Animated Movies Coming to Netflix in 2022 and Beyond

Welcome to our big preview of all the animation movie projects Netflix has coming up in 2022, 2023, and beyond. This is an ongoing list that we’ve updated over time to reflect changes in Netflix’s lineup.

Note: This list contains contributions from Emily Horgan from her original 2021 & beyond preview. We’ll also be notably excluding anime movies.

Upcoming Netflix Original Animated Films Confirmed for 2022

Apollo 10 ½: A Space-Age Adventure

Coming to Netflix: April 1st, 2022

Format/Timing: Mixed media (live-action/hand-drawn and computer-animated imagery)

Who’s Involved: Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Richard Linklater. Starring Jack Black, Zachary Levi, Glen Powell and Josh Wiggins

Tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from two interwoven perspectives. It both captures the astronaut and mission control view of the triumphant moment, and the lesser-seen bottom-up perspective of what it was like from an excited kid’s perspective, living near NASA but mostly watching it on TV like hundreds of millions of others.

It’s ultimately both an exacting re-creation of this special moment in history and a kid’s fantasy about being plucked from his average life in suburbia to secretly train for a covert mission to the moon.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Format/Timing: Stop-motion animation – Coming in December 2022

Who’s Involved: First animated feature film from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Co-produced by The Jim Henson Company (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), and ShadowMachine (Bojack Horseman)

In this retelling based on the Italian classic tale, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend. He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world.

The project has been in development for many years and was sadly delayed due to the pandemic but it’s finally coming to Netflix for Christmas 2022.

Rise of TMNT

Format/Timing: Movie adaptation of the successful Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. Originally planned for 2021, now confirmed for 2022.

Who’s Involved: Produced by Nickelodeon. Hayley Joel Osment features in the voice talent.

When a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning, Leo is forced to rise & lead his brothers, Raph, Donnie, & Mikey in a fight to save the world from a terrifying alien species…the Krang!

The Sea Beast

Format/Timing: CG animated feature. Slated for 2022 when announced in 2018.

Who’s Involved: From director Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero 6, Bolt)

Originally known as Jacob and the Sea Beast, The Sea Beast tells the epic story of a charming seafarer who sails into uncharted waters and discovers an unlikely ally in a sea monster.

Wendell & Wild

Format/Timing: Stop motion animation – announced in 2018 for 2021

Who’s Involved: From writer/director Henry Selick (Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline). Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele are also involved.

Two demon brothers (voiced by Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele) escape the Underworld and find themselves in a town where they must evade a demon-duster teenager, Kat, who is trying to destroy them.

What animated films are you looking forward to watching on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.

Upcoming Netflix Original Animated Films Coming in 2022 or Beyond

A number of animated movies are either confirmed to be coming outside of 2022 or weren’t included in that initial 2022 lineup.

Beyond Good & Evil

Format/Timing: Hybrid live-action

Who’s involved: Directed by Rob Letterman and produced by Ubisoft Film & Television

The plot is being kept under wraps for this highly anticipated hybrid animated movie based on the video game of the same name.

How far along the project is in development is unclear, the video game sequel has faced consistent setbacks.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Format/Timing: 2023

Who’s involved: Directed by Sam Fell and produced by Aardman Animation

If you can believe it, by the time this sequel comes out, it’d have been 23 years since the original Chicken Run was released by Dreamworks.

Now, an all-star cast comes together for a new entry. Among the voice cast for the new entry includes Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones), Zachary Levi (Chuck), and Thandiwe Newton (Westworld).

Here’s what you can expect from the new entry:

“When Ginger and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team – even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!”

Escape from Hat

Format/Timing: Was expected in 2022 but unclear where in development it is.

Who’s Involved: Academy Award-nominated director Mark Osborne (Kung Fu Panda, The Little Prince). Based on the book by Adama Kline and Brian Taylor.

