season 1. Combined total: 57,100,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Two Graves - Limited Series, The Gardener - Limited Series, Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine - Limited Series, That Night - Limited Series, Olympo - Season 1 and 13 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Two Graves - Limited Series 8,600,000 1 The Gardener - Limited Series 7,700,000 2 Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine - Limited Series 6,200,000 3 That Night - Limited Series 3,800,000 4 Olympo - Season 1 3,200,000 5 Murder in Galicia - Limited Series 2,800,000 6 City of Shadows - Season 1 2,800,000 7 The Crystal Cuckoo - Limited Series 2,700,000 8 The Ladys Companion - Season 1 2,600,000 9 900 Days Without Anabel - Limited Series 2,200,000 10 Rotten Legacy - Season 1 2,200,000 11 1992 - Season 1 2,100,000 12 Gangs of Galicia - Season 2 2,100,000 13 Oasis - Season 1 2,100,000 14 All the Truth in My Lies - Limited Series 1,800,000 15 Breathless - Season 2 1,500,000 16 The Map of Longing - Limited Series 1,500,000 17 Salvador - Season 1 1,200,000 18

Full Netflix Top 10s for November 9 to November 15

English TV

English Film

Non-English TV

Non-English Film

Next week: The big new English-language releases are The Altruists, Steps, and Guarding Stars. We’ll see you Tuesday!