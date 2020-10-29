When will ‘Black Lightning’ Season 4 be on Netflix?

Black Lightning will be returning for its fourth season in early 2021 on The CW and will be coming to Netflix in most regions around the world in 2021 too. Here’s the current expected Netflix release schedule for Black Lightning season 4 and what we know so far.

Developed by Salim Akil, Black Lightning is one of the newer rosters within the Arrowverse which was originally due to head to Fox back in the day. Instead, it found its way onto The CW and Netflix in most regions around the world.

Cress Williams plays the role of Jefferson Pierce, a crime-fighting high school headmaster who gets back into his former life as Black Lightning.

Some have rumored for quite some time that The Outsiders will be making its way to Black Lightning but that’s yet to be officially confirmed.

When will Black Lightning season 3 be back on The CW?

In recent years, new seasons of Black Lightning have aired in each October alongside the other shows from the Arrowverse (big guide on how to watch The Arrowverse on Netflix here) on The CW.

That’s changing for season 4 due to unfortunate reasons which is the global pandemic and its knock-on effect on productions around the world which most titles from The CW have been affected by.

As a result and alongside the complete lineup from The CW, its season 4 premiere has been pushed back to January 2021 although a specific date has yet to be revealed.

When will Black Lightning season 3 be on Netflix in the US?

The US continues to get Black Lightning as part of the old output deal Netflix had with The CW.

That deal which is for shows released before the fall season of 2019 sees all The CW primetime shows come to Netflix with new seasons roughly 9 days after their season finale airs.

That means we’re currently expecting the series to wrap up at least three months later in 2021 and arrive on Netflix US between May and August 2021.

Black Lightning Season 4 International Netflix Release Date

Outside the US, Netflix carries the show as a Netflix Original including regions like the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada.

Although some of the earlier seasons did hit Netflix internationally on a weekly basis that stopped happening with season 3. Instead, the series drops on Netflix in a similar fashion as the US although not exactly the same date.

So that means those outside the US can also expect a summer 2021 release date for Black Lightning season 4.

Looking forward to Black Lightning season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.