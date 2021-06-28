With only twelve episodes to its name, the fifth season of Seven Deadly Sins came to a surprisingly short end. This leaves only twelve episodes remaining for the sixth season or the second half of season five. But when will the remaining episodes of Seven Deadly Sins be coming to Netflix? Let’s find out.

“Dragon’s Judgement” is the aptly named fifth season of Seven Deadly Sins on Netflix. In Japan, all 24 episodes of the final season have been released, which concludes all of the source material from the Seven Deadly Sins manga.

Instead of making fans wait even longer for season 5, Netflix decided to release the first half of the final season.

When will the final episodes of Seven Deadly Sins be coming to Netflix?

Using our prediction from the release date of the fifth season of Seven Deadly Sins, we’d expect to see the final episodes arrive in September or October 2021.

The reason why fans will have to wait a few more months to watch the remaining episodes is due to the fact Netflix provides a whole multitude of dubs and subs for the anime. The dubs and subs can take months to create.

What can we expect from the final season of Seven Deadly Sins?

With Ban and Meliodas escaping from purgatory, the pair is stronger than ever. But that didn’t stop the Demon King from taking control of Meliodas, almost enacting his ultimate plan.

Even though the Seven Deadly Sins were able to free Meliodas’ body from the control of the Demon King, everyone is very much still in danger.

Desperate for his plans to come to fruition, expect the Demon King to pull a shocking evil trick that will lead to a climactic showdown for The Seven Deadly Sins.

Is a Sixth/Seventh season of Seven Deadly Sins coming to Netflix?

Sadly a Sixth/Seventh season of Seven Deadly Sins isn’t going to happen anytime soon.

The remaining episodes cover what remains of Dragon’s Judgement, which in turn will cover all of the remaining source material from the manga.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Nakaba Suzuki, the author of Seven Deadly Sins, has created a sequel to the Seven Deadly Sins manga, which is titled Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

We’ll avoid delving into the new manga as this would reveal huge spoilers for the remaining Seven Deadly Sins episodes.

But we can confirm the future of the world of Brittania rests in the hands of Suzuki’s new manga serialization.

Is The Seven Deadly Sins Movie: Cursed by Light coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation that the next Seven Deadly Sins movie, Cursed by Light is coming to Netflix. Taking into consideration the first movie of the franchise, Prisoners of the Sky, became available to stream on Netflix, it’s more than likely we’ll see Cursed by Light soon.

Cursed Light is a sequel movie to the series, which means if it is coming to Netflix it’ll likely be released in the months that follow the release of the final episodes.

What are your thoughts on Seven Deadly Sins season 5? Should Netflix have waited and released all twenty-four episodes at once?