CBS’s ‘The Unicorn’ Coming to Netflix in October 2020

Netflix is making several acquisitions in Q4 2020 and 2021 to plug the hole left by COVID-19 disrupting its production. Two CBS series Netflix is picking up includes Evil season 1 and the excellent comedy series, The Unicorn. Season 1 of The Unicorn arrives on Netflix US on October 1st, 2020.

The Unicorn stars Walton Goggins known for his roles on Justified, The Shield and the Tarantino epic ‘The Hateful Eight’ and received rave reviews when it aired on CBS in late 2019.

The comedy series follows a widower looking to move on while raising two daughters while doing unexpectedly well in the dating arena.

The series received a second season order by CBS back in May 2020 although it doesn’t look like any second season will be releasing this fall with COVID-19 taking its toll on productions around the world.

All 18 episodes that makeup season 1 are set to hit Netflix in the United States (and to our knowledge only the US) on October 1st, 2020 alongside another CBS hit show, Evil.

For the moment it looks like both Netflix US and CBS All Access will be sharing the rights to the series.

Why is CBS licensing this? Well, from the point of view of Netflix, we’re speculating that Netflix is trying to plug some holes in its content library that the pandemic has left open with COVID affecting its production pipeline.

CBS as we’ve covered extensively over the years has opted to pull a lot of its content from Netflix or stop licensing new seasons in the case of NCIS and Criminal Minds. This might be the first batch of many CBS shows to head Netflix’s way or a limited one-time event.

Although we’re not aware of other Netflix regions picking up The Unicorn, the show does remain unsold in most regions outside the US currently.

Are you looking forward to CBS’s The Unicorn coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.