What Time Will ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 be on Netflix?

Bridgerton is back. It’s been 455 days since Bridgerton season 1 debuted and now we’re mere hours away from the second season being added across the globe. If you’re looking to stay up late or wake up early, we’ll run you through when it’ll be added to Netflix where you live!

With new lavish sets, plenty of new faces and plenty of twists and turns promised, this is the return of Netflix’s biggest show in their history.

If you’re needing a primer before diving into the new season tomorrow, check out our everything you need to know about Bridgerton season 2 guide but if you’re going in cold, you’re probably just wanting to know when you can watch.

Time Zone Release Schedule for Bridgerton Season 2

As per all other Netflix Original releases (with exceptions for Indian releases but that’s another story) all new seasons of shows arrive as the clock strikes midnight in Los Angeles where Netflix is based.

That means for some the show won’t be available until early morning, middle of the day or even in the afternoon if you live in Asian regions.

Here’s a breakdown of all the major time zones and when Bridgerton season 2 will be on Netflix on March 24th.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-7) Mountain Standard Time 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time 04:00 AM (GMT-3) GMT 07:00 AM (GMT) British Summer Time 08:00 AM (GMT +1) Central European Summer Time 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time 13:15 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 (GMT+8:00) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Standard Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11)

Bridgerton Season 2 not showing on Netflix yet?

Netflix adds new seasons consistently on the dot, you may not see the show come up immediately on your device particularly if you’re already logged in. If it’s past the time listed above and Bridgerton season 2 is still not available, here’s what you need to do.

Essentially you need to reload the Netflix app. On mobiles or app versions of Netflix (ie Netflix on your Roku, Fire Stick, or Smart TV), navigate to the help section and there’s a reload Netflix button. If that’s not there, sign out and sign back in as it has the same effect.

If you’re on a web browser, refreshing your cache or closing the website and reopening will do the job.

What’s next for Bridgerton after season 2

Of course, as you’ve no doubt heard, there’s plenty more to look forward to after you’ve gobbled up all the new season of Bridgerton.

Filming is currently ongoing for the spin-off series tentatively called Queen Charlotte.

The main show has also been renewed for at least two more seasons. It’s unclear where season 3 of Bridgerton currently is in terms of development. We do know, however, a different showrunner is coming in to replace Van Dusen. Jess Brownell will be taking the reigns going forwards.

While you’re waiting, we’d recommend checking out the Bridgerton season 2 red carpet stream on YouTube: