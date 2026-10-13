Netflix Top 10s: Josh Hartnett’s ‘Below’ and Ben Affleck’s ‘Animals’ Top The Charts

Welcome to your weekly breakdown of the biggest hits and misses on Netflix. Every Tuesday, Netflix updates its global viewing metrics, and today we’re diving into the Top 10 charts for the week of October 5th to October 11th, 2026. This week’s data gives us a fascinating mixed bag to analyze. We’re tracking a highly scrutinized blockbuster debut from Ben Affleck, a new Josh Hartnett horror-thriller series proving to be a bright spot for the genre, and an impressive, gravity-defying second-week surge for East of Eden. Plus, we’re seeing the sheer, undeniable power of licensed content completely taking over the movie side.

As we’ve tracked all week, the Ice Age movies, arriving as part of a new Disney licensing deal, have topped the charts worldwide and took up half of the available spots on the English-language list this week. Not bad at all; we’ll see how many stay next week.

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A few big omissions this week from the Top 10s: Haunted Hotel, which returned for Season 2, didn’t get into the English TV Top 10s, nor did the second season of Is It Cake? Halloween. Netflix Poland’s Less of a Stranger was missing from the non-English movie list, with Real Mean (Season 2) also skipping the TV side. Leading a number of comedy documentaries, Who Is Martin Mull? is also absent from the movie chart.

Animals Debuts at #1 on English Movies

Ben Affleck’s new movie Animals has been released with a bit of a cloud over it, it must be said. Due to Affleck’s involvement with an AI company, which he sold to Netflix, many headlines and Twitter posts from handy aggregators who strip context like there’s no tomorrow have led to people coming in with preconceived notions about this particular title. It also didn’t help that most reviews, some often tainted by AI use, were on the whole mixed to bad.

Nevertheless, the movie did top the Netflix charts with 23.8M views. That’s a respectable start, though it doesn’t quite match the heights of Affleck’s early 2026 movie, The Rip, which hit 41.6M in its opening weekend, but it lands between The Whisper Man and Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Rip, War Machine, Apex, Thrash, The Last House and 17 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 22 Netflix titles: The Rip, War Machine, Apex, Thrash, The Last House, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, Animals, The Whisper Man, 72 HOURS, Office Romance, Voicemails for Isabelle, People We Meet on Vacation, UNABOMBER, Swapped, Little Brother, Joe's College Road Trip, Ladies First, Remarkably Bright Creatures, Doing Life, Roommates, Don't Say Good Luck, Best of the Best. Combined total: 445,500,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Rip, War Machine, Apex, Thrash, The Last House and 17 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank The Rip 41,600,000 1 War Machine 39,300,000 2 Apex 38,200,000 3 Thrash 37,700,000 4 The Last House 27,500,000 5 Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man 25,300,000 6 Animals 23,800,000 7 The Whisper Man 23,200,000 8 72 HOURS 22,100,000 9 Office Romance 20,900,000 10 Voicemails for Isabelle 17,500,000 11 People We Meet on Vacation 17,200,000 12 UNABOMBER 16,400,000 13 Swapped 15,500,000 14 Little Brother 14,000,000 15 Joe's College Road Trip 12,500,000 16 Ladies First 11,900,000 17 Remarkably Bright Creatures 10,400,000 18 Doing Life 9,300,000 19 Roommates 8,800,000 20 Don't Say Good Luck 8,100,000 21 Best of the Best 4,300,000 22

How about comparing it to some of Netflix’s older output? Let’s take a look at how it stacks up against thrillers and the like:

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Extraction 2, Carry-On, Leave the World Behind, The Gray Man, Heart of Stone and 7 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 12 Netflix titles: Extraction 2, Carry-On, Leave the World Behind, The Gray Man, Heart of Stone, Rebel Ridge, The Killer, Animals, The Whisper Man, The Pale Blue Eye, Reptile, Woman of the Hour. Combined total: 354,300,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Extraction 2, Carry-On, Leave the World Behind, The Gray Man, Heart of Stone and 7 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Extraction 2 42,800,000 1 Carry-On 42,000,000 2 Leave the World Behind 41,700,000 3 The Gray Man 41,200,000 4 Heart of Stone 33,100,000 5 Rebel Ridge 31,200,000 6 The Killer 27,900,000 7 Animals 23,800,000 8 The Whisper Man 23,200,000 9 The Pale Blue Eye 19,800,000 10 Reptile 17,700,000 11 Woman of the Hour 9,900,000 12

Not as high as I was predicting, so we’ll see how it evolves in the coming weeks.

Below Impresses in Week 1

Moving on, Below, the new limited series with a horror twist, seems to have defied the gravity usually present for most horror projects on Netflix and connected. No doubt aided by its lead actor, the series opened to 17M views, which puts it chasing the very best Netflix Original limited series debuts in recent years and above what we’d dub the middle of the pack. Not bad at all. Given Netflix’s tendency to use the limited series label rather loosely, this could be back for seconds. Per Netflix Canada, the series also boasts the record of being “most-viewed Netflix debut for a Canadian title ever.”

Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Watcher, DAHMER, The Night Agent - Season 1, Griselda, The Perfect Couple and 13 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 18 Netflix titles: The Watcher, DAHMER, The Night Agent - Season 1, Griselda, The Perfect Couple, Below, Black Mirror - Season 6, 3 Body Problem - Season 1, 1899, Painkiller, The Beast in Me, Eric, The Fall of the House of Usher, Devil in Ohio, Florida Man, Boy Swallows Universe, Death by Lightning, Baby Reindeer. Combined total: 203,400,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Watcher, DAHMER, The Night Agent - Season 1, Griselda, The Perfect Couple and 13 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank The Watcher 22,300,000 1 DAHMER 22,000,000 2 The Night Agent - Season 1 20,600,000 3 Griselda 20,600,000 4 The Perfect Couple 20,300,000 5 Below 17,000,000 6 Black Mirror - Season 6 11,300,000 7 3 Body Problem - Season 1 11,000,000 8 1899 10,800,000 9 Painkiller 7,200,000 10 The Beast in Me 6,900,000 11 Eric 6,800,000 12 The Fall of the House of Usher 6,300,000 13 Devil in Ohio 6,000,000 14 Florida Man 4,900,000 15 Boy Swallows Universe 3,600,000 16 Death by Lightning 3,200,000 17 Baby Reindeer 2,600,000 18

East of Eden in Week 2 Nearly Doubles Viewing Hours

A big boost in week 2 for East of Eden, as we predicted given its star power and excellent reviews across the board, undoubtedly leading to strong word of mouth.

Bucking the typical second-week drop-off, the series actually managed to nearly double its viewership, surging from 6.5M views in week one to an impressive 12.6M in week two. That brings its cumulative haul to a solid 19.1M views so far. Its global footprint is expanding just as impressively alongside those numbers; across its first two weeks, the drama has now entered the Top 10 in 86 countries (up from 80) and claimed the #1 spot in 34 countries overall, a noticeable jump from the 22 regions it managed to top during its debut.

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - The Watcher, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Perfect Couple, Griselda, Zero Day and 25 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis) Weekly views for 30 Netflix titles: The Watcher, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Perfect Couple, Griselda, Zero Day, Sirens, Obsession, American Primeval, 1899, The Madness, Wayward, All the Light We Cannot See, East of Eden, Painkiller, Eric, Baby Reindeer, The Residence, One Day, The Abandons, The Fall of the House of Usher, Black Rabbit, A Man in Full, House of Guinness - Season 1, Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, Florida Man, Toxic Town, Boy Swallows Universe, Bodkin, Death by Lightning, The Decameron. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 614,300,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for The Watcher, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, The Perfect Couple, Griselda, Zero Day and 25 more Netflix titles across 2 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Total The Watcher 22,300,000 26,400,000 48,700,000 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story 22,900,000 24,500,000 47,400,000 The Perfect Couple 20,300,000 21,900,000 42,200,000 Griselda 20,600,000 20,600,000 41,200,000 Zero Day 19,100,000 17,900,000 37,000,000 Sirens 16,700,000 18,200,000 34,900,000 Obsession 15,700,000 10,400,000 26,100,000 American Primeval 10,400,000 14,300,000 24,700,000 1899 10,800,000 12,000,000 22,800,000 The Madness 9,300,000 13,300,000 22,600,000 Wayward 8,200,000 14,100,000 22,300,000 All the Light We Cannot See 9,800,000 10,100,000 19,900,000 East of Eden 6,500,000 12,600,000 19,100,000 Painkiller 7,200,000 10,900,000 18,100,000 Eric 6,800,000 10,100,000 16,900,000 Baby Reindeer 2,600,000 13,300,000 15,900,000 The Residence 6,400,000 8,800,000 15,200,000 One Day 5,300,000 9,900,000 15,200,000 The Abandons 7,300,000 7,600,000 14,900,000 The Fall of the House of Usher 6,300,000 7,900,000 14,200,000 Black Rabbit 6,600,000 7,000,000 13,600,000 A Man in Full 6,300,000 6,700,000 13,000,000 House of Guinness - Season 1 5,200,000 6,400,000 11,600,000 Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen 4,500,000 6,900,000 11,400,000 Florida Man 4,900,000 5,500,000 10,400,000 Toxic Town 4,800,000 4,700,000 9,500,000 Boy Swallows Universe 3,600,000 4,000,000 7,600,000 Bodkin 3,300,000 4,000,000 7,300,000 Death by Lightning 3,200,000 3,200,000 6,400,000 The Decameron 2,100,000 2,100,000 4,200,000

Doing Life Week 2 for Tyler Perry

Last week, we weren’t too impressed with the debut of Tyler Perry’s latest, but it put in the work this week, with viewing hours nearly double last week’s, with an additional 18.2M views. That puts it above Ruth and Boaz and Joe’s College Road Trip, and not far behind A Madea Homecoming. A good boost.

