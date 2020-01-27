The era of Arrow is almost over as we await the arrival of the eighth season and final season on Netflix. While the quality of the series has dipped and dived, it’s still a testament that Arrow lasted for so many years, even when the going got tough. It’s going to be hard for many fans to say goodbye to Oliver but more importantly, when will season 8 of Arrow be on Netflix? Let’s find out.

After eight years of cleaning up Star City, it’s finally time for Oliver to give up the green hood, and his bow and quiver. As the first hero of the Arrowverse, it’s only natural that we’re saying our goodbyes to the Green Arrow first.

When will Arrow season 8 be on Netflix?

Fans can look forward to an earlier arrival for the eighth and final season of Arrow as the season has been cut short to ten episodes. The finale of Arrow should be airing on The CW on Tuesday the 28th of January 2020.

Thanks to an update to Netflix’s page for Arrow, we now know that season 8 of Arrow will be arriving on Netflix on February 5th, 2020. Interestingly, however, it was not announced part of the main February 2020 release schedule but we’ve now added it to ours.

What to expect from Arrow season 8?

With only ten episodes remaining this season doesn’t have the time to set up one final boss for Oliver Queen to fight. Much of this season will be spent building towards a Crisis on Infinite Earths.

In a conversation with showrunner Marc Guggenheim and actor Stephen Amell, Digital Spy was able to confirm that season ten will be revisiting previous seasons. It has also been confirmed that Colin Donnell and Josh Segarra will be returning to reprise their roles as Tommy Merlyn and Adrian Chase.

Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover

*POTENTIAL SPOILERS*

It looks like Crisis on Infinite Earths could be the very end of Oliver Queen, or so we have been lead to believe by Monitor. It’s no secret that Barry Allen and Kara died in the comics during a Crisis on Infinite Earths but could Oliver be the one to twist fate and be the hero to save his friends from a grim fate?

Whatever happens, there are two further episodes after the crossover which will see out the remaining story of Arrow.

When will other regions be streaming Arrow season 8?

The following regions will also receive season 8 of Arrow:

Belgium

France

Netherlands

Switzerland

Other regions also receive seasons of Arrow but are a season or more behind:

Argentina (Season 1-6)

Australia (Season 1-6)

Brazil (Season 1-6)

Germany (Season 1-6)

Hong Kong (Season 1-6)

Iceland (Season 1-6)

India (Season 1-6)

Israel (Season 1-6)

Japan (Season 1-6)

Lithuania (Season 1-6)

Mexico (Season 1-6)

Portugal (Season 1-6)

Romania (Season 1-6)

Russia (Season 1-6)

Singapore (Season 1-6)

South Africa (Season 1-6)

South Korea (Season 1-6)

Spain (Season 1-6)

Sweden (Season 1-6)

Thailand (Season 1-6)

Czech Republic (Season 1-5)

Greece (Season 1-5)

Poland (Season 1-5)

Slovakia (Season 1-5)

Subscribers in the UK will need a subscription to Sky or Now TV as Arrow and other Arrowverse titles are exclusive to Sky services.

Is Arrow scheduled to leave Netflix?

Unless any of the remaining Arrowverse shows are canceled, Arrow will be the first to leave Netflix.

Arrow hasn’t been officially ‘scheduled’ to leave Netflix, but we have a good idea of when it will depart. With the final season scheduled to arrive in 2020, the series will have around five years left before it leaves Netflix. This means you can expect to see Arrow on Netflix until of least 2025.

Are you looking forward to Arrow season 8? Let us know in the comments below.