Escape From Hat brings light to the ancient mysteries of magic. In a fairy tale where black cats are bad and magic rabbits are good, balance is threatened when one such rabbit is cast into a mysterious realm of danger and shadow. There, our desperate hero rallies an unexpected band of allies and undertakes an impossible quest to escape from inside a magician’s hat – and return to the human boy he dearly loves.

High in the Clouds

Format/Timing: CG animated feature film. Originally slated for 2022.

Who’s involved: Timothy Reckart to direct, Gaumont and Netflix Animation producing.

Based on the adventure novel which was published in 2005, this feature comedy film will see a squirrel embarking on a journey to find an animal sanctuary.

Paul McCartney who was behind the book the movie is based on is rumored to be involved further in the project specifically in creating original songs. In addition, Lady Gaga is also rumored to be involved.

Pashmina

Format/Timing: CG-animated musical

Who’s involved: Bend It Films, Hyde Park Entertainment. Gurinder Chadha to direct.

This animated musical movie tells the tale of an Indian-American girl who rediscovers her heritage via a magical pashmina.

The movie was announced back in early 2019. Alongside the announcement, Ashok Amritraj said: “Pashmina is a wonderful coming-of-age story that will resonate with anyone who has ever felt like an outsider, and one that I believe Netflix families around the world will enjoy experiencing together.”

Puffin Rock: The Movie

Format/Timing: Based on the 2D pre-school series, both seasons were picked up globally by Netflix

Who’s Involved: Another production from Cartoon Saloon, this time alongside Penguin Books and Dog Ears. Chris O’Dowd narrates the series.

The movie sees our hero Oona work with her friends to save their island, and a precious little egg, in an action-packed story that celebrates our magnificent natural environment and features themes of belonging, courage, and friendship.

Redwall Film

Format/Timing: Animated film. Timing TBC

Who’s Involved: Adapted from Brian Jacques’ 22-strong best-selling Redwall book. Patrick McHale (Adventure Time, Over the Garden Wall, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio) is on board to write.

The fantasy novels tell stories of heroes and villains played out by talking, anthropomorphic woodland animals who live at Redwall Abbey. The film is based on the first book in the series which follows badger warrior, Lord Brocktree.

Spongebob Movies

Format/Timing: Unclear whether they’re still in development for Netflix.

Who’s Involved: Nickelodeon

Two spin-off films for Spongebob were reportedly in development at some point for Netflix but it’s unclear whether that’s still the case in 2022.

Steps

Format: TBC

Who’s Involved: Riki Lindhome (co-creator of Another Period) and Kate Micucci (co-creators of Garfunkel & Oates)

Produced by Amy Poehler and Kim Lessing of Paper Kit Productions, this new musical movie will be a spin on the classic Cinderella story about two stepsisters who are overlooked by the prince and set out on their own journey of self discovery.

Sulwe

Format/Timing: Animated musical. Timing TBC.

Who’s Involved: Based on the bestselling book from Academy Award-winning actress, Lupita Nyong’o, who will also produce. A reading by the actress, illustrated by Vashti Harrison, was a part of Netflix’s Bookmarks series.

Sulwe tells the story of a young dark-skinned girl who sets off on a magical journey following an encounter with a shooting star. She learns the story of the sisters Night and Day. The story has strong themes of colorism and self-esteem.

The Magician’s Elephant

Format/Timing: CG Animated Film. Timing TBC.

Who’s Involved: Based on a novel by Newberry Medal winning author, Kate DiCamillo (The Tale of Despereaux/Flora and Ulysses). The cast includes Noah Jupe, Benedict Wong, Pixie Davies, Sian Clifford, Brian Tyree Henry, Natasia Demetriou, Mandy Patinkin and Dawn French.

When Peter (voiced by Noah Jupe), who is searching for his long-lost sister named Adel (voiced by Pixie Davies), crosses paths with a fortune teller in the market square, there is only one question on his mind: is his sister still alive? The answer, that he must find a mysterious elephant and the magician (voiced by Benedict Wong) who will conjure it, sets Peter off on a harrowing journey to complete three seemingly impossible tasks that will change the face of his town forever.

