What’s New on Netflix UK & Top 10s: August 10th, 2020

There are only 2 new additions to the UK library today, but thankfully we’ve also had some excellent new titles arrive over the weekend. Here are the top 10s, what’s leaving, and what’s new on Netflix UK today for August 10th, 2020.

First of all, here is today’s top highlight on Netflix UK:

Jumanji (1995)

Director: Joe Johnston

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Family | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, Bonnie Hunt, Bradley Pierce, Jonathan Hyde

A 90s classic starring the legendary Robin Williams, and despite not having the same level of high-octane action as the recent iterations, Jumanji is still an iconic movie to those that grew up throughout the 90s.

Upon discovering an enchanted board game in their new home, Judy and Peter Shepherd release Alan Parrish, a man that was trapped inside the mysterious game for decades. Unbeknownst to them, they’ve unwittingly unleashed the terrors of the board game inside, and the only way for it to stop is by finishing the game.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: August 10th, 2020

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Season 1) N

Kongsuni and Friends (Season 1) N

What’s New on Netflix This Past Weekend: August 10th, 2020

The Governor (Season 1)

Killer Women with Piers Morgan (Season 1)

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan (Season 1)

Zoo (3 Seasons)

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: August. 10th, 2020

The Umbrella Academy has retained its place at the top of the TV series.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: August 10th, 2020 1️⃣The Umbrella Academy

2️⃣Selling Sunset

3️⃣World’s Most Wanted

4️⃣The Fall

5️⃣Good Girls

6️⃣Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

7️⃣The Seven Deadly Sins

8️⃣Friday Night Dinner

9️⃣Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons

🔟Don’t Tell the Bride — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 10, 2020

