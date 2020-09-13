CBS’s ‘Evil’ Season 1 Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Netflix has done what many considered to be a thing of the past picking up a network TV show while on the air. Season 1 of CBS’s Evil will be making its way onto Netflix in the United States from October 1st, 2020.

The first season of the series aired between September 2019 and January 2020 with a second season renewed but no release date yet set.

Evil is a supernatural drama created by Robert King and Michelle King who known for The Good Wife (on Netflix in full) and The Good Fight. It stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi & Kurt Fuller.

All 13 episodes will arrive on Netflix but only in the US on October 1st, 2020 as part of the growing October 2020 US lineup.

The majority of CBS content on Netflix is all licensed from several years back. In recent years, we’ve seen a large number of CBS titles leave Netflix such as Hawaii Five-0 and Person of Interest which is due to leave at the end of September 2020.

We’ve even seen many CBS titles that do still have new episodes airing no longer have episodes added on an annual basis including NCIS and Criminal Minds.

What does this license acquisition mean? Well, Netflix has said they’ve got additional spending power for Q4 and 2021 to help replace some of the content that should’ve been filmed throughout 2020.

As for what this means for CBS remains to be seen. They have been long promoting their upcoming rebrand of CBS All Access but if they’re licensing their top shows, it’s unclear what the competitive advantage of that platform wil be.

Will Evil season 1 be on Netflix internationally?

It’s unlikely but not impossible. In some regions, the show has already been shopped including in the United Kingdom where it was shopped to Alibi.

We’ll keep an eye on it but for the moment, it’s not listed for October 2020 as is the case with the US.

Are you looking forward to Evil coming to Netflix in October? Let us know in the comments.