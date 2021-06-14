When will ‘Heartland’ Season 14 be on Netflix?

After an excruciatingly long wait, most of the world can now watch seasons 1 through to 13 of Heartland on Netflix, with season 14 due to wrap up in Canada soon. When will season 14 of Heartland hit Netflix around the world? For some, it’ll be as soon as late June, for others, you’ll have a much longer wait.

We’re sure that if you’re on this page you’re already a superfan of the series, but if you’re not familiar, here’s a quick catch-up. The feel-good drama series is based on the books by Lauren Brooke. It follows a family ranch in Alberta and the trials and tribulations that go with running a ranch.

Fans of shows like Virgin River or Sweet Magnolias will want to check this series out.

The fourteenth season was renewed back in May 2020 but didn’t begin airing in Canada on CBC and CBC Gem until January 10th, 2021, with 10 episodes due to release. That should take the series up to around April 2021.

When will season 14 of Heartland be on Netflix in the United States?

Up until January 2021, Netflix US was constantly two seasons behind, but that changed with both seasons dropping on February 1st, 2021.

Traditionally, we used to get new seasons of Heartland in the US every summer, but that stopped in 2019 and 2020, likely because of how close those two seasons were released.

The newest seasons have been picked up exclusive we’ve learned by UPTV who is going to be airing episodes weekly as well as hosting it on their streaming service. We’re told this exclusive distribution arrangement lasts until at least March 2022.

All that is to say that unfortunetely, we’re not expecting the new season to hit the United States until at least March 2022 but history suggests we could be waiting longer.

When will other regions of Netflix get season 14 of Heartland?

The good news for those outside the US is that you’re likely to get the new season added a lot sooner, although traditionally predicting has been hard. Sometimes it’s been months and other times it’s been nearly instant after the season finale.

We do have good news for some Netflix regions outside the United States.

Netflix in the United Kingdom and numerous other regions are currently set to get season 14 of Heartland on June 22nd, 2021.

Let us know in the comments if you’re excited to watch season 14 on Heartland on Netflix!