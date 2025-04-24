‘All American’ Season 7 Confirms Netflix Release Date As Wait for Season 8 Begins

The CW has rapidly transformed in recent years, slimming down its scripted slate, but All American has remained. Recently returning for its seventh season, the next batch of episodes, and the final show to come to Netflix from The CW deal, will drop in 2025. The show has now confirmed when it’ll return to Netflix with new episodes, but will the show also be back for season 8? Its future is uncertain.

On the air since 2019, All American is an American football series created by April Blair, who just released her new Netflix show, Ransom Canyon, and is now awaiting a season 2 renewal. Now over 100 episodes, the series has followed Spencer James on his football journey from high school to the big leagues in top-flight football. Season 7 of the show was announced in June 2024 with a confirmed episode count of 13. Unlike some prior seasons, it’s not expected that All American will suffer from delays, whether due to COVID or, more recently, the Hollywood strikes.

Season 7 began its 13-episode run on January 29, 2025, which is slightly later than earlier seasons, given that filming didn’t commence until October 21, 2024, and is scheduled to run through March 17, 2025. The series will conclude with its 13th and final episode on May 5th, 2025.

All American Season 7 Will Arrive on Netflix in May 2025

The show continues to be available on Netflix, albeit only in the United States, through an old output deal the streamer had with the network throughout much of the 2010s. No other region on Netflix currently carries the show, and we don’t expect that to change.

Here’s a recap of when All American has dropped on Netflix thus far since 2019:

Season 6 was added to Netflix on July 23rd, 2024

Season 5 was added on May 23rd, 2023

Season 4 was added on May 31st, 2022

Season 3 was added on July 27th, 2021

Season 2 was added on March 17th, 2020

Season 1 was added on March 28th, 2019

For every season, they’ve always dropped on Netflix around 9 days after the finale airs on The CW. That will also be the case for season 7, which led us to predict an early May release, but Netflix has now confirmed that they intend to drop the entire season 7 on May 13, 2025, as part of their May 2025 schedule.

As mentioned above, this is the last scripted show to come to Netflix. If it’s the final season, it will remain on Netflix through 2030. You can see all of the CW shows and when they leave Netflix through our guide here.

Will All American return for Season 8? What Happened to All American: Homecoming Season 4?

There’s currently no word on the future of All American right now. If we were betting, we’d say the show may struggle to come back given The CW’s recent cull in programming in recent years, but having Netflix continuing to carry some of the costs makes the case to keep it going for at least one more rodeo.

TV Line assessed the show’s chances at returning for a new entry recently, with some pros and cons:

The Case to Keep:The semi-rebooted drama is clearly just getting started with its newbie characters, from Khalil’s looming gang troubles to the ever-shifting KJ/Amina/Tori/Khalil quadrangle. Plus, though we miss All American‘s departed series regulars, the show has kept Spencer, Olivia, et al. woven into this season pretty seamlessly. Lastly, we’d hate to see The CW’s lineup of scripted originals get any leaner. The Case to Cut:With no disrespect to All American‘s new characters, many of their arcs feel like retreads of Spencer & Co.’s years-ago storylines. And after seven seasons, the show’s inspirational, feel-good approach has started to drain it of any meaningful conflict.

Unlike All American, the spin-off series All American: Homecoming is concluded with season 3, which hit Netflix in 2024. That series came to Netflix outside of the original CW arrangement, having first been bound for release on Max instead.

Are you looking forward to season 7 of All American dropping on Netflix next year? Let us know in the comments below, and keep this post bookmarked, as we’ll update it with the latest information as it becomes available.