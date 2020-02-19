Black Lightning Season 3 Netflix Release Schedule

Black Lightning is coming back for its third season in 2019 and into 2020 and will be releasing across Netflix. Here’s a complete breakdown of the Black Lightning release schedule for season 3 which includes the release dates for regions such as the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States and more.

Although Black Lightning technically sits just outside of the Arrowverse on The CW, it is one of the many DC shows that gets produced by The CW. It tells the story of a school principal who hides his superhero identity as an electrical superhero.

Season 3 of Black Lightning will once again begin premiering in its regular fall spot with season 3 due to begin on October 7th, 2019.

Now let’s walk you through when season 3 of Black Lightning will be on Netflix.

Black Lightning Season 3 Netflix US Release

Let’s kick off with when Netflix US will be seeing Black Lightning.

First, we should address the rumors of Black Lightning leaving Netflix.

This is because The CW will no longer be continuing their overall output deal with Netflix. This only applies to new titles, though. Netflix will still be getting new seasons of all of the Arrowverse titles with the exception of Batwoman in 2019 which is pegged for HBO Max.

Now let’s move onto the actual US release date. As per our predictions, season 3 of Black Lightning has been announced for release on Netflix on March 17th, 2020.

It is set to release on Netflix alongside fellow The CW show, All American season 2.

Black Lightning Release Schedule for Netflix Original Regions

As many of you will know, Black Lightning is carried as a Netflix Original in many regions. These include regions such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. In fact, the show is available almost everywhere outside of the United States as a Netflix Original.

Sadly, unlike Riverdale, Black Lightning does not arrive on a weekly basis. Season 2 of Black Lightning did arrive on Netflix weekly but won’t be for season 3.

As of February 19th, 2020 we’ve yet to learn when Black Lightning season 3 will be on Netflix outside

Are you looking forward to watching Black Lightning season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.