When will Season 2 of ‘All American’ be on Netflix?

All American season 2 is soon coming to an end on The CW meaning that we’ll be getting the next season of All American coming to Netflix shortly. Here’s what we know about when we’ll be streaming season 2 of the sports drama on Netflix.

The show remains one of the few sports dramas on Netflix. The series is inspired by the true story of Spencer Paysinger and follows a high school football player recruited from Central America.

The second season sees the fallout of what happened from season 1 with the team winning the state championship where Spencer and Billy face big changes in their lives going forward.

When will All American season 2 be back on The CW?

Season 1 of All American first arrived on Netflix in the United States shortly after its season 1 finale on March 28th, 2019.

Season 2 of All American kicked off on October 7th, 2019 and is currently scheduled to wrap up on The CW after another 16 episodes on March 9th, 2020.

As always, if you can’t wait for All American to come to Netflix, you’ll be able to find the show available on CW Seed.

All American Season 2 Netflix Release Schedule

Thankfully, Netflix will be the recipient of All American season 2.

Although The CW didn’t renew its overall output deal with Netflix, it will continue updating all its current shows onto Netflix under what are known as legacy contracts.

As predicted, the series will be returning to Netflix in March 2020. Specifically, it’ll be arriving alongside fellow The CW show Black Lightning on March 17th, 2020.

Why isn’t All American on Netflix outside the United States?

Netflix in the United States is the only region currently carrying the football drama. The reason for this isn’t entirely clear although it is likely Netflix had the chance to carry the show elsewhere.

American Football is growing in the United Kingdom but despite this, the show remains unsold in the region.

We’ll update this post closer to when All American comes back on the air but it gives you a rough idea for now.

Let us know if you’re looking forward to season 2 of All American down below.