Netflix Top 10s: Josh Hartnett’s ‘Below’ and Ben Affleck’s ‘Animals’ Top The Charts

Welcome to your weekly breakdown of the biggest hits and misses on Netflix. Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its global viewing metrics, and today we’re diving into the Top 10 charts for the week of October 5th to October 11th, 2026. This week’s data gives us a fascinating mixed bag to analyze. We’re tracking a highly scrutinized blockbuster debut from Ben Affleck, a new Josh Hartnett horror-thriller series proving to be a bright spot for the genre, and an impressive, gravity-defying second-week surge for East of Eden. Plus, we’re seeing the sheer, undeniable power of licensed content completely taking over the movie side.
As we’ve tracked all week, the Ice Age movies, arriving as part of a new Disney licensing deal, have topped the charts worldwide and took up half of the available spots on the English-language list this week. Not bad at all; we’ll see how many stay next week.
A few big omissions this week from the Top 10s: Haunted Hotel, which returned for Season 2, didn’t get into the English TV Top 10s, nor did the second season of Is It Cake? Halloween. Netflix Poland’s Less of a Stranger was missing from the non-English movie list, with Real Mean (Season 2) also skipping the TV side. Leading a number of comedy documentaries, Who Is Martin Mull? is also absent from the movie chart.
Animals Debuts at #1 on English Movies
Ben Affleck’s new movie Animals has been released with a bit of a cloud over it, it must be said. Due to Affleck’s involvement with an AI company, which he sold to Netflix, many headlines and Twitter posts from handy aggregators who strip context like there’s no tomorrow have led to people coming in with preconceived notions about this particular title. It also didn’t help that most reviews, some often tainted by AI use, were on the whole mixed to bad.
Nevertheless, the movie did top the Netflix charts with 23.8M views. That’s a respectable start, though it doesn’t quite match the heights of Affleck’s early 2026 movie, The Rip, which hit 41.6M in its opening weekend, but it lands between The Whisper Man and Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.
Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Rip, War Machine, Apex, Thrash, The Last House and 17 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis)
Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 22 Netflix titles: The Rip, War Machine, Apex, Thrash, The Last House, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Animals, The Whisper Man, 72 HOURS, Office Romance, Voicemails for Isabelle, People We Meet on Vacation, UNABOMBER, Swapped, Little Brother, Joe's College Road Trip, Ladies First, Remarkably Bright Creatures, Doing Life, Roommates, Don't Say Good Luck, Best of the Best. Combined total: 445,500,000 views.
Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Rip, War Machine, Apex, Thrash, The Last House and 17 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks.
Title
Opening Week Views
Rank
The Rip
41,600,000
1
War Machine
39,300,000
2
Apex
38,200,000
3
Thrash
37,700,000
4
The Last House
27,500,000
5
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man
25,300,000
6
Animals
23,800,000
7
The Whisper Man
23,200,000
8
72 HOURS
22,100,000
9
Office Romance
20,900,000
10
Voicemails for Isabelle
17,500,000
11
People We Meet on Vacation
17,200,000
12
UNABOMBER
16,400,000
13
Swapped
15,500,000
14
Little Brother
14,000,000
15
Joe's College Road Trip
12,500,000
16
Ladies First
11,900,000
17
Remarkably Bright Creatures
10,400,000
18
Doing Life
9,300,000
19
Roommates
8,800,000
20
Don't Say Good Luck
8,100,000
21
Best of the Best
4,300,000
22
How about comparing it to some of Netflix’s older output? Let’s take a look at how it stacks up against thrillers and the like:
Netflix Viewership Comparison - Extraction 2, Carry-On, Leave the World Behind, The Gray Man, Heart of Stone and 7 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis)
Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 12 Netflix titles: Extraction 2, Carry-On, Leave the World Behind, The Gray Man, Heart of Stone, Rebel Ridge, The Killer, Animals, The Whisper Man, The Pale Blue Eye, Reptile, Woman of the Hour. Combined total: 354,300,000 views.
Netflix cumulative views ranking for Extraction 2, Carry-On, Leave the World Behind, The Gray Man, Heart of Stone and 7 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks.
Title
Opening Week Views
Rank
Extraction 2
42,800,000
1
Carry-On
42,000,000
2
Leave the World Behind
41,700,000
3
The Gray Man
41,200,000
4
Heart of Stone
33,100,000
5
Rebel Ridge
31,200,000
6
The Killer
27,900,000
7
Animals
23,800,000
8
The Whisper Man
23,200,000
9
The Pale Blue Eye
19,800,000
10
Reptile
17,700,000
11
Woman of the Hour
9,900,000
12
Not as high as I was predicting, so we’ll see how it evolves in the coming weeks.
Below Impresses in Week 1
Moving on, Below, the new limited series with a horror twist, seems to have defied the gravity usually present for most horror projects on Netflix and connected. No doubt aided by its lead actor, the series opened to 17M views, which puts it chasing the very best Netflix Original limited series debuts in recent years and above what we’d dub the middle of the pack. Not bad at all. Given Netflix’s tendency to use the limited series label rather loosely, this could be back for seconds. Per Netflix Canada, the series also boasts the record of being “most-viewed Netflix debut for a Canadian title ever.”
Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Watcher, DAHMER, The Night Agent - Season 1, Griselda, The Perfect Couple and 13 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis)
Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 18 Netflix titles: The Watcher, DAHMER, The Night Agent - Season 1, Griselda, The Perfect Couple, Below, Black Mirror - Season 6, 3 Body Problem - Season 1, 1899, Painkiller, The Beast in Me, Eric, The Fall of the House of Usher, Devil in Ohio, Florida Man, Boy Swallows Universe, Death by Lightning, Baby Reindeer. Combined total: 203,400,000 views.
Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Watcher, DAHMER, The Night Agent - Season 1, Griselda, The Perfect Couple and 13 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks.
Title
Opening Week Views
Rank
The Watcher
22,300,000
1
DAHMER
22,000,000
2
The Night Agent - Season 1
20,600,000
3
Griselda
20,600,000
4
The Perfect Couple
20,300,000
5
Below
17,000,000
6
Black Mirror - Season 6
11,300,000
7
3 Body Problem - Season 1
11,000,000
8
1899
10,800,000
9
Painkiller
7,200,000
10
The Beast in Me
6,900,000
11
Eric
6,800,000
12
The Fall of the House of Usher
6,300,000
13
Devil in Ohio
6,000,000
14
Florida Man
4,900,000
15
Boy Swallows Universe
3,600,000
16
Death by Lightning
3,200,000
17
Baby Reindeer
2,600,000
18
East of Eden in Week 2 Nearly Doubles Viewing Hours
A big boost in week 2 for East of Eden, as we predicted given its star power and excellent reviews across the board, undoubtedly leading to strong word of mouth.
Bucking the typical second-week drop-off, the series actually managed to nearly double its viewership, surging from 6.5M views in week one to an impressive 12.6M in week two. That brings its cumulative haul to a solid 19.1M views so far. Its global footprint is expanding just as impressively alongside those numbers; across its first two weeks, the drama has now entered the Top 10 in 86 countries (up from 80) and claimed the #1 spot in 34 countries overall, a noticeable jump from the 22 regions it managed to top during its debut.
Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - The Watcher, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Perfect Couple, Griselda, Zero Day and 25 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis)
Weekly views for 30 Netflix titles: The Watcher, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Perfect Couple, Griselda, Zero Day, Sirens, Obsession, American Primeval, 1899, The Madness, Wayward, All the Light We Cannot See, East of Eden, Painkiller, Eric, Baby Reindeer, The Residence, One Day, The Abandons, The Fall of the House of Usher, Black Rabbit, A Man in Full, House of Guinness - Season 1, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, Florida Man, Toxic Town, Boy Swallows Universe, Bodkin, Death by Lightning, The Decameron. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 614,300,000 views.
Per-week Netflix views for The Watcher, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Perfect Couple, Griselda, Zero Day and 25 more Netflix titles across 2 weeks.
Title
Week 1
Week 2
Total
The Watcher
22,300,000
26,400,000
48,700,000
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
22,900,000
24,500,000
47,400,000
The Perfect Couple
20,300,000
21,900,000
42,200,000
Griselda
20,600,000
20,600,000
41,200,000
Zero Day
19,100,000
17,900,000
37,000,000
Sirens
16,700,000
18,200,000
34,900,000
Obsession
15,700,000
10,400,000
26,100,000
American Primeval
10,400,000
14,300,000
24,700,000
1899
10,800,000
12,000,000
22,800,000
The Madness
9,300,000
13,300,000
22,600,000
Wayward
8,200,000
14,100,000
22,300,000
All the Light We Cannot See
9,800,000
10,100,000
19,900,000
East of Eden
6,500,000
12,600,000
19,100,000
Painkiller
7,200,000
10,900,000
18,100,000
Eric
6,800,000
10,100,000
16,900,000
Baby Reindeer
2,600,000
13,300,000
15,900,000
The Residence
6,400,000
8,800,000
15,200,000
One Day
5,300,000
9,900,000
15,200,000
The Abandons
7,300,000
7,600,000
14,900,000
The Fall of the House of Usher
6,300,000
7,900,000
14,200,000
Black Rabbit
6,600,000
7,000,000
13,600,000
A Man in Full
6,300,000
6,700,000
13,000,000
House of Guinness - Season 1
5,200,000
6,400,000
11,600,000
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
4,500,000
6,900,000
11,400,000
Florida Man
4,900,000
5,500,000
10,400,000
Toxic Town
4,800,000
4,700,000
9,500,000
Boy Swallows Universe
3,600,000
4,000,000
7,600,000
Bodkin
3,300,000
4,000,000
7,300,000
Death by Lightning
3,200,000
3,200,000
6,400,000
The Decameron
2,100,000
2,100,000
4,200,000
Doing Life Week 2 for Tyler Perry
Last week, we weren’t too impressed with the debut of Tyler Perry’s latest, but it put in the work this week, with viewing hours nearly double last week’s, with an additional 18.2M views. That puts it above Ruth and Boaz and Joe’s College Road Trip, and not far behind A Madea Homecoming. A good boost.
Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - STRAW, The Six Triple Eight, Madea's Destination Wedding, Mea Culpa, A Madea Homecoming and 4 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis)
Weekly views for 9 Netflix titles: STRAW, The Six Triple Eight, Madea's Destination Wedding, Mea Culpa, A Madea Homecoming, Doing Life, Ruth and Boaz, Joe's College Road Trip, A Jazzman's Blues. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 300,200,000 views.
Per-week Netflix views for STRAW, The Six Triple Eight, Madea's Destination Wedding, Mea Culpa, A Madea Homecoming and 4 more Netflix titles across 2 weeks.
Title
Week 1
Week 2
Total
STRAW
25,300,000
48,900,000
74,200,000
The Six Triple Eight
14,300,000
23,300,000
37,600,000
Madea's Destination Wedding
19,100,000
16,500,000
35,600,000
Mea Culpa
16,000,000
18,500,000
34,500,000
A Madea Homecoming
17,700,000
14,800,000
32,500,000
Doing Life
9,300,000
18,200,000
27,500,000
Ruth and Boaz
10,300,000
14,100,000
24,400,000
Joe's College Road Trip
12,500,000
10,400,000
22,900,000
A Jazzman's Blues
3,700,000
7,300,000
11,000,000
Take Charge of My Heart from Netflix Korea
Another Friday means another K-drama drop, and this week we actually got two: Doctor X: Mafia in White, which is seeing new episodes drop weekly, and all episodes of the new comedy/fantasy/romance series Take Charge of My Heart, which debuted to 3M views, putting it in the middle of the pack compared to 2026 limited series K-drama debuts.
Netflix Viewership Comparison - Teach You a Lesson, The East Palace, The Art of Sarah, Our Sticky Love, Take Charge of My Heart and 4 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis)
Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 9 Netflix titles: Teach You a Lesson, The East Palace, The Art of Sarah, Our Sticky Love, Take Charge of My Heart, If Wishes Could Kill, The WONDERfools, Boyfriend on Demand, Mousetrap. Combined total: 31,400,000 views.
Netflix cumulative views ranking for Teach You a Lesson, The East Palace, The Art of Sarah, Our Sticky Love, Take Charge of My Heart and 4 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks.
Title
Opening Week Views
Rank
Teach You a Lesson
6,400,000
1
The East Palace
4,900,000
2
The Art of Sarah
3,800,000
3
Our Sticky Love
3,200,000
4
Take Charge of My Heart
3,000,000
5
If Wishes Could Kill
2,800,000
6
The WONDERfools
2,700,000
7
Boyfriend on Demand
2,600,000
8
Mousetrap
2,000,000
9
Inside the Circle from Netflix Mexico
Not a great start for the new political thriller from Mexico, Inside the Circle, which debuts with 2.1M views.
Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Accident - Season 1, My Daughter's Father, Between Father and Son, The Accident - Season 2, Lovesick - Season 1 and 1 more Netflix title (1-week analysis)
Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 6 Netflix titles: The Accident - Season 1, My Daughter's Father, Between Father and Son, The Accident - Season 2, Lovesick - Season 1, Inside The Circle - Season 1. Combined total: 29,500,000 views.
Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Accident - Season 1, My Daughter's Father, Between Father and Son, The Accident - Season 2, Lovesick - Season 1 and 1 more Netflix title over 1 weeks.
Title
Opening Week Views
Rank
The Accident - Season 1
10,400,000
1
My Daughter's Father
5,200,000
2
Between Father and Son
5,000,000
3
The Accident - Season 2
4,500,000
4
Lovesick - Season 1
2,300,000
5
Inside The Circle - Season 1
2,100,000
6
Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story in Week 4
And finally, a check-in with Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, which saw viewing hours drop just shy of 50% this week. It’s now sitting 25% behind The Ed Gein Story, 34% behind The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and 62% behind DAHMER.
Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, DAHMER, Monsters - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Monster: The Ed Gein Story (8-week trend)
Week-by-week cumulative views for 4 Netflix titles: Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, DAHMER, Monsters - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Combined final total: 258,000,000 views.
Weekly cumulative Netflix views for Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, DAHMER, Monsters - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Monster: The Ed Gein Story over 8 weeks.
Title
Week 0
Week 1
Week 2
Week 3
Week 4
Week 5
Week 6
Week 7
Week 8
Final cumulative
Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story
0
12,100,000
26,600,000
32,300,000
35,300,000
—
—
—
—
35,300,000
DAHMER
0
22,000,000
55,600,000
78,600,000
92,400,000
100,200,000
104,800,000
108,000,000
—
108,000,000
Monsters - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
0
12,300,000
31,800,000
44,900,000
53,600,000
58,900,000
62,200,000
64,400,000
—
64,400,000
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
0
12,200,000
32,900,000
42,400,000
47,500,000
50,300,000
—
—
—
50,300,000
Full Top 10s for October 5th to October 11th, 2026