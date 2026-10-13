Netflix Top 10s: Josh Hartnett’s ‘Below’ and Ben Affleck’s ‘Animals’ Top The Charts

Breaking down the data for the week ending October 11th, where licensed hits like ‘Ice Age’ are making waves alongside Netflix’s latest original blockbusters.

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By Kasey Moore • 

Netflix Top 10S Animals Below First Week

Picture Credits: Netflix

Welcome to your weekly breakdown of the biggest hits and misses on Netflix. Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its global viewing metrics, and today we’re diving into the Top 10 charts for the week of October 5th to October 11th, 2026. This week’s data gives us a fascinating mixed bag to analyze. We’re tracking a highly scrutinized blockbuster debut from Ben Affleck, a new Josh Hartnett horror-thriller series proving to be a bright spot for the genre, and an impressive, gravity-defying second-week surge for East of Eden. Plus, we’re seeing the sheer, undeniable power of licensed content completely taking over the movie side.

As we’ve tracked all week, the Ice Age movies, arriving as part of a new Disney licensing deal, have topped the charts worldwide and took up half of the available spots on the English-language list this week. Not bad at all; we’ll see how many stay next week. 

A few big omissions this week from the Top 10s: Haunted Hotel, which returned for Season 2, didn’t get into the English TV Top 10s, nor did the second season of Is It Cake? Halloween. Netflix Poland’s Less of a Stranger was missing from the non-English movie list, with Real Mean (Season 2) also skipping the TV side. Leading a number of comedy documentaries, Who Is Martin Mull? is also absent from the movie chart.

Animals Debuts at #1 on English Movies 

Ben Affleck’s new movie Animals has been released with a bit of a cloud over it, it must be said. Due to Affleck’s involvement with an AI company, which he sold to Netflix, many headlines and Twitter posts from handy aggregators who strip context like there’s no tomorrow have led to people coming in with preconceived notions about this particular title. It also didn’t help that most reviews, some often tainted by AI use, were on the whole mixed to bad. 

Nevertheless, the movie did top the Netflix charts with 23.8M views. That’s a respectable start, though it doesn’t quite match the heights of Affleck’s early 2026 movie, The Rip, which hit 41.6M in its opening weekend, but it lands between The Whisper Man and Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

How about comparing it to some of Netflix’s older output? Let’s take a look at how it stacks up against thrillers and the like:

Not as high as I was predicting, so we’ll see how it evolves in the coming weeks.

Below Impresses in Week 1

Moving on, Below, the new limited series with a horror twist, seems to have defied the gravity usually present for most horror projects on Netflix and connected. No doubt aided by its lead actor, the series opened to 17M views, which puts it chasing the very best Netflix Original limited series debuts in recent years and above what we’d dub the middle of the pack. Not bad at all. Given Netflix’s tendency to use the limited series label rather loosely, this could be back for seconds. Per Netflix Canada, the series also boasts the record of being “most-viewed Netflix debut for a Canadian title ever.”

East of Eden in Week 2 Nearly Doubles Viewing Hours

&Quot;Woman With Long, Wavy Hair Sits Indoors In Dim Light, Wearing Dark Clothing And A Necklace, Looking Serious And Contemplative, With Blurred Picture Frames And A Candle In The Background.&Quot;

East of Eden. Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames in episode 107 of East of Eden. Cr. Kirsty Griffin/Netflix © 2026

A big boost in week 2 for East of Eden, as we predicted given its star power and excellent reviews across the board, undoubtedly leading to strong word of mouth.

Bucking the typical second-week drop-off, the series actually managed to nearly double its viewership, surging from 6.5M views in week one to an impressive 12.6M in week two. That brings its cumulative haul to a solid 19.1M views so far. Its global footprint is expanding just as impressively alongside those numbers; across its first two weeks, the drama has now entered the Top 10 in 86 countries (up from 80) and claimed the #1 spot in 34 countries overall, a noticeable jump from the 22 regions it managed to top during its debut.

Doing Life Week 2 for Tyler Perry

Last week, we weren’t too impressed with the debut of Tyler Perry’s latest, but it put in the work this week, with viewing hours nearly double last week’s, with an additional 18.2M views. That puts it above Ruth and Boaz and Joe’s College Road Trip, and not far behind A Madea Homecoming. A good boost. 

