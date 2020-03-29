When will All American Season 3 be on Netflix?

All American season 2 is now on Netflix in the United States and the good news is that it’s returning for a third season. When will season 3 be back on The CW and perhaps more importantly, when will season 3 of All American be on Netflix? Let’s take a look.

In case you’re not familiar, All American is about a young athlete who is recruited to play for the Beverly High School football team.

Season 2 released on The CW with another 16 episodes between October and March 2020 and eventually arrived on Netflix on March 17th, 2020.

The series was given an instant re-order for season 3 that’s set to once again air in the fall season.

When will All American season 3 release on Netflix?

Fortunately, with The CW releases, they arrive eight days after they wrap up. With All American following a familiar schedule each year predicting its Netflix release is fairly simple.

Of course, this doesn’t include new The CW shows but does cover the likes of Black Lightning, Riverdale, The Flash and more.

Once again, we’re expecting season 3 to start on The CW in October 2020 with it wrapping up in March 2021. That would suggest to us that we’ll season 3 on Netflix in March 2021.

Will All American be delayed due to Coronavirus?

Many productions are currently feeling the pressure due to Coronavirus but All American is likely unaffected as of the original time of publishing.

According to our sources, filming on All American is not due to get underway until summer 2020.

For the moment, at least, the series should stick to its original schedule.

What about other regions?

You might be asking whether any other regions of Netflix will be getting All American in the near future? Sadly, that doesn’t look to be the case. The series remains unsold in most regions outside the US so there is a chance but given the subject matter it seems unlikely.

Are you looking forward to season 3 of All American on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.