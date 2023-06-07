Joaquin Phoenix Eyed for Untitled Spike Jonze Netflix Limited Series

Last year, a potential project in the works at Netflix with Spike Jonze helming was revealed. Now one year later, we’ve heard some more tiny snippets of news about the project and the fact that Joaquin Phoenix is currently being eyed for the lead role.

As mentioned above, the first mention of the project came from Matthew Belloni of Puck News, who slipped into an article about Netflix’s woes that Spike Jonze was quietly working on a new project.

Details were ultimately very slim, with the only details revealed at the time being:

“Spike Jonze, one of my favorite filmmakers, is quietly working on a lavish series at Netflix that hasn’t been announced yet, but which has a writers room and a broad, expensive canvas.”

Jonze is a prolific filmmaker who, if you can believe it, only has four feature film directing credits in his 24 years as a filmmaker Those movies are Her, Where The Wild Things Are, Adaptation. and his debut film, Being John Malkovich. He’s also directed multiple documentaries, including most recently, the 2020 Apple TV+ documentary, Beastie Boys Story.

We’re hearing that the project is set to be a limited series, and the genre will be science fiction. Jonze is attached to both directing and writing the project, which has been described as expansive and noted that it could be on track to be one of the most expensive shows in Netflix’s history.

Joaquin Phoenix, the Oscar-winning actor, is presently being considered and has an offer for the lead role in a new project. Should he accept, this would lead to a reunion with director Spike Jonze, with whom Phoenix previously collaborated in the acclaimed film, Her.

Spike Jonze is also eying another project at Netflix too. We hear that development is ongoing on an animated series too from the filmmaker.

We’ll no doubt be hearing more on this Spike Jonze project in the coming months and years, so stay tuned.