The Monkey King

Format/Timing: CG Animated Film planned for 2023, targeting kids 6 – 11

Who’s Involved: Produced by Academy Award-nominated Peilin Chou (Over the Moon) and Kendra Haaland (co-producer of How to Train Your Dragon 2), and directed by Academy Award-nominated Anthony Stacchi (The Boxtrolls). Features all-Asian voice talent: Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Jo Koy, Ron Yuan, Hoon Lee, Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Pang, Andrew Kishino, Jodi Long, James Sie and BD Wong. Part of Netflix’s expanded lineup from Asian American creators.

Inspired by China’s famous legend Journey to the West, the film tells the story of a very special Monkey, and his magical fighting Stick, who team up to fight against gods, demons, dragons, and the greatest enemy of all, Monkey’s own hubris!

The Witch Boy

Format/Timing: Animated musical

Who’s Involved: Based on the graphic novels by Molly Know Ostertag. Produced by Vertigo Entertainment (The Lego Movie) with HAIM involved in the soundtrack.

In a secret, magical community where girls are born to be witches and boys grow into shapeshifters, Aster is surprised to discover his emerging and extraordinary witch powers. When a mysterious danger threatens his world, Aster must embark on a journey to uncover the truth behind himself, his powers, and everything that is magical.

Thelma and the Unicorn

Format/Timing: TBC

Who’s Involved: Based on the novel by award-winning, Australian, children’s author Aaron Blabey

When a rare pink and glitter-filled moment of fate makes Thelma the Pony’s wish of being a unicorn come true, she rises to instant international pop-superstar stardom, but at an unexpected cost. Thelma the Unicorn is a joyful story about learning to love who you are… even if you don’t have sparkles.

Tunga

Who’s Involved: Rosendo Ruíz to direct, Germina Films and El Carro producing. Developed as part of the Impact program.

Netflix won a well-fought battle for the rights to Tunga back in February 2019.

Here’s how the movie is pitched:

“Tunga, a young African girl and her animal totem Zuze must venture to a mythical city to learn the magic of summoning rain to save her village from drought.”

Wallace & Gromit

Format/Timing: Confirmed for 2024

Who’s involved: The original creators of the two characters will direct – Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham.

The duo of Wallace & Gromit first graced British screens back in 1989 and has seen numerous spin-offs, series, and feature films since but now they’re back on the big screen.

The movie will be distributed by the BBC in the United Kingdom, Netflix everywhere else.

The film “sees Gromit becoming concerned that Wallace is a little too dependent on his inventions. When Wallace’s “Smart Gnome” develops a mind of its own, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master…or Wallace may never be able to invent again!”

We Lost Our Human

Format: Interactive fiction / Expected to arrive in 2022

Who’s Involved: Curtis Lelash known for The Regular Show and Adventure Time

2D interactive special created by Rikke Asbjoern and Chris Garbutt, creators of the Nickelodeon/Netflix Original series Pinky Malinky.

Among the voice cast for the interactive movie is Ben Schwartz, Matty Cardarople, Lauren Tom and Henry Rollins.

Finally, just to wrap up, here’s a few other rumored or animated projects with very little to no details available:

Ronnie Del Carmen is working on a yet-to-be-titled Netflix animated feature film although we do know it’s based on lore and mythology from the Philippines.

An animated feature film of the Brian Jacques book Redwall is rumored to be attached to Netflix.

Rideback and Netflix are reportedly teaming up on this animated feature that focuses on trees, working title “Trees!”.

Emma Needell is working on a fantasy project that’s rumored to included animation.

An untitled country mouse/city mouse movie is reportedly in development.

An untitled South African-produced animated feature film is in development that’s described as The Neverending Story meets The Last Unicorn.

What animated project are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix in the coming year or two? Let us know in the comments.