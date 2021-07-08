What Time Will ‘Virgin River’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

Virgin River is about to return with another full season on Netflix globally. If you’re looking to stay up late or wake up early depending on where you live, here’s what time the show’s third season will be on Netflix.

Ever since the series first premiered back in December 2019, Virgin River has been a fan-favorite ever since. It’s seen a new season every year since although this year its release has sped up thanks to an expedited filming schedule.

Season 3 of Virgin River releases on Netflix globally on July 9th, 2021.

Full Release Time Schedule for Virgin River season 3

If you’re not sure what time zone you live in, head over to a time zone converter and put 12:00 AM Los Angeles in the left box and search for your region in the second box and it will automatically convert.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-7) Mountain Standard Time 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time 04:00 AM (GMT-3) British Summer Time 08:00 AM (GMT +1) Central European Summer Time 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time 13:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 (GMT+8:00) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Standard Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11)

After you’ve all caught up on Virgin River season 3, we’ll be posting our big preview for season 4 which as we’ve reported several times is not only renewed but expected to begin filming at the end of this month.

Virgin River season 3 is not showing on Netflix

If it’s past the time listed above and the show still isn’t showing, don’t panic. You’re probably seeing a cached version of Netflix either on your mobile, web or app.

To rectify this, you’ll need to essentially reload. On mobiles or app versions of Netflix, navigate to the help section and there’s a reload Netflix button.

If you’re on a browser, you may need to reset the cache.

Logging in and out can also assist in bringing in the new releases on Netflix.

If you want to know what you can expect from season 3, Alexandra Breckenridge spoke to Us Weekly and revealed some of the key themes we’ll see throughout the new season.

Are you excited for Virgin River season 3 on Netflix? Will you be staying up or just watching normally? Let us know down in the comments.