‘Heartland’ Seasons 1-15 Leaving Netflix Canada in March 2023

Heartland will soon be departing Netflix in the show’s origin country alongside a suite of other big shows from the local network. Here’s what you need to know about Heartland being removed and whether it affects you.

As a quick catch-up, Heartland is a Canadian television drama series that first debuted in 2007 and has since released 16 seasons and 249 episodes.

The show follows the lives of a family who runs a horse ranch in Alberta, Canada. The main character, Amy Fleming, is a talented horse trainer who must navigate the challenges of life on the ranch and the ups and downs of her family’s personal relationships.

The show in Canada will now reside exclusively on CBC Gem, which has already been streaming the title alongside Netflix for several years.

The news of its removal from Netflix Canada comes alongside a slew of other CBC shows departing as the network breaks ties with Netflix in favor of servicing its own streaming service.

Other CBC shows leaving Netflix Canada in March 2023 include Kim’s Convenience, Schitt’s Creek, Murdoch Mysteries, Moonshine, When the Heart Calls, and The Great Canadian Baking Show.

Per a statement to TheStar from CBC, “CBC opted not to renew the Netflix Canada licence for those titles in order to give its own streaming service CBC Gem a programming advantage.”

A notice can now be found on the Heartland page in Canada with a “Last day to watch on Netflix” notice displayed for February 28th, 2023. Its actual removal is on March 1st.

Will Heartland leave Netflix outside of Canada?

Other regions are not set to lose Heartland in March 2023 and are expected to continue receiving new seasons. Even if no new seasons are licensed, the series will remain on Netflix in most regions until at least 2025.

With that said, those outside the United States did notably lose much of the back catalog of older seasons of Heartland in January 2022. Season 15 is streaming in most regions, with the US likely receiving it in Spring 2023.

We’ll keep you posted on all removals from Netflix via our leaving soon section.