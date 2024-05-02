When will Season 17 of ‘Heartland’ be on Netflix?

Heartland continues to be a fan favorite on Netflix even though some regions have lost the show entirely or lost some of the earlier seasons. Thankfully, the US still streams all of the shows but is notably behind. Season 17 of the show is now confirmed, but when will it be heading to Netflix? The answer is yes, but for many, it won’t be until much later in 2024 or, even worse, 2025.

For those out of the loop, Heartland is the long-running feel-good series that follows the Bartlett-Flmeing family who live and work on a sprawling Alberta ranch.

According to the official Heartland blog, filming for the new season of the show began on May 8th, 2023 and the first episode of season 17 will be the show’s incredible 250th.

Per the blog, they’ve given a small snippet of what we can expect from the next outing:

“In Season 17, the Heartland family know better than most that while dreams can sometimes come true, more often life takes us in unexpected directions. The new season is all about embracing the unexpected. It’s about new experiences and taking the path less traveled. In Season 17 the Bartlett-Fleming family will find themselves excited for the future and ready to embrace new adventures, challenges, and relationships. But no matter how much things may change, Amy (Amber Marshall), Lou (Michelle Morgan), Jack (Shaun Johnston), and Tim (Chris Potter) will continue to fight for what they believe in while staying rooted in the land that has been in the Bartlett-Fleming family for generations.”

When will season 17 be on Netflix? To answer that, we’ll need to split this article because Heartland arrives on Netflix very differently depending on where you live.

Why Heartland isn’t on Netflix Canada anymore

Let’s begin with Canada, where the show is no longer available to stream in any capacity.

The show’s removal coincided with CBC pulling most of its content off of Netflix in the region. That happened in March 2023, with titles like Kim’s Convenience, Murdoch Mysteries, and Schitt’s Creek departing.

All those titles, including Heartland, are now exclusive to CBC and its CBC Gem service.

Heartland Season 17 won’t be on Netflix US until at least 2025

As those in the United States are probably painfully aware, Netflix in the United States can be two or three seasons behind at any given moment.

That’s been the case for a few years now, and it won’t be changing for season 17, we can confirm.

A representative for UP Faith & Family has confirmed to What’s on Netflix that “Hit drama ‘Heartland’ season 17 is coming to UP Faith & Family on April 25, the only destination in the U.S. to watch ‘Heartland’ seasons 1-17 plus exclusive bonus extras until early 2025.”

In the US, then, the only way you can watch the show in 2024 is by subscribing to UP Faith & Family at the end of April 2024.

Following the end of that exclusivity period, it’ll come to Netflix in early 2025, according to their note, but it may be even later than that.

Season 15 confirmed for May 30th release date

Season 16 is expected to arrive sometime in early-to-mid-2024

Season 17 of Heartland is expected to arrive sometime in early-to-mid 2025

When will Heartland Season 17 be on Netflix internationally?

At least 19 regions outside the US also carry Heartland, according to Unogs, with notable countries and regions including Australia, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, France, Israel, and India.

New seasons are released a year earlier than on Netflix in the US in these regions. For example, season 16 of the show arrived in early 2023. In these regions, no distributor with a period of exclusivity prevents Netflix from getting new episodes.

As a result, given the show’s current schedule, we expected season 17 of Heartland to arrive in all the regions outlined above sometime in early to mid-2024.

That was indeed the case with many regions, such as the UK and Brazil, now streaming season 17 as of May 1st, 2024.

As you may know, the only downside to watching the show in regions outside the United States is that all early seasons (seasons 1 through 6) are no longer available on Netflix.

