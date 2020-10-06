When will ‘Evil’ Season 2 be on Netflix?

Netflix has picked up the license to Evil from CBS with season 1 now streaming in its entirety. Season 2 is on the way but will it be coming to Netflix? The answer is we’re not sure as we’ll explain below.

Quick recap before we dive into season 2.

Created by Michelle and Robert King (behind The Good Wife) the TV series follows a group of different qualified team members who investigate the paranormal and specifically looks into the science behind these strange encounters.

Luke Cage’s Mike Colter stars alongside Katja Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, Brooklyn Shuck, and Skylar Gray.

Season 1 of Evil arrived on Netflix USA (no other regions were included) on October 1st, 2020.

The series has premiered strong on Netflix US currently peaking at position number 4 on the TV charts for October 6th, 2020. The series also headlined the best new TV series for the first week of October.

Why did Evil get added to Netflix US?

As you may know, CBS rarely licenses its current lineup of shows away from its own CBS All Access platform although that changed this year with Netflix picking up both this and The Unicorn.

If coronavirus hadn’t impacted Netflix productions and its entire lineup for 2020, we may not have see Evil touch down on Netflix. In fact, we can guarantee that to be the case.

The series remains on CBS All Access.

When will Evil season 2 be on CBS?

As with all production halted this year, the series won’t be returning for its regular fall slot. Instead, we’ve heard production begins on season 2 in late September 2020 or early October 2020 in New York.

Right now, we don’t have an official return date although November 2020 has been cited in numerous articles. We’ll update this once we hear of the official S2 release date.

When will season 2 of Evil be on Netflix?

Now, here’s the tricky bit. There is a possibility that Netflix won’t be seeing season 2 of Evil at all. In fact, that’s the situation that’s currently expected to play out. As Deadline reports, the deal on Netflix getting Evil is for a single year license.

In the report, it states that “CBS TV Studios sees the Netflix licensing deal as a promotional tool”.

So what will happen once season 2 is out is that Netflix and ViacomCBS will have to enter talks about streaming season 2, if at all.

Should season 2 come to Netflix, we suspect it’ll be on the anniversary of the deal which would be around October 2021.

Would you like to see Evil season 2 hit Netflix in 2021? Let us know in the comments.