Welcome to your weekly rundown of the biggest stories from the Netflix top 10s for the week ending November 15th, 2026.
It was a busy week for new arrivals, though not an especially strong one. Jessica Chastain’s Heartland took the top spot on the English film list with a soft 7.3 million views, The Body arrived as the week’s biggest new series, Black Doves clawed back a little ground in its second week, and it took a Swedish rom-com to bring some cheer to Netflix’s Christmas slate. Here’s what you need to know.
We’ve already done our big top 10 story for The Body, which premiered last Wednesday and is quite difficult to compare against other titles given most YA fare drops on Thursdays. Our gut reaction was that 5.1M views is not blowing us away, but we’re leaning renewal given that it’s still picking up steam in the daily top 10s, and frankly, Netflix can’t afford to have another dead LGBTQ-led YA show with one foot in fantasy on its hands unless it’s giving up on the genre entirely.
Missing in action this week: Cunk on Cinema (not surprising given it debuted on Sunday), Russell Brand: Open Secret (this is more of a surprise), Stars and Vows: Anele and Buzza, Bros season 2, Ethos season 2, Miracles of the ER, Love is Blind: Habibi, Avedon, ChiaroScuro, and Janelle James: How Romantic.
Did Black Doves Season 2 Pick Up?
Let’s pick up with Black Doves season 2, which opened far below expectations and roughly 65% down on season 1, and thankfully, the gap has closed ever so slightly in week 2 with views now down just shy of 60% thanks to a 73% increase in viewing hours. Better still, as we’ve seen recently with The Gentlemen, which also got off to a relatively slow start, the first season looks to be getting new people in the door, or people rewatching, which isn’t surprising given the two-year gap in waiting for the new season. It’s not terminal for the show, but I’m pretty much 50/50 on whether a season 3 is coming.
Heartland Debuts at #1 But Disappointingly Low
In the first Friday English-language movie release since Animals back on October 9th, yes, seriously, Heartland brings the star power with Jessica Chastain, but didn’t have the juice the streamer was probably hoping for with 7.3M views in its opening three days. That puts it between the Sunny and Sadie Sandler vehicles among 2026 premieres.
As we’ve been covering, something is seriously up with the top 10 average for English-language movies, with this week ranking #175 out of 178 weeks that we’ve got since the views metric kicked off in mid-2023. So, while we’ve got more new movies this week, they’re not hitting.
The Gospel of Christmas & A Dog’s Perfect Christmas
Not much joy for Netflix’s English-language Christmas slate so far this year.
Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas debuted with 6.1M views, which is lower than A Dog’s Perfect Christmas from last week, which was already quite low.
A Dog’s Perfect Christmas in week 2 is still struggling against prior Wednesday Christmas movies from the past few years. It had a better week 2 than I Believe in Santa, but that’s about all the good I can say. Guarding Stars this week, hoping for much better things.
The Christmas Switch
Over on the non-English film list, Sweden’s The Christmas Switch was the week’s other big new Christmas arrival, debuting at No. 2 with 7.4 million views from its first four days, behind only Indonesia’s Never Surrender (11 million). Starring real-life sisters Felice and Happy Jankell as siblings who swap lives in the run-up to Christmas, and marking the directorial debut of Young Wallander star Adam Pålsson, the rom-com is comfortably one of the best starts we’ve seen for a Swedish Netflix film. Only the action-comedy Trouble (10 million) opened bigger among recent Thursday releases, and it’s close to triple what The Swedish Connection (2.7 million) and Josephine Bornebusch’s The Storm (2.6 million) managed earlier this year.
The Empress Season 3
The Empress has become one of the most beloved titles out of Germany in recent years, with season 3 serving as the conclusion to the story. It debuted with 3.9M views, which is just shy of the opening week of season 2 (which was nearly an hour shorter), but far short of the 8.3M that season 1 debuted with back in 2022, which, honestly, is to be expected and still far ahead of most returning Netflix shows from the country.
Important note: The Empress season 2 launched on a Friday, so it had one less day to pick up views compared to seasons 1 and 3, which both released on Thursdays. The other titles listed below are all Thursday premieres.
Murder in Galicia
Elsewhere on the non-English TV list, Spain’s latest true-crime drama Murder in Galicia debuted at No. 7 with 2.8 million views from its first three days.