Take Charge of My Heart from Netflix Korea

Another Friday means another K-drama drop, and this week we actually got two: Doctor X: Mafia in White, which is seeing new episodes drop weekly, and all episodes of the new comedy/fantasy/romance series Take Charge of My Heart, which debuted to 3M views, putting it in the middle of the pack compared to 2026 limited series K-drama debuts. 

Inside the Circle from Netflix Mexico

Not a great start for the new political thriller from Mexico, Inside the Circle, which debuts with 2.1M views. 

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story in Week 4

And finally, a check-in with Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, which saw viewing hours drop just shy of 50% this week. It’s now sitting 25% behind The Ed Gein Story, 34% behind The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and 62% behind DAHMER.

Full Top 10s for October 5th to October 11th, 2026

English TV

Rank Title Hours Views Week #
1 Below: Limited Series 69,300,000 17,000,000 1
2 East of Eden: Limited Series 87,700,000 (92.75%) 12,600,000 2
3 Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Season 1 21,600,000 4,100,000 1
4 Mojo Brookzz: I Know You Lying 2,600,000 3,300,000 1
5 Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story: Season 1 19,600,000 (-48.28%) 3,000,000 4
6 Mayor of Kingstown: Season 1 23,200,000 2,700,000 1
7 Raw: October 5, 2026 4,300,000 (-2.27%) 2,400,000 1
8 The Gentlemen: Season 2 14,900,000 (-31.65%) 2,000,000 6
9 Wonka’s The Golden Ticket: Season 1 15,100,000 (-55.72%) 1,900,000 3
10 A Different World: Season 1 10,300,000 (-63.08%) 1,900,000 3

English Film

Rank Title Hours Views Week #
1 Animals 42,800,000 23,800,000 1
2 Doing Life 32,800,000 (95.24%) 18,200,000 2
3 Ice Age 15,500,000 11,200,000 1
4 Ice Age: Collision Course 15,100,000 9,300,000 4
5 Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs 12,700,000 8,000,000 4
6 Ice Age: The Meltdown 11,900,000 7,700,000 1
7 UNABOMBER 12,100,000 (-70.84%) 7,300,000 3
8 The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part 11,000,000 (-38.20%) 7,200,000 2
9 Ice Age: Continental Drift 10,000,000 6,600,000 1
10 The Forever Purge 6,900,000 4,000,000 2

Non-English TV

Rank Title Hours Views Week #
1 Doctor X: Mafia in White: Limited Series 9,900,000 4,600,000 1
2 Not a Stranger: Season 1 21,500,000 (-38.22%) 3,200,000 4
3 Take Charge of My Heart: Limited Series 32,000,000 3,000,000 1
4 Inside The Circle: Season 1 13,100,000 2,100,000 1
5 Shaque: Trust No One: Season 1 7,600,000 (-58.92%) 1,700,000 3
6 Irreplaceable: Season 1 19,900,000 (16.37%) 1,600,000 2
7 Medusa: Season 2 12,100,000 1,500,000 1
8 STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: 2nd-3rd STAGE 1,800,000 (12.50%) 1,500,000 2
9 The Apothecary Diaries: Season 3 1,200,000 1,500,000 1
10 The Ramparts of Ice: Season 2 1,200,000 1,500,000 1

Non-English Film

Rank Title Hours Views Week #
1 Acid 5,900,000 3,500,000 1
2 Crazy Rich, Incredibly Broke 5,300,000 (76.67%) 3,200,000 2
3 Mandaadi 5,600,000 2,200,000 1
4 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I 5,100,000 (-69.28%) 2,000,000 4
5 What a Father! 2,800,000 (-12.50%) 1,700,000 2
6 Reporting Live 3,200,000 1,600,000 1
7 Schumacher ’94 — The Birth of a Legend 2,600,000 (18.18%) 1,500,000 2
8 Unhappily Ever After 1,900,000 (-13.64%) 1,300,000 2
9 Facing El Chapo 2,000,000 (-16.67%) 1,300,000 8
10 Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar 2,800,000 1,100,000 1

That’s it for the Netflix Top 10s this week – let us know your thoughts in the comments down below. 

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