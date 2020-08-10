‘Julie and The Phantoms’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in September 2020

Coming to Netflix this September is the first Original series by High School Musical creator Kenny Ortega: Julie and the Phantoms. With some exceptional young talent cast in Netflix’s new smash hit teen-musical, we can expect plenty of young subscribers loving what Julie and The Phantoms will bring to the table.

Julie and The Phantoms is an upcoming Netflix Original teen musical-drama series created by Kenny Ortega, and is based on the Brazilian series Julie e os Fantasmas. The series is one of the first many new Originals coming to Netflix after the streaming service inked a multi-year deal with Ortega, the creator of High School Musical.

The series will further Netflix’s library of young-teen dramas, sitcoms, and musicals.

When is the Julie and The Phantoms Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that the first season of Julie and The Phantoms will arrive on Netflix on Thursday the 10th of September, 2020.

All nine featured episodes will be available to stream upon release.

What is the plot of Julie and The Phantoms?

When highschooler Julie loses her passion for music, the flame is reignited when the ghosts of teenage boy-band appear after being dead for 25 years. With each other’s help, Julie’s passion for music returns, and she makes the boys into the band they were always meant to be.

Who are the cast members of Julie and The Phantoms?

Netflix released a video introducing the cast of Julie and The Phantoms on their Futures YouTube channel.

In case you don’t watch the video above, the table below is the full list of cast members confirmed for Julie and The Phantoms:

Role Title Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Julie Madison Reyes *debuting* Luke Charlie Gillespie Runt | Charmed | The Rest of Us Alex Owen Joyner The Veil | 100 Things to Do Before High School | The Thundermans Reggie Jeremy Shada Adventure Time | Voltron: Legendary Defender | Team America: World Police Flynn Jadah Marie Descendants 3 | Ready Player One |. Blue Bloods Carrie Savannah Lee May Knight Squad | The Secret Lives of Cheerleaders | Bizaadvark Mrs. Harrison Marci T. House Godzilla | The Big Year | The Mountain Between Us Caleb Covington Cheyenne Jackson American Horror Story | 30 Rock | Glee

Madison Reyes will be making her acting debut in Julie and The Phantoms.