Led by Tristán Ulloa, the three-part limited series comes from much of the team behind The Asunta Case and landed with strong reviews, including four stars from our own Florian Etcheverry, who called it the best Spanish series of the year. Compared with other Friday launches from Netflix Spain, it’s a solid, if unspectacular, start. It’s level with City of Shadows and just ahead of The Crystal Cuckoo (2.7 million), but well short of the likes of Two Graves (8.6 million) and The Gardener (7.7 million), and behind both Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine (6.2 million) and That Night (3.8 million) among this year’s limited series.
Full Netflix Top 10s for November 9 to November 15
English TV
|Rank
|Title
|Hours
|Views
|Week #
|1
|Taken: Natalee Holloway: Season 1
|14,100,000 (-44.49%)
|7,200,000
|2
|2
|Black Doves: Season 2
|34,400,000 (72.86%)
|6,600,000
|2
|3
|The Body: Season 1
|37,400,000
|5,100,000
|1
|4
|Doozie’s Doghouse: Season 1
|15,000,000
|5,000,000
|1
|5
|Black Doves: Season 1
|20,100,000 (1.01%)
|3,700,000
|7
|6
|Power: Season 1
|22,600,000
|2,900,000
|1
|7
|Raw: November 9, 2026
|4,600,000 (2.22%)
|2,400,000
|1
|8
|Nobody Wants This: Season 3
|11,400,000 (-40.00%)
|2,400,000
|4
|9
|The One About Matthew Perry: Season 1
|5,300,000 (-60.45%)
|1,700,000
|3
|10
|Danny Go!: Season 2
|2,300,000
|1,500,000
|5
English Film
|Rank
|Title
|Hours
|Views
|Week #
|1
|Heartland
|13,900,000
|7,300,000
|1
|2
|A Dog’s Perfect Christmas
|12,200,000 (-15.86%)
|7,200,000
|2
|3
|The Gospel of Christmas
|10,700,000
|6,100,000
|1
|4
|Reminders of Him
|8,300,000
|4,400,000
|1
|5
|Allen
|6,200,000
|3,500,000
|1
|6
|Sing 2
|5,800,000 (-26.58%)
|3,200,000
|15
|7
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas
|5,300,000
|3,100,000
|9
|8
|Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story
|5,200,000
|2,600,000
|1
|9
|All the Pretty Horses
|5,000,000
|2,600,000
|1
|10
|Sing
|4,400,000 (-22.81%)
|2,400,000
|19
Non-English TV
|Rank
|Title
|Hours
|Views
|Week #
|1
|Anaesthesia: Season 1
|28,200,000 (22.08%)
|4,300,000
|2
|2
|The Empress: Season 3
|23,500,000
|3,900,000
|1
|3
|Lupin: Part 4
|23,100,000 (-36.89%)
|3,900,000
|4
|4
|Dead-End Job: Limited Series
|18,700,000 (-57.88%)
|3,700,000
|3
|5
|Doctor X: Mafia in White: Limited Series
|43,100,000 (10.51%)
|3,400,000
|6
|6
|Alicia’s Law: Season 1
|25,000,000
|3,300,000
|1
|7
|Murder in Galicia: Limited Series
|6,200,000
|2,800,000
|1
|8
|A Couple of Lies: Limited Series
|6,400,000 (-70.37%)
|2,100,000
|3
|9
|The Devil’s Plan: Season 3
|12,900,000
|2,000,000
|1
|10
|Lupin: Part 1
|7,700,000 (-78.96%)
|1,900,000
|9
Non-English Film
|Rank
|Title
|Hours
|Views
|Week #
|1
|Never Surrender
|25,500,000
|11,000,000
|1
|2
|The Christmas Switch
|12,700,000
|7,400,000
|1
|3
|The Good Lawyer
|13,200,000
|6,500,000
|1
|4
|The Unthinkable Daughter
|10,800,000
|6,400,000
|1
|5
|The One
|8,300,000 (72.92%)
|5,200,000
|2
|6
|My Best Friend
|9,400,000 (-58.04%)
|4,800,000
|2
|7
|Collision Course
|6,500,000 (-78.55%)
|3,700,000
|3
|8
|One Year to Live, Buy a Man
|6,000,000 (33.33%)
|3,300,000
|2
|9
|Daayra
|7,400,000
|3,200,000
|1
|10
|Ranabaali
|7,300,000
|2,500,000
|1
Next week: The big new English-language releases are The Altruists, Steps, and Guarding Stars. We’ll see you Tuesday!