‘Wendell & Wild’ Netflix Animated Movie: What We Know So Far

Of the many upcoming animated feature films coming to Netflix, Wendell and Wild is perhaps one of our most anticipated. Netflix is developing a new animated dark comedy feature called Wendell & Wild which reunites Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as two scheming demons.

First announced way back in 2015, Wendell & Wild is directed by Oscar nominee Henry Selick, whose credits include Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and more. At the time, it wasn’t connected to Netflix,

The script was written by Selick and Jordan Peele. Acclaimed Argentinian artist Pablo Lobato designed the characters for Wendell & Wild. The film will be produced by Ellen Goldsmith-Vein for The Gotham Group, Peele via his Monkeypaw banner and Selick.

Bruno Coulais is the composer of the upcoming movie. He’s worked on 2009’s Caroline, 2004’s The Chorus, and The Crimson Rivers.

First preview of Netflix "Wendell & Wild" stop motion animated movie by Henry Selick (Coraline, The Nightmare Before Christmas). pic.twitter.com/RPLa9bXVnX — Catsuka (@catsuka) October 28, 2021

What’s the Netflix release date for Wendell & Wild?

It has been confirmed by Netflix that Wendell & Wild will see an October 2022 release date on the streamer.

Netflix is yet to announce the exact date within October 2022, however.

One of the campaigns Netflix has been running for the upcoming movie is live streams of a boombox box which is owned by Kat.

Keep an eye out for Kat, the teen protagonist in WENDELL & WILD—Henry Selick’s new animated film, co-written by Selick and Jordan Peele. Tune into her boombox at https://t.co/JPcanxHV2m WENDELL & WILD comes to Netflix in 2022 pic.twitter.com/mq5ZLpXU2H — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 8, 2021

What’s the plot of Wendell & Wild?

Netflix’s Wendell & Wild is an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele) – who enlist the aid of 13-year-old Kat Elliot – a tough teen with a load of guilt – to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the laws of life and death, all told through the hand-made artistry of stop motion.

Who is the voice cast for Wendell & Wild?

The full voice cast for Netflix’s Wendell & Wild was revealed via a March 2022 promo video showcasing the characters along with their voice actors. Take a look:

Keegan-Michael Key as Wendell

as Wendell Jordan Peele as Wild

as Wild Lyric Ross as Kat

as Kat Angela Bassett as Sister Helley

as Sister Helley James Hong as Father Bests

as Father Bests Sam Zelaya as Raul

as Raul Seema Virdi as Sloane

as Sloane Tamara Smart as Siobhan

as Siobhan Ramona Young as Sweetie

as Sweetie Ving Rhames as Buffalo Belzer

Additional cast includes Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Gary Gatewood

What’s the production status of Wendell & Wild?

With an October 2022 release date set, it’s clear that Netflix’s Wendell & Wild is near its completion and is in the post-production phase.

We’ll keep you updated on all things Wendell & Wild ahead of its Netflix release so keep this post bookmarked.