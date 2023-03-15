When Time Will ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2 Be on Netflix?

We’re just hours away from returning to the Grisha universe on Netflix with the return of Shadow and Bone season 2. If you’re looking to stay up, wake up, or just wondering when the new season hits in your timezone, we’re here to help.

If you can quite believe it, it’s been nearly two years since we first got our hands on the first season of Shadow and Bone, and the wait has been long justified with season 2 upping the ante on the first.

Per Netflix, here’s the official synopsis for the returning Netflix Original series:

“Alina Starkov is on the run. A beacon of hope to some and a suspected traitor to others, she’s determined to bring down the Shadow Fold and save Ravka from ruin. But General Kirigan has returned to finish what he started. Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers.”!

What Time Will Shadow and Bone Season 2 Release Where You Live?

As you may know, Netflix releases its Originals simultaneously worldwide, which means that if you’re living in a Western country, it’ll be released early in the morning. In contrast, those who live in the East will see it added later in the day.

Please note that times are slightly different this week, given that the USA recently shifted into daylight savings time.

Here’s a breakdown of all the timezones and when Shadow and Bone S2 will stream where you live:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time (PDT) – Los Angeles etc 12:00 AM (GMT-7) Mountain Standard Time (MDT) – Phoenix etc 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time (CDT) – Mexico City etc 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) – New York etc 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 04:00 AM (GMT-3) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM (GMT) British Summer Time (BST) 08:00 AM (GMT+1) Central European Summer Time (CEST) 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 10:00 AM (GMT+3) Israel Daylight Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 PM (GMT+8) Korea Standard Time (KST) – South Korea 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Japan Standard Time (JST) 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 18:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 19:00 PM (GMT+12)

Countdown Timer for Shadow and Bone Season 2 on Netflix

If you’re unsure what time zone you’re in, or it’s not listed, refer to the countdown timer we’ve embedded below, which is programmed to midnight in Los Angeles.

Still Can’t See Shadow and Bone Season 2 on Netflix?

If the time above has elapsed and season 2 is still not showing in your Netflix app or website, you’ll need to perform a simple refresh.

If you’re on a mobile, that means closing down the app and reopening it. If you’re on a TV, you can do the same or navigate to the help section, where there’s an option to reload Netflix.

Finally, you can use this link which is the first episode of season 2 direct link.

Are you looking forward to Shadow and Bone season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comment down below.