Netflix Weekly Views Breakdown - STRAW, The Six Triple Eight, Madea's Destination Wedding, Mea Culpa, A Madea Homecoming and 4 more Netflix titles (2-week analysis) Weekly views for 9 Netflix titles: STRAW, The Six Triple Eight, Madea's Destination Wedding, Mea Culpa, A Madea Homecoming, Doing Life, Ruth and Boaz, Joe's College Road Trip, A Jazzman's Blues. Combined total across all titles and weeks: 300,200,000 views. Per-week Netflix views for STRAW, The Six Triple Eight, Madea's Destination Wedding, Mea Culpa, A Madea Homecoming and 4 more Netflix titles across 2 weeks. Title Week 1 Week 2 Total STRAW 25,300,000 48,900,000 74,200,000 The Six Triple Eight 14,300,000 23,300,000 37,600,000 Madea's Destination Wedding 19,100,000 16,500,000 35,600,000 Mea Culpa 16,000,000 18,500,000 34,500,000 A Madea Homecoming 17,700,000 14,800,000 32,500,000 Doing Life 9,300,000 18,200,000 27,500,000 Ruth and Boaz 10,300,000 14,100,000 24,400,000 Joe's College Road Trip 12,500,000 10,400,000 22,900,000 A Jazzman's Blues 3,700,000 7,300,000 11,000,000

Take Charge of My Heart from Netflix Korea

Another Friday means another K-drama drop, and this week we actually got two: Doctor X: Mafia in White, which is seeing new episodes drop weekly, and all episodes of the new comedy/fantasy/romance series Take Charge of My Heart, which debuted to 3M views, putting it in the middle of the pack compared to 2026 limited series K-drama debuts.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - Teach You a Lesson, The East Palace, The Art of Sarah, Our Sticky Love, Take Charge of My Heart and 4 more Netflix titles (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 9 Netflix titles: Teach You a Lesson, The East Palace, The Art of Sarah, Our Sticky Love, Take Charge of My Heart, If Wishes Could Kill, The WONDERfools, Boyfriend on Demand, Mousetrap. Combined total: 31,400,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for Teach You a Lesson, The East Palace, The Art of Sarah, Our Sticky Love, Take Charge of My Heart and 4 more Netflix titles over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank Teach You a Lesson 6,400,000 1 The East Palace 4,900,000 2 The Art of Sarah 3,800,000 3 Our Sticky Love 3,200,000 4 Take Charge of My Heart 3,000,000 5 If Wishes Could Kill 2,800,000 6 The WONDERfools 2,700,000 7 Boyfriend on Demand 2,600,000 8 Mousetrap 2,000,000 9

Inside the Circle from Netflix Mexico

Not a great start for the new political thriller from Mexico, Inside the Circle, which debuts with 2.1M views.

Netflix Viewership Comparison - The Accident - Season 1, My Daughter's Father, Between Father and Son, The Accident - Season 2, Lovesick - Season 1 and 1 more Netflix title (1-week analysis) Cumulative views over 1 weeks for 6 Netflix titles: The Accident - Season 1, My Daughter's Father, Between Father and Son, The Accident - Season 2, Lovesick - Season 1, Inside The Circle - Season 1. Combined total: 29,500,000 views. Netflix cumulative views ranking for The Accident - Season 1, My Daughter's Father, Between Father and Son, The Accident - Season 2, Lovesick - Season 1 and 1 more Netflix title over 1 weeks. Title Opening Week Views Rank The Accident - Season 1 10,400,000 1 My Daughter's Father 5,200,000 2 Between Father and Son 5,000,000 3 The Accident - Season 2 4,500,000 4 Lovesick - Season 1 2,300,000 5 Inside The Circle - Season 1 2,100,000 6

Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story in Week 4

And finally, a check-in with Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, which saw viewing hours drop just shy of 50% this week. It’s now sitting 25% behind The Ed Gein Story, 34% behind The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, and 62% behind DAHMER.

Netflix Cumulative Views Over Time - Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, DAHMER, Monsters - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Monster: The Ed Gein Story (8-week trend) Week-by-week cumulative views for 4 Netflix titles: Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, DAHMER, Monsters - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Combined final total: 258,000,000 views. Weekly cumulative Netflix views for Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, DAHMER, Monsters - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and Monster: The Ed Gein Story over 8 weeks. Title Week 0 Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week 7 Week 8 Final cumulative Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story 0 12,100,000 26,600,000 32,300,000 35,300,000 — — — — 35,300,000 DAHMER 0 22,000,000 55,600,000 78,600,000 92,400,000 100,200,000 104,800,000 108,000,000 — 108,000,000 Monsters - The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story 0 12,300,000 31,800,000 44,900,000 53,600,000 58,900,000 62,200,000 64,400,000 — 64,400,000 Monster: The Ed Gein Story 0 12,200,000 32,900,000 42,400,000 47,500,000 50,300,000 — — — 50,300,000

Full Top 10s for October 5th to October 11th, 2026

English TV

English Film

Non-English TV

Non-English Film

That’s it for the Netflix Top 10s this week – let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.