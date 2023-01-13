All three After movies are now streaming on Netflix in select regions, including the United States, and a fourth is on the way! Here’s a look at everything we know about After Everything and when we can expect it to land on Netflix.

The After movie franchise is a series of romantic drama films produced by Wattpad and Voltage Pictures.

The first film, After, was released in April 2019 and is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Anna Todd. The story follows a young woman named Tessa who begins a relationship with a mysterious and troubled man named Hardin.

That first film recently departed Netflix in the United States.

The second film, After We Collided, was released in October 2020; the third film After We Fell in 2021 and the most recent, After Ever Happy, in 2022.

All four have come to Netflix in eight select regions worldwide, including Canada, the United States, India, Japan, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The first movie did arrive on Netflix in more regions, including the United Kingdom, but subsequent sequels have all been sold to Prime Video instead.

The existence of a fifth film was confirmed in mid-2022, with filming having already concluded on an additional entry as of August 2022.

Castille Landon returns to direct and write with Jessica Webber, and Paul S. Tracey confirmed to be in the cast alongside Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Cora Kirk.

When will After Everything be on Netflix?

At this point in time, no theatrical release date has been set yet for After Everything, but if current patterns hold, we’re expecting it to hit theaters in late 2023 and then arrive on Netflix in all eight regions outlined above in quick succession later months.

The Asian regions tend to get the movies fastest, around a month or two after theatrical releases, while the US and Canada usually have to wait a month or two longer.

Our current estimate is that Netflix will receive After Everything in Q4 2023 or Q1 2024.

There will also be ANOTHER sequel and prequel to the After franchise

Yes, the well isn’t dry yet, a prequel and another sequel are currently planned for the movie franchise.

A prequel of sorts is in development next and based on the novella of the same name. It’ll focus on Hardin Scott’s life before he met Tessa Young and be set years before the events of After.

Although nothing is set in stone for a sequel, it will reportedly be an MMA love story and have a new original script.

Are you looking forward to watching After Everything on Netflix if and when it eventually arrives? Let us know in the comments down below.