When will ‘Heartland’ Season 15 and 16 be on Netflix?

Heartland is a fan favorite on Netflix, but sadly, the service doesn’t get new seasons as fast as many would like. Season 15 has yet to land on Netflix in the US; others are waiting for the recently announced season 16 of the show. Here’s the upcoming expected release schedule for Heartland seasons 15 and 16 on Netflix.

If you’re looking for a show to binge with many episodes, there’s perhaps no better place to start than Heartland. With over 200 episodes available now, it’s a great family drama, although depending on where you live, you may not be able to start watching the show from the beginning on Netflix.

Most regions of Netflix worldwide stream Heartland, but not everywhere has full access to the show.

Netflix Canada has seasons 1-15 of Heartland

Netflix USA has seasons 1-14 of Heartland

Netflix in international regions has seasons 7 to 15 of Heartland (the early seasons were removed in January 2022)

When will season 15 of Heartland be on Netflix in the United States?

So for the United States, you’re still waiting for season 15 even though most international regions now stream all ten episodes.

The reason for this extra long wait is that Heartland season 15 was a timed exclusive to UP Faith & Family for a fixed period of time.

The new season aired weekly starting on March 17th, 2022, and likely until at least next March (March 2023), will be exclusive to UP Faith & Family in the United States.

As part of the May 2023 release schedule, Netflix confirmed that season 15 of Heartland would finally be on Netflix US on May 31st, 2023.

In season 15, Drew Davis and Baye McPherson notably joined the cast, and if you’re going into season 15 cold, the season 15 intro blog on CBC’s website will provide some insight as to what we can expect going into the new season:

“In season 15 of Heartland, they will put what they learned into practice. Last season, Amy said goodbye to the past. This season, she embraces the future – raising her daughter, working with the horses who continue to heal her, branching out into a new phase of her life and profession. She is moving forward and feels determined to leave a legacy. In fact, Jack, Lisa, Lou and Tim have all decided that now is not the time to pull back, but to ramp up, to create new dreams and fulfil old ones. And, as they always do, the family will pull together to help each other… and will ultimately end up stronger than ever.”

When will season 16 of Heartland be on Netflix in other regions?

Good news! The show is returning for a 16th season. Announced in June 2022, this season will be an expanded 15 episodes. It’s due to start airing in Canada on CBC and CBC Gem starting in Fall of 2022.

Internationally, Heartland has had a bit of a shakeup over the past year or two with those earlier seasons removed, as we mentioned above, but that shouldn’t stop season 16 from coming to Netflix.

Once the show has wrapped airing in Canada, it’ll then be free to be added to Netflix internationally.

For most regions, you received season 15 exactly four months after its finale date. Expecting the same for season 16, you’ll see season 16 of Heartland on Netflix in Spring 2023.

That’s now confirmed with Netflix UK scheduled to get season 16 of Heartland on May 17th, 2023.

Netflix Canada received season 15 roughly six months following the season 15 finale. As a result, we can expect another summer release date for season 16 based on that same schedule.

We’ll be keeping this post updated once we have firm air dates.

As for a Netflix US release date for season 16 of Heartland, it’s way too early to tell, but if we assume the show is exclusive to UP Faith & Family again, we probably won’t see it available until Spring 2024 at the absolute earliest.

Are you looking forward to seasons 15 and 16 of Heartland